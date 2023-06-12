‘It Breaks My Heart’: Britney Spears Responds To Her Son’s Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs
Being a celebrity often means living under constant scrutiny, with the whole world eager to pry into every aspect of your life. This is particularly true in the case of the “Princess of Pop”, Britney Spears, who found herself embroiled in a new controversy, as a tabloid piece published by the Daily Mail accused her of being a drug addict.
In the defamatory news article, Kevin Federline, Spears’ ex-husband who holds full custody of their kids, came out with shocking news that Britney is addicted to Class-A drugs, particularly crystal meth, and that the whole family is concerned about her safety. “I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up,” he allegedly pleaded to the Daily Mail. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, who also allegedly commented on the article, drew comparison to the tragic circumstances surrounding Amy Winehouse.
However, the scoop was already heavily contested as being fabricated and “repulsive,” as Federline denied saying any of it. “The lies and attempts to exploit minors as clickbait is another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism is today,” Federline explained on his Instagram story. Spears’ attorney promptly contacted the publication, highlighting the defamatory nature of the article and demanding appropriate action be taken.
In a news piece published over the weekend, the “Princess of Pop”, Britney Spears was slandered with accusations of being a drug addict
She responded with a heartfelt response on her Instagram, calling out the media for always trying to get her
Over the years, Spears’ rocky relationship with her sons, Preston and Kevin, has been extensively documented
Similar to Britney’s controversial conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, which was brought to an end last year after a celebrated court ruling
According to the article, Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, along with one of their boys came out with the shocking news, aiming to disclose it “before it’s too late”
However, Federline already denied saying any of it, slamming the piece for its defamatory nature
Last year, Spears surprised her fans with news of tying the knot with Iranian-American model Sam Asghari
Coincidentally, this weekend also marked the one-year anniversary of Spears’ and Asghari’s life together as a married couple
Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, drew parallels between his daughter’s circumstances and the tragic fate of Amy Winehouse
The treatment for addiction is not the Daily Mail.
At the risk of sounding like some ancient viral video, leave Britney alone.
I wish people would just leave her alone. I bet her father leaked this to the press to gain access to her money. SH!T
