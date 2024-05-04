80 Brilliant Hidden Details In Animated Movies
Films are generally a collaborative effort between all sorts of creative folks, script writers, directors, actors, set designers, costume, prop and makeup artists and really everything else. Naturally, a good film will have a lot of hidden details left by these creatives. This is even more true in animation where really anything is possible.
We’ve gathered posts about cool and interesting details in animated movies from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own ideas and examples in the comments section below.
In Up (2009), Dug Is The Only Dog To Successfully Track Down The Tropical Bird
Because He Is The Only Hunting Dog (Golden Retriever). All The Others Are Guard Dog Breeds
In "Hercules" (1997) Hades Says "Guys, Relax. It's Only Half-Time" Exactly At The 46-Minute Mark, The Halfway Point Of The 92-Minute Movie
In Finding Nemo (2003), Gill Is A Moorish Idol. This Species Is Known To Not Handle Captivity Well,
So Him Being The One Who Constantly Comes Up With Escape Plans Makes Sense
Before Marvel started doing it, Pixar was famous for leaving in fake “bloopers” during the credits of their films. Many children, myself included, truly believed that, somehow, the animation simply followed the voice actors messing up their lines. This, of course, made really no sense, as often these would feature visual gags that would literally have to be animated in.
This “feature” was introduced in the 1998's film "A Bug’s Life," where the characters would literally play pranks on each other during the credits, mirroring the on set antics of various non-animated movies.
In The Simpsons Movie (2007), You Can Still See Homer's Crashed Ambulance From Season 2 Of The Show
In Inside Out, The Pizza Toppings Were Changed From Broccolis To Bell Peppers In Japan, Since Kids In Japan Don’t Like Bell Peppers. Pixar Localised The Joke
In Zootopia (2016), Mr Big, The Mafia Boss, Is An Arctic Shrew. Director Roy Moore Made This Choice Because “The Arctic Shrew Is The Most Vicious Predator On Earth”
Arctic Shrews Eat Three Times Their Own Body Weight And Even Eat Other Shrews
The head of Pixar at the time, John Lasseter, stated that he wanted this idea to help differentiate Pixar films Disney animation. “We picked shots and the characters from the film so that it had the feel that it was actually part of the film” he told the Las Vegas Sun. Pixar has not included this detail since 2001s “Monsters Inc,” unfortunately.
Kid Notices Something That Most Of Us Wouldn't Have: Up(2009), Cars 2 (2011)
Chicha From The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) Is The First Pregnant Female Character To Appear In A Disney Animated Feature Film, According To The Dvd Commentary
She’s Also One Of The First Mother Characters In A Disney Film Not To Be Killed Off Or Villainized
Brad Bird Was In Part Inspired To Make This Movie (The Iron Giant 1999) As A Memorial To His Sister Susan, Who Died At The Hands Of Her Husband By Gun Violence
His Pitch Was This: "What If A Gun Had A Soul And Didn't Want To Be A Gun?"
In Tangled(2010) Mother Gothel Says “I Love You The Most”, While Kissing Rapunzel's Hair Instead Of Her Forehead
In Monsters Inc (2001), Boo Tries To Give Sully A Nemo Doll. Finding Nemo Wouldn’t Come Out Until 2003
In Coraline (2009) The Crew Spent 800 Hours Painting 250,000 Pieces Of Popcorn—pink On The Outside, Red On The Kernel—to Stand In As Blossoms For The Nearly 70 Trees
In Toy Story 4 (2019), A Closer Look At Buzz Lightyear Shows That His Stickers Are Slowly Starting To Peel Away
In An American Tail (1986), The Colour Of The Statue Of Liberty Is Historically Accurate
As The Film Is Set In 1885, The Year The Statue Was Completed, It Still Has Its Bright Copper Colouring. It Was Only After 1900 That The Statue Turned Green Due To Oxidisation
In “Toy Story 4,” Mr Potato Head Is Voiced Posthumously By Don Rickles (Who Passed Away In 2017)
The Pixar Team Mined Through More Than Two Decades Of Rickles’ Voice Sessions, Outtakes For Other Films, Theme Parks, Toys,... etc. To Piece Together The Performance
In A Bug's Life (1999), The Queen Is Seen To Have A Pet Named "Aphie"
In Real Life, This Little Bug Is An Aphid (Also Known As Aphids) And They Live In Harmony With The Ants, But Not As Pets, But As "Livestock"
In Coco (2017), A Skeleton Is Wearing Sid's Shirt From Toy Story (1995)
If You Look Closely After The Lightning Strikes The Umbrella Wall-E Is Holding The Electricity From The Bolt Charges His Battery Back To Full
In The 2012 Stop-Motion Animated Film Paranorman The Popular High School Quarterback, When Asked Out By The Typical Popular Girl, Reveals He’s Gay
Making Him The First Queer Character In A Children’s Animated Movie
In "Up" (2009) The Town Buildings Develop Over The Years
In The Lion King, Unlike The Other Lions, Scar's Claws Are Always Displayed Throughout The Movie
In The Pixar Logo After The Credits Of Wall-E, Wall-E Replaces Luxo Jr.’s Lightbulb With An Environmental Friendly Bulb After His “Round” Bulb Goes Out
In The Bee Movie (2007) , After The Bees Win The Court Case And Honey Becomes A "Controlled Substance" The Atf Becomes Atfh ( Which Stands For Alcohol, Tobacco , Firearms , And Honey )
The Developers Of Shrek (2001) Took Mud Showers To Study “Fluid Dynamic Simulation” For The Movie
The Art Director Also Took A Trip To A Magnolia Plantation To Learn How To Properly Render Shrek’s Swamp. He Was Chased By An Alligator
In The Little Mermaid (1989), You Can See The King And His Advisor From Cinderella (1950) At The Wedding
In Zootopia (2016), Bellwether Is Wearing A Little Bell. In Real Life, A Bellwether Is The Leading Sheep Of A Flock, With A Bell Around Its Neck To Help Direct The Other Sheep
In The Opening Scene Of Wall-E (2008) There Are Wind Turbines And Nuclear Plants Built On Top Of Trash Mounds To Imply That Mankind Didn't Convert To Clean Energy Until It Was Too Late
Mulan (1998) Only Has Musical Numbers For The First Half, Until The Characters Find The Destroyed Village
From There On Songs Were Avoided Because The Tone Was Meant To Be Darker
In Toy Story 2 (1999) , The American Flag Is Replaced By The Globe In Rest Of The World
For Monsters Inc. (2001) Due To Mary Gibbs Who Played Boo Being So Young, It Was Difficult To Get Her To Stay In The Recording Booth To Perform Her Lines
So They Decided To Follow Her Around With A Microphone And Cut Her Lines Together Using The Random Things/Noises She Say Whilst Playing
After Cars (2006) Lost Out On The Oscar For Best Animated Movie To Happy Feet (2006), Which Utilized Motion Capture
Pixar Placed A "Quality Assurance Guarantee" At The End Of Their Next Movie Ratatouille (2007) To Remind The Academy They Animate Every Single Frame Of Their Movies Manually
In Spider Man: Into The Spider-Verse, When Miles Morales Electrocutes Peter B. Parker, It Illuminates His Nervous System Instead Of The Usual Cartoon Trope Of His Skeleton. Being Much More Scientifically Accurate
Sid, From Ice Age, Makes A Cameo Appeareance In The Movie Robots (2005)
In Soul (2020), The First Soul Assigned Is Number 108,210,121,415. This Lines Up With The Current Estimate From The Population Reference Bureau (Prb)
Which Estimates That More Than 108 Billion Humans Have Existed On Earth
In "Moana" (2016), Maui's Visual Appearance Is Partly Modeled On Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Grandfather, Samoan-American Professional Wrestler Peter Maivia
Disney's 1940 Animated Film Fantasia Shows The Dinosaurs Dying Off As The Result Of An Intense Drought. The Theory Of Mass Extinction As The Result Of An Astroid Strike Wasn't Proposed Until 1980
In The Incredibles 2, The Painting In Helen’s Hotel Room Is An Illustration Of Her Seperation From The Family
Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" (2002) Used Watercolor Backgrounds, Exclusively. The Studio Had Some Financial Failures And Was Doing Ambitious Things Elsewhere, So They Left The Filmmakers To Their Own Devices, Off At The Florida Studio. The Only Other Watercolor Films Are Dumbo And Snow White
In "The Spongebob Squarepants Movie" (2004), Spongebob States He Has 374 Consecutive Employee-Of-The-Month Awards, This Means He Has Been Working At The Krusty Krab For A Little Over 31 Years
In The Original Lion King (1994), Rafiki Only Recognises Simba's Scent On The Wind After Eating A Baobob Fruit
The Taste Triggering The Memory Of Anointing Simba With The Same Fruit As A Lion Cub At The Beginning Of The Film
Finding Nemo (2003) Has A Mr. Incredible Comic One Year Before The Incredibles Came Out
In The Incredibles (2004), Director Brad Bird Wanted To Give Dash A Realistic Out-Of-Breath Voice In Certain Scenes So He Made Actor Spencer Fox Run Four Laps Around The Pixar Studio Until He Got Tired
In The Movie Lilo And Stitch, You See That Nani Was A Surfing Star, But Dropped Everything When Her Parents Died To Take Care Of Lilo
In The Pixar Short Film “Bao” (2018), The White Woman Is First Seen Dressed A Bit Immodestly And With Heavy Makeup, But Later Is Seen Dressed Modestly And With Little Makeup
This Is Meant To Juxtapose Who The Mother Saw Her As Initially vs. Who She Actually Was
In Ratatouille(2007) Git, The Jacked Rat, Has A Tag On His Ear Reading A113. Not Only Is This A Frequently Used Pixar Easter Egg, It Also Implies That Git Was A Lab Rat, Explaining His Large Size
In Flushed Away, The Main Character Roddy (Played By Hugh Jackman) Pulls Out Wolverine's Suit While Deciding What To Wear
In Asterix Conquers Rome (1976): Asterix Shows Obelix That They Are In The Fourth Floor By Forming A Roman Iv With His Fingers Instead Of Just Holding Up 4 Fingers
In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Gwen's Origin Story Shows Subtle, Blue Traces Of Scales On The Body Of Her Universe's Peter. This Is A Reference To The Comics, In Which Peter Turned Himself Into The Lizard
The Phrase "There's A Snake In My Boot!" That Woody From 'Toy Story' (1995) Says Is A Reference To A Common Hallucination Suffered By Alcoholics In The 19th Century
In Lilo & Stitch (2002), The Man Who Sells Shaved Ice Is Named Luki. He Was Named After My Nickname When I Was A Kid, Lukie. My Dad Worked As A Background Artist On The Movie
And He Added My Name As A Joke, And It Stuck. The Second Image Is His Other Work, He Lost The Og Piece With Lukie
In Inside Out (2015) Two Of The Memory Orbs On The Shelves Contain Scenes From Up (2009). One Features Carl And Ellie’s Wedding, While The Other Shows Their House
In 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' (2023), An Inverted Version Of Nike’s 'Just Do It.' Slogan Can Be Seen
In Big Hero 6 (2014), Mochi The Cat Is Dressed As Stitch, From Lilo And Stitch (2002)
In Spirited Away (2001), The Radish Spirit Rides Past His Floor So That Chihiro Doesn't Have To Travel Through The Bathhouse Alone
In Frozen: The Ice In Olaf’s Drink Is Shaped The Same As His Body (Head, Torso, Butt, Feet)
In 'The Little Mermaid' (1989) When King Triton Is Introduced, You Can See Mickey, Donald, Goofy And Kermit The Frog In The Crowd, Underwater
In Big Hero 6 (2014), This Happens:
In The LEGO Movie (2014) Benny The Spaceman Has A Broken Helmet. This Used To Happen To The Original LEGO Pieces. Picture Of My 80s Spaceman To The Right
In Monsters U Power Comes From Screams Which Appear As A Gaseous State In The Scream Tanks. Because Power Here Is A Gas, Light Switches Are Valves And Instead Of Wires There Are Pipes
In Wreck It Ralph (2012), Bowser Holds His Cup Of Tea In A Particular Way. This Was Actually An Addition By Nintendo. Before The Film Was Released
They Contacted The Filmmakers And Said That Bowser Was Drinking His Tea The Wrong Way In The Group Therapy Scene. So, It Was Changed
In The Incredibles There Is A Clearly Reference To Die Hard 3, The Scene Of The Phone With Samuel L. Jackson, Who Also Plays Frozono, And The Policeman
In Incredibles 2 (2018), Elastigirl’s New Super Suit Is Designed By Devtech. Her Suit Is The Only One To Be Damaged, Indicating Edna Mode’s Superior Designing Ability
In Frozen(2013) The Duke Of Weselton Is Mistakenly Called Weaseltown. In Zootopia(2016) Duke Weaselton Is Mistakenly Called Weselton. Both Were Voiced By Alan Tudyk
In Moana (2016) During The Song "We Know The Way" None Of The People Have Tattoos. It's Not Until After They Find Their Island Home That We See Characters With Tattoos
This Is Because They Never Had The Resources To Figure Out A Tattoo Technique While They Were Traveling
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) Opens With Miles Trying To Sing Along To “Sunflower.” He Conveniently Gets One Of The Lines Wrong
Saying “She Wanna Drive Me-“ Instead Of The Recorded Lyric “She Wanna Ride Me Like A Cruise,” Narrowly Eliminating A Sexual Double Entendre In This Pg Film