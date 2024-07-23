Ryan Reynolds Reveals Secret Name Of Fourth Baby And Wouldn’t Mind More Kids With Blake Lively

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds has finally spilled the beans on the name of his youngest baby with Blake Lively.

The heartwarming revelation was made by the 47-year-old star during the star-studded NYC premiere of his latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The event, held at the David H. Koch Theater on Monday, July 22, was buzzing with excitement as Ryan took the stage with his co-star Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy, and others.

Ryan Reynolds unveiled the name of the fourth child he shares with his wife, Blake Lively

Image credits: Blake Lively / Instagram

Image credits: Blake Lively / Instagram

While addressing the crowd from the stage, the Canadian heartthrob unveiled the name of his fourth child, born in February 2023.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here,” he said before going on to share his love for his four little ones.

“I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life,” he continued.

“I love that my entire family is here,” he added.

The 47-year-old actor showered his family with love at the NYC premiere of his latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday, July 22

The beloved quipster and the Gossip Girl alum are parents to three daughters, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and their latest addition, Olin, whose sex has not yet been disclosed.

During the couple’s red carpet appearance in the Big Apple on Monday, Blake joked about how she feels like her husband of 11 years is the one “supporting” her during his movie’s premiere.

The Marvel star tied the knot with the Gossip Girl star in 2012 and welcomed four children to the family: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin

“I feel like he’s my plus one. That’s the energy I’m giving,” she told People.

“He’s here supporting me, and I’m very grateful for his support tonight,” the 36-year-old actress said with a laugh.

Ryan was previously married to actress Scarlett Johansson. They were married for about two years before their divorce in 2010.

The ever-charming actor then dated the It Ends with Us actress for about a year and tied the knot with her in 2012.

“The more the merrier,” Ryan said about having more children. “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible…”

The Marvel star revealed that he’s more than happy to expand his brood with his wife, possibly with a fifth child or even more.

“The more the merrier,” he told E! News in a joint interview with Hugh. “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”