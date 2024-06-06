90 Hilariously Spot-On ‘Sims’ Memes To Show Why So Many People Can’t Give Up On The Game
When The Sims debuted in 2000, it was the first game of its kind. It allowed players to live vicariously through virtual beings they could build from scratch and have complete control over.
24 years and numerous sequels later, The Sims franchise remains a favorite among worldwide fans of the life simulation genre. And this Facebook page of 'Sims' memes proves that the game has, indeed, stood the test of time.
If you've spent thousands of hours in your very own “Sim” world, these images may resonate with you.
The Sims Memes Facebook page has around 122,000 followers. It features images of jargon and inside jokes that are near and dear to the hearts of the game’s fans, spanning different generations.
Some memes poke fun at the game’s highly engrossing nature, where many players lose track of time in front of the computer. Others show the evolution of characters through the years.
Many enjoy playing in their versions of reality through the different characters they create. Executive producer and general manager Lyndsay Pearson says that aspect helped the game remain relevant after over two decades.
“The Sims has always been a game where players can play with life,” Pearson told The Washington Post. “While the settings and themes evolve, at the core, this need is still there. The need to explore, experiment, build a life and create — those activities resonate regardless of generation.”
The Sims incorporated diversity and inclusivity even before these two ideologies became mainstream. The earliest versions of the game featured same-sex relationships, and its 2016 expansion of The Sims 4 included gender-neutral characters.
As Pearson admits, The Sims likely wouldn’t have the same longevity if developers Electronic Arts and Maxis had not prioritized broadening perspectives.
“That means we need voices from women, people who grew up all over the world, and voices of underrepresented groups,” she said.
But the introduction of same-sex relationships in the game wasn’t by design. This happened due to a mistake in the old design documents for its 1999 demo. But the developers decided to keep it, which worked well in the long run.
“In hindsight, I probably should have questioned the design,” programmer Patrick J. Barrett III told The New Yorker in a 2014 interview. “But the design felt right, so I just implemented it.”
Child-friendly graphics and gameplay aside, The Sims touches on some of life’s morbid aspects, like death. Maxis Vice President Joe Nickolls compares this approach to how 1950s chemistry toys came with actual combustible materials.
“No one actually thought [kids] could a) kill themselves or b) blow themselves up. But they used to sell these [toys]. And you could do whatever you wanted with those things, sometimes in peril.
“But in The Sims, you can do all the things that you want to do and not get hurt doing it.”
The Sims also tapped into current pop culture trends to keep things fresh. Singer Katy Perry recorded a Simlish version of her hit song “Hot and Cold,” delighting fans of the music and the game.
It has brought the franchise considerable success, and EA’s chief studios officer, Laura Miele, plans to continue this practice.
“I think that Sims provides an incredible canvas for us to tap into all kinds of relevant trends, whether it be music, fashion, design, and architecture, or in TV and media,” she said. “And we are going to continue to do more of that. That is the direction we’re headed.”
Living in a fast-paced digital world means keeping up with the trends to stay ahead. For their part, top executives at EA Games are already planning the next generation of games compatible with a “cloud-enabled world.”
“We certainly see interactive entertainment going to a place of streaming and being in a place where cross-platform play becomes a priority. I certainly perceive The Sims to be incredibly accessible, very global,” Miele said.
“For Rent” is The Sims 4’s latest expansion, released in December 2023. As of this posting, there haven’t been updates about a 5th installment of the game and whether or not it will come out. However, according to senior producer Mike Duke, there are still many concepts to play around with.
“It’s a game about life, and we all have an amazing abundance of experiences and stories we want to tell. How are we ever going to finish The Sims? I don’t think we will.”
Since its release in 2014, The Sims 4 has had 15 expansion packs and 12 game packs with fewer features. Developers have also released 20 stuff packs with added playable objects.
Regarding critical reception, The Sims 4 has primarily favorable reviews. It has a 7.5 out of 10 rating on IGN, 9 out of 10 on Steam, and 70% on Metacritic.
