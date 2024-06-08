Comic books, the medium that originally made Marvel famous, has been around longer than many people might expect. The Swiss cartoon Histoire de Mr. Vieux Bois (also known as Les amours de Mr. Vieux Bois, or, in English "The Adventures of Mr. Obadiah Oldbuck") was first published in 1827.

Interestingly, many of the elements in this comic were derived from political cartoons of the 17th and 18th century, including exaggerated images and speech bubbles. While the subject matter is at this point hardly comprehensible, the format and look of these two centuries old comics would still be familiar to a modern audience.