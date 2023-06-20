XOXO, Gossip Girl aficionados! Let’s take you back to the mid-’00s: a time when the show reigned supreme for its trendsetting fashion as well as scandalous whispers. We’ve collected the best Gossip Girl quotes that’ll make you relive the glamorous world of Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The wealthy teenagers spend their time sipping champagne, attending high-stakes social events, and shopping. However, behind the glamor, the teens try to survive the cutthroat world of private schools, love triangles, power struggles, and personal dilemmas — all while trying to maintain their carefully crafted public personas. Secrets and scandals tumble out frequently, giving us ample witty one-liners and razor-sharp sarcasm to feast on.

From Blair Waldorf’s sharp-tongued retorts to Chuck Bass’ seductive swagger, these Gossip Girl quotes have become cultural touchstones. And let’s not forget the wisdom hidden within those scandalous words. Gossip Girl quotes about love are filled with life lessons, wrapped in the guise of Upper East Side elitism. The Gossip Girl herself remains an enigma. However, her words of wisdom will definitely resonate with you. They’ll challenge your perception of love and friendship, and leave you yearning for the next delicious scandal to unfold.

So, grab a gallery seat and watch all the Upper East Side drama unfold. XOXO, let the gossip begin!