Like a refreshing sip of ice-cold soda on a hot day, nothing hits a netizens soul quite like a nice meme. As any regular internet user knows, in this day and age, one can find a meme about basically everything, from the legal profession and cats, to cars and cinema.
The “Marvel Memes” online community is dedicated to exactly that, funny and relatable posts featuring the larger-than-life heroes from comics and cinema. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below.

#1

It Was A Great Moment Though

It Was A Great Moment Though

nervo23 , tara_celine_ Report

    #2

    I've Thought About This A Lot

    I've Thought About This A Lot

    FeetAndHandFetish Report

    #3

    Some Call It Too Specific

    Some Call It Too Specific

    henlord Report

    Comic books, the medium that originally made Marvel famous, has been around longer than many people might expect. The Swiss cartoon Histoire de Mr. Vieux Bois (also known as Les amours de Mr. Vieux Bois, or, in English "The Adventures of Mr. Obadiah Oldbuck") was first published in 1827.

    Interestingly, many of the elements in this comic were derived from political cartoons of the 17th and 18th century, including exaggerated images and speech bubbles. While the subject matter is at this point hardly comprehensible, the format and look of these two centuries old comics would still be familiar to a modern audience.
    #4

    Quick Oc

    Quick Oc

    dkt_666 Report

    #5

    He Looks Good In It Tho

    He Looks Good In It Tho

    prettytingbaexo Report

    #6

    😅

    😅

    Is_ervison Report

    While we tend to associate comic books with superheroes, at the time, it was a very common format for all sorts of content. Detective stories, science fiction and adventure comics were all quite popular. It was Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's Superman, published in 1938, that really started the “Golden Age” of comic book heroes.

    #7

    I Don't Need Sleep, I Need Answers!

    I Don't Need Sleep, I Need Answers!

    SkyKwaii Report

    #8

    Well I Mean…

    Well I Mean…

    Oraki1 , Dr_C_Thompson Report

    #9

    From CEO Of Sex To Sorcerer Seggs

    From CEO Of Sex To Sorcerer Seggs

    mr_fabulous_2006 Report

    This “Golden Age” of American comics lasted about two decades and saw the creation of many of the heroes we still think about today, from the aforementioned Superman, to Captain America, Wonder Woman and Batman. Marvel was one of the more successful publishing houses, but it wasn’t the only player.

    #10

    Admit It: You Thought About This, Too, When It Happened

    Admit It: You Thought About This, Too, When It Happened

    damnboi911 Report

    #11

    It Be Like That

    It Be Like That

    reddit.com Report

    patricklinnen
    Patrick Linnen
    Patrick Linnen
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The images are in reverse order. The Freshman 15 comes first. Then the energized Sophomore catching up on all the course while one still has the energy. Then the battle weary Junior. And finally the panicked getting those last credit hours needed to graduate.

    #12

    Poor Hawkeye

    Poor Hawkeye

    xkingmox Report

    For example, many of the most famous superheroes, Batman and Robin, Superman and Wonder Woman, were all created by Detective Comics in the 1940s. Yes, DC stands for “Detective Comics,” another bit of evidence that superheroes were just one common genre at the time.

    #13

    This Is Fine

    This Is Fine

    mr_fabulous_2006 Report

    #14

    Saw This On Twitter

    Saw This On Twitter

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    Fr

    Fr

    scarface2069 Report

    Marvel saw its own heyday (if we discount the present) in the 60s and 70s, with Stan Lee’s Fantastic Four and the iconic Spiderman. Marvel itself, unlike its biggest rival, DC, did start with comic books, although its creator, Martin Goodman, made his fortune in pulp westerns.

    #16

    Ooops

    Ooops

    Iboshero Report

    #17

    Just Another Rich Snob

    Just Another Rich Snob

    andson-r Report

    #18

    Wolverine

    Wolverine

    Fart2Start , baesith Report

    Marvel actually switched to horror, Westerns, humor, crime and even Bible stories in the 50s, as superheros seemingly fell out of fashion. Much of the company's later success has to be attributed to Stan Lee who focused on creating heroes and stories that were more appealing to older audiences.

    #19

    Captain Merica

    Captain Merica

    KarateKid84Fan Report

    #20

    I've Been Signing For 30 Minutes!

    I've Been Signing For 30 Minutes!

    SawasdeKah Report

    #21

    True

    True

    I-_-aM-_-yOu Report

    However, many modern people recognize the iconic red logo not from a comic book, but from the intro to the many blockbusters, produced by the Walt Disney Company. Disney acquired Marvel in 2009, including its filmmaking branch, Marvel studios, hot off of the success of 2008s Iron Man.

    #22

    Umm…

    Umm…

    ClintYeastWood23 Report

    #23

    Storm Has 0 Self-Awareness

    Storm Has 0 Self-Awareness

    Wizzxd__ Report

    #24

    Therapists In The Mcu: $$$

    Therapists In The Mcu: $$$

    Legopiedo99 Report

    Since then, with some misses, the world of superheroes has been dominated by cinema. Indeed, a fifth of Marvel Studios' films are among the fifty highest-grossing films of all time, easily surpassing the comic books in terms of readership. Like with anything that has mass appeal, it didn’t take long for netizens to turn their favorite heroes and moments into memes.

    #25

    Fazedave206 Report

    #26

    Fazedave206 Report

    #27

    "Too Dangerous To Be Kept Alive."

    "Too Dangerous To Be Kept Alive."

    leafinferno Report

    #28

    Probably To Avoid The Hospital Bill Honestly

    Probably To Avoid The Hospital Bill Honestly

    Ok_Young_5242 Report

    #29

    Jonathon Not Allowed In House

    Jonathon Not Allowed In House

    AlivePal Report

    #30

    Marvel vs. Dc

    Marvel vs. Dc

    oateyboat Report

    #31

    I'm Kinda Done With The Dceu Tbh

    I'm Kinda Done With The Dceu Tbh

    uncommonoddity Report

    #32

    Growing Up Watching Spider-Man I Always Thought It Made Sense To Have Organic Webs. He Can Do Everything Else A Spider Can Do! Why Not Spin Web Too?

    Growing Up Watching Spider-Man I Always Thought It Made Sense To Have Organic Webs. He Can Do Everything Else A Spider Can Do! Why Not Spin Web Too?

    Ne1tche-son Report

    #33

    Oh Tom

    Oh Tom

    mannamedBenjamin Report

    #34

    "I Have Eaten More Salt Than You Have Eaten Rice." That's The Real Line Wenwu Is Saying. I Don’t Know Why They Change This Bad*ss Line

    "I Have Eaten More Salt Than You Have Eaten Rice." That's The Real Line Wenwu Is Saying. I Don't Know Why They Change This Bad*ss Line

    luphone-maw09 Report

    #35

    Evil Thanos Be Like

    Evil Thanos Be Like

    IMAGESHAND Report

    #36

    Didn't Really Think That One Through, Huh?

    Didn't Really Think That One Through, Huh?

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    So Basically, Deadpool Was The One Who Fixed The X-Men's Outfit

    So Basically, Deadpool Was The One Who Fixed The X-Men's Outfit

    spidey20993 Report

    #38

    2022 Year Of Exploring The Multiverse

    2022 Year Of Exploring The Multiverse

    Real-Sbu27 Report

    #39

    Sounds Like A Good Idea

    Sounds Like A Good Idea

    UnpleasantRhinoceros Report

    #40

    Flashback

    Flashback

    KingKunta91 Report

    #41

    Nwh Reality Kicked Expectations Butt!

    Nwh Reality Kicked Expectations Butt!

    AlienX_Tord Report

    #42

    Landlord's Daughter>

    Landlord's Daughter>

    Ok_Employ6168 Report

    #43

    Lmao

    Lmao

    Direct-Pineapple-193 Report

    #44

    Oh How Far We've Come

    Oh How Far We've Come

    g0tanks Report

    #45

    Oh Boy

    Oh Boy

    Nanaue7 Report

    #46

    You Won’t!

    You Won't!

    OptionOther2308 Report

    #47

    Here’s Another One…

    Here's Another One…

    ClintYeastWood23 Report

    #48

    Peter Who?

    Peter Who?

    fishyboi360 Report

    #49

    Regardless Of Hype Im Excited For Nwh

    Regardless Of Hype Im Excited For Nwh

    Lazarusmp4 Report

    #50

    It's Just A Hammer

    It's Just A Hammer

    Dig0xin Report

    #51

    F

    F

    GhostWaker Report

    #52

    Eat My Hammer 💀

    Eat My Hammer 💀

    MarvelnDCMultiverse Report

    #53

    The Disrespect

    The Disrespect

    sezdawg7 Report

    #54

    Double Standards

    Double Standards

    reddit.com Report

    #55

    This Is Still Stupid

    This Is Still Stupid

    Wizzxd__ Report

    #56

    Facts Though

    Facts Though

    Ethanstrong10 Report

    #57

    Bromance

    Bromance

    mr_fabulous_2006 Report

    #58

    Gonna Die A Virgin

    Gonna Die A Virgin

    mr_fabulous_2006 Report

    #59

    Yet Somehow He Was Always Broke Lol

    Yet Somehow He Was Always Broke Lol

    Iboshero Report

    #60

    He Is Not A Really Good Lawyer

    He Is Not A Really Good Lawyer

    bosslollo Report

    #61

    That Would Have Been Legendary

    That Would Have Been Legendary

    AlienX_Tord Report

    #62

    Has This Been Done Before?

    Has This Been Done Before?

    Randodoood Report

    #63

    Get Rejected In Every Universe

    Get Rejected In Every Universe

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    What Marvel Quote Is So Funny When Out Of Context?

    What Marvel Quote Is So Funny When Out Of Context?

    ar_torres Report

    #65

    Ily 3000

    Ily 3000

    Eindynggerd-Klaouwmd Report

    #66

    Plz Help

    Plz Help

    xXSkiller69Xx Report

    #67

    You Can’t Escape His Lecture No Matter You Are Thanos!

    You Can't Escape His Lecture No Matter You Are Thanos!

    neerajanchan Report

    #68

    Irony Man

    Irony Man

    jpott879 Report

    #69

    Lmao!! Fcuk Logic

    Lmao!! Fcuk Logic

    kidneyman2 Report

    #70

    Poor Stephen

    Poor Stephen

    Real-Sbu27 Report

    #71

    If This Ain't Accurate

    If This Ain't Accurate

    thatpoliteboi Report

    #72

    So True

    So True

    Substantial-Job-3662 Report

    #73

    …

    Electrical-Cow-5147 Report

    #74

    Just Saying

    Just Saying

    115GD9 Report

    #75

    Its Wll Coming Together

    Its Wll Coming Together

    ZachyCBoiii Report

    #76

    Poor Bucky

    Poor Bucky

    i-got-a-jar-of-rum Report

    #77

    Fun Fact #1

    Fun Fact #1

    CarnageOp9104 Report

    #78

    Video Games Bad

    Video Games Bad

    Iwillstealyourbones Report

    #79

    Poor Vision

    Poor Vision

    andson-r Report

    #80

    I Knew Something Was Off

    I Knew Something Was Off

    RagnelI Report

