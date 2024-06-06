ADVERTISEMENT

When The Sims debuted in 2000, it was the first game of its kind. It allowed players to live vicariously through virtual beings they could build from scratch and have complete control over.



24 years and numerous sequels later, The Sims franchise remains a favorite among worldwide fans of the life simulation genre. And this Facebook page of 'Sims' memes proves that the game has, indeed, stood the test of time.



If you've spent thousands of hours in your very own “Sim” world, these images may resonate with you.