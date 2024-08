ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no denying that Blake Lively is one of the best-dressed actresses in show business. Therefore, it’s no coincidence that her apartment reflects her keen eye for chic and classic designs.

The 36-year-old, who lives with her husband Ryan Reynolds in Tribeca, NYC, isn’t known to reveal many details about her private life. In fact, the couple only disclosed the name of their son, Olin, a year after his birth.

This past weekend, Blake surprised her fans by sharing a rare glimpse of her trendy loft ahead of the premiere of It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively has given fans a glimpse of her and Ryan Reynold's trendy apartment



Image credits: blakelively

The Gossip Girl alum posed in a Chanel outfit in front of a floral painting by Oregon-born artist Sage Vaughn.

The photo, seemingly taken from her living room, showed Blake’s blue dresser, topped with a floppy hat and a candle.

It also showed the light hardwood flooring with a red and cream rug.

The stars live with their four children in Tribeca, New York City

Image credits: blakelively

The actress received many compliments for her painting by Oregon-born artist Sage Vaughn

Image credits: blakelively

In another set of pictures, the fashionista posed in a feathery Dauphinette gown, which she wore to promote It Ends With Us. Blake captioned the post, “It’s not ever lost on me that I get to play dress up for a living.”

She also showed off her stunning Lorraine Schwartz jewelry in a photo that revealed her loft’s exposed brick walls adorned with multiple tonal paintings.

Another piece of decor that caught netizens’ attention was a floral Deadpool mask on a dark wood piano.

In the living room, the couple has a floral Deadpool mask placed atop a dark wood piano

Image credits: blakelively

Image credits: blakelively

Blake had a minor role in Deadpool & Wolverine, acting alongside her husband as Lady Deadpool. Two of the couple’s four children also participated in the superhero film. While seven-year-old Inez played Kid Pool, one-year-old Olin made his big-screen debut as Baby Pool.

The stars are also the parents of nine-year-old James and four-year-old Betty.

Blake is currently promoting her new film, It Ends With Us, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

During the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City, Ryan took a moment to thank his family for their support.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life,” he said onstage on July 22, revealing the name of the youngest member of the family.

“I love that my entire family is here.”



“It’s not ever lost on me that I get to play dress up for a living,” the fashionista wrote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)



The Green Lantern actor revealed his wishes to expand his family with Blake. Ryan wants “as many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house.”

“I love it. Let’s have more,” he told E! News.

Now, Blake is focused on the release of her new film, which hits theaters this Friday (August 9).

Adapted from the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover, It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily Bloom, a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and pursue her lifelong dream of opening her own business, as per Rotten Tomatoes.

