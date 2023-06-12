Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘It Breaks My Heart’: Britney Spears Responds To Her Son’s Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs
28points
Celebrities, Entertainment3 hours ago

'It Breaks My Heart': Britney Spears Responds To Her Son's Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs

Ignas Vieversys and
Justinas Keturka

Being a celebrity often means living under constant scrutiny, with the whole world eager to pry into every aspect of your life. This is particularly true in the case of the “Princess of Pop”, Britney Spears, who found herself embroiled in a new controversy, as a tabloid piece published by the Daily Mail accused her of being a drug addict.

In the defamatory news article, Kevin Federline, Spears’ ex-husband who holds full custody of their kids, came out with shocking news that Britney is addicted to Class-A drugs, particularly crystal meth, and that the whole family is concerned about her safety. “I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up,” he allegedly pleaded to the Daily Mail. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, who also allegedly commented on the article, drew comparison to the tragic circumstances surrounding Amy Winehouse.

However, the scoop was already heavily contested as being fabricated and “repulsive,” as Federline denied saying any of it. “The lies and attempts to exploit minors as clickbait is another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism is today,” Federline explained on his Instagram story. Spears’ attorney promptly contacted the publication, highlighting the defamatory nature of the article and demanding appropriate action be taken.

In a news piece published over the weekend, the “Princess of Pop”, Britney Spears was slandered with accusations of being a drug addict

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

She responded with a heartfelt response on her Instagram, calling out the media for always trying to get her

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Over the years, Spears’ rocky relationship with her sons, Preston and Kevin, has been extensively documented

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Similar to Britney’s controversial conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, which was brought to an end last year after a celebrated court ruling

Image credits: bryanjamesspears

Image credits: bryanjamesspears

According to the article, Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, along with one of their boys came out with the shocking news, aiming to disclose it “before it’s too late”

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

However, Federline already denied saying any of it, slamming the piece for its defamatory nature

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Last year, Spears surprised her fans with news of tying the knot with Iranian-American model Sam Asghari

Image credits: samasghari

Image credits: samasghari

Coincidentally, this weekend also marked the one-year anniversary of Spears’ and Asghari’s life together as a married couple

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, drew parallels between his daughter’s circumstances and the tragic fate of Amy Winehouse

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Fans came out in support of Britney and thought it’s a cruel thing to do after all she’s been through

‘It Breaks My Heart’: Britney Spears Responds To Her Son’s Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs

‘It Breaks My Heart’: Britney Spears Responds To Her Son’s Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs

‘It Breaks My Heart’: Britney Spears Responds To Her Son’s Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs

‘It Breaks My Heart’: Britney Spears Responds To Her Son’s Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs

‘It Breaks My Heart’: Britney Spears Responds To Her Son’s Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs

‘It Breaks My Heart’: Britney Spears Responds To Her Son’s Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs

However, some people think that the accusations can’t be entirely made up

‘It Breaks My Heart’: Britney Spears Responds To Her Son’s Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs

‘It Breaks My Heart’: Britney Spears Responds To Her Son’s Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs

‘It Breaks My Heart’: Britney Spears Responds To Her Son’s Alleged Accusations Of Her Taking Hard Drugs

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Something
Something
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The treatment for addiction is not the Daily Mail.

6
6points
reply
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At the risk of sounding like some ancient viral video, leave Britney alone.

3
3points
reply
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish people would just leave her alone. I bet her father leaked this to the press to gain access to her money. SH!T

3
3points
reply
