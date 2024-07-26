Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman’s Two-Way Interview Devolves Into Hilariously Brutal Roast
Celebrities, Movies & tv

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Two-Way Interview Devolves Into Hilariously Brutal Roast

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman roasted each other while taking over Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (July 24) before the release of their new film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

During the interview, Ryan, who also produced and wrote the film, introduced his co-star as a “2004 Kids Choice Award nominee for Best Burp” after saying Hugh suffered from “TTS (Tiny Torso Syndrome).”

Highlights
  • Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman hilariously roasted each other on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Ryan called Hugh a "liar" after he said he'd retire from playing Wolverine with the 2017 movie Logan.
  • He also interrupted Hugh's heartfelt story about his late father to answer a call from his wife, Blake Lively.

Then, the friends recalled meeting on the set of the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and The Greatest Showman actor joked that he didn’t talk to Ryan because he was “not famous at all.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman took playful jabs at each other on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman’s Two-Way Interview Devolves Into Hilariously Brutal Roast

Image credits: thehughjackman

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman’s Two-Way Interview Devolves Into Hilariously Brutal Roast

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

“That’s not meant with disrespect at all. You gotta earn it,” the Australian actor quipped.

The Free Guy actor also interrupted the 55-year-old when he attempted to tell a story about his late father, who passed away in 2021. As he was beginning to share what his father had said to him before his passing, Ryan picked up his wife’s phone call in a moment that sparked laughter from the audience.

“I’m so sorry. It’s Blake [Lively]. We always promised each other that we would answer in the middle of something.”

The friends are promoting their new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set to break numerous records during its opening weekend

Image credits: vancityreynolds

At another point during the hilarious exchange, Hugh said it was “terrifying” to play Wolverine again after he thought he had bid farewell to the superhero in the 2017 movie Logan.

“But the honest truth is three days after announcing [I was retiring Wolverine], I saw Deadpool one in the cinema. I was like, ‘Oops,’ because I could just see it,” he said. “I’ve never had more fun playing the character.”

Ryan described the film as “the most special experience [he has] ever had in [his] life.”

“I genuinely had the best time in my entire life, and I actually don’t know how I’m ever supposed to go do another film ever again without you.”

Ryan called his co-star a “liar” after he said he would bid farewell to Wolverine with the 2017 movie Logan

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman’s Two-Way Interview Devolves Into Hilariously Brutal Roast

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman’s Two-Way Interview Devolves Into Hilariously Brutal Roast

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Adam Project actor revealed that the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was originally titled Deadpool & Friend, but he and director Shawn Levy insisted that it be changed after people “f***ing hated that title” when it leaked before the first trailer came out.

“We were not feeling so good about that anymore, and it went with the trailer that we were showing. It was kind of a perfect title for the first piece of materials we had out there,” Ryan explained. 

The stars met on the set of the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine

“So, Shawn Levy — director extraordinaire, friend to both of us and dear friend, literally one of our best friends in the whole world — he and I had been sitting in the edit room for months at this point, and we called everybody at Disney and Marvel and said we have to change the title, and they were like, ‘Well, no guys. It launches tomorrow.'”

Ultimately, Disney listened to the men’s request, changing the title to the more direct Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Free Guy actor said Hugh suffered from “TTS (Tiny Torso Syndrome)”Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman’s Two-Way Interview Devolves Into Hilariously Brutal Roast

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman’s Two-Way Interview Devolves Into Hilariously Brutal Roast

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Toward the end of the segment, Hugh told Ryan, “You’re one of one, my friend.” The 47-year-old returned the compliment, sharing his admiration for his co-star. “A front-row seat to Hugh Jackman is the greatest gift on Earth. I mean it. I hug him, and I become 20 percent better of a person. What you see is what you get here.”

“One of the scariest things I’ve ever done in my life is writing for you,” said Ryan, who also served as writer and producer of the film

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman’s Two-Way Interview Devolves Into Hilariously Brutal Roast

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

The two actors gave a 13-minute opening monologue in which they took questions from—and roasted—children on the street and said their film could “save the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, just maybe, even democracy.”

Watch the interview below:

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Fans of the MCU were amused by the interview and praised the men’s chemistry on and off screen. “Their friendship and the promo for this film is truly everything,” one person wrote.

“They’re hilarious. Love their friendship. Especially love Hugh; he’s genuinely one of the sweetest, most kind-hearted people in Hollywood,” another added.

“These two are in their prime and are a perfect comedy duo! Brilliant,” a third person said, while a fourth commented, “Best part about this movie is these two doing media together.”

“It’s impossible not to like these two,” a fan commented

































Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

rwtnuhkielf7 avatar
HTakeover
HTakeover
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I normally hate this kind of content. But they're looking like the new Patric Stewart and Ian McKellen amazing pals for life we love.

rwtnuhkielf7 avatar
HTakeover
HTakeover
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I normally hate this kind of content. But they're looking like the new Patric Stewart and Ian McKellen amazing pals for life we love.

