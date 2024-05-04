We’ve gathered posts about cool and interesting details in animated movies from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own ideas and examples in the comments section below.

Films are generally a collaborative effort between all sorts of creative folks, script writers, directors, actors, set designers, costume, prop and makeup artists and really everything else. Naturally, a good film will have a lot of hidden details left by these creatives. This is even more true in animation where really anything is possible.

#1 In Up (2009), Dug Is The Only Dog To Successfully Track Down The Tropical Bird Share icon Because He Is The Only Hunting Dog (Golden Retriever). All The Others Are Guard Dog Breeds

#2 In "Hercules" (1997) Hades Says "Guys, Relax. It's Only Half-Time" Exactly At The 46-Minute Mark, The Halfway Point Of The 92-Minute Movie Share icon

#3 In Finding Nemo (2003), Gill Is A Moorish Idol. This Species Is Known To Not Handle Captivity Well, Share icon So Him Being The One Who Constantly Comes Up With Escape Plans Makes Sense

Before Marvel started doing it, Pixar was famous for leaving in fake “bloopers” during the credits of their films. Many children, myself included, truly believed that, somehow, the animation simply followed the voice actors messing up their lines. This, of course, made really no sense, as often these would feature visual gags that would literally have to be animated in. This “feature” was introduced in the 1998's film "A Bug’s Life," where the characters would literally play pranks on each other during the credits, mirroring the on set antics of various non-animated movies.

#4 In The Simpsons Movie (2007), You Can Still See Homer's Crashed Ambulance From Season 2 Of The Show Share icon

#5 In Inside Out, The Pizza Toppings Were Changed From Broccolis To Bell Peppers In Japan, Since Kids In Japan Don’t Like Bell Peppers. Pixar Localised The Joke Share icon

#6 In Zootopia (2016), Mr Big, The Mafia Boss, Is An Arctic Shrew. Director Roy Moore Made This Choice Because “The Arctic Shrew Is The Most Vicious Predator On Earth” Share icon Arctic Shrews Eat Three Times Their Own Body Weight And Even Eat Other Shrews

The head of Pixar at the time, John Lasseter, stated that he wanted this idea to help differentiate Pixar films Disney animation. “We picked shots and the characters from the film so that it had the feel that it was actually part of the film” he told the Las Vegas Sun. Pixar has not included this detail since 2001s “Monsters Inc,” unfortunately.

#7 Kid Notices Something That Most Of Us Wouldn't Have: Up(2009), Cars 2 (2011) Share icon

#8 Chicha From The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) Is The First Pregnant Female Character To Appear In A Disney Animated Feature Film, According To The Dvd Commentary Share icon She’s Also One Of The First Mother Characters In A Disney Film Not To Be Killed Off Or Villainized

#9 Brad Bird Was In Part Inspired To Make This Movie (The Iron Giant 1999) As A Memorial To His Sister Susan, Who Died At The Hands Of Her Husband By Gun Violence Share icon His Pitch Was This: "What If A Gun Had A Soul And Didn't Want To Be A Gun?"

#10 In Tangled(2010) Mother Gothel Says “I Love You The Most”, While Kissing Rapunzel's Hair Instead Of Her Forehead Share icon

#11 In Monsters Inc (2001), Boo Tries To Give Sully A Nemo Doll. Finding Nemo Wouldn’t Come Out Until 2003 Share icon

#12 In Coraline (2009) The Crew Spent 800 Hours Painting 250,000 Pieces Of Popcorn—pink On The Outside, Red On The Kernel—to Stand In As Blossoms For The Nearly 70 Trees Share icon

#13 In Toy Story 4 (2019), A Closer Look At Buzz Lightyear Shows That His Stickers Are Slowly Starting To Peel Away Share icon

#14 In An American Tail (1986), The Colour Of The Statue Of Liberty Is Historically Accurate Share icon As The Film Is Set In 1885, The Year The Statue Was Completed, It Still Has Its Bright Copper Colouring. It Was Only After 1900 That The Statue Turned Green Due To Oxidisation

#15 In “Toy Story 4,” Mr Potato Head Is Voiced Posthumously By Don Rickles (Who Passed Away In 2017) Share icon The Pixar Team Mined Through More Than Two Decades Of Rickles’ Voice Sessions, Outtakes For Other Films, Theme Parks, Toys,... etc. To Piece Together The Performance

#16 In A Bug's Life (1999), The Queen Is Seen To Have A Pet Named "Aphie" Share icon In Real Life, This Little Bug Is An Aphid (Also Known As Aphids) And They Live In Harmony With The Ants, But Not As Pets, But As "Livestock"

#17 In Coco (2017), A Skeleton Is Wearing Sid's Shirt From Toy Story (1995) Share icon

#18 If You Look Closely After The Lightning Strikes The Umbrella Wall-E Is Holding The Electricity From The Bolt Charges His Battery Back To Full Share icon

#19 In The 2012 Stop-Motion Animated Film Paranorman The Popular High School Quarterback, When Asked Out By The Typical Popular Girl, Reveals He’s Gay Share icon Making Him The First Queer Character In A Children’s Animated Movie

#20 In "Up" (2009) The Town Buildings Develop Over The Years Share icon

#21 In The Lion King, Unlike The Other Lions, Scar's Claws Are Always Displayed Throughout The Movie Share icon

#22 In The Pixar Logo After The Credits Of Wall-E, Wall-E Replaces Luxo Jr.’s Lightbulb With An Environmental Friendly Bulb After His “Round” Bulb Goes Out Share icon

#23 In The Bee Movie (2007) , After The Bees Win The Court Case And Honey Becomes A "Controlled Substance" The Atf Becomes Atfh ( Which Stands For Alcohol, Tobacco , Firearms , And Honey ) Share icon

#24 The Developers Of Shrek (2001) Took Mud Showers To Study “Fluid Dynamic Simulation” For The Movie Share icon The Art Director Also Took A Trip To A Magnolia Plantation To Learn How To Properly Render Shrek’s Swamp. He Was Chased By An Alligator

#25 In The Little Mermaid (1989), You Can See The King And His Advisor From Cinderella (1950) At The Wedding Share icon

#26 In Zootopia (2016), Bellwether Is Wearing A Little Bell. In Real Life, A Bellwether Is The Leading Sheep Of A Flock, With A Bell Around Its Neck To Help Direct The Other Sheep Share icon

#27 In The Opening Scene Of Wall-E (2008) There Are Wind Turbines And Nuclear Plants Built On Top Of Trash Mounds To Imply That Mankind Didn't Convert To Clean Energy Until It Was Too Late Share icon

#28 Mulan (1998) Only Has Musical Numbers For The First Half, Until The Characters Find The Destroyed Village Share icon From There On Songs Were Avoided Because The Tone Was Meant To Be Darker

#29 In Toy Story 2 (1999) , The American Flag Is Replaced By The Globe In Rest Of The World Share icon

#30 For Monsters Inc. (2001) Due To Mary Gibbs Who Played Boo Being So Young, It Was Difficult To Get Her To Stay In The Recording Booth To Perform Her Lines Share icon So They Decided To Follow Her Around With A Microphone And Cut Her Lines Together Using The Random Things/Noises She Say Whilst Playing

#31 After Cars (2006) Lost Out On The Oscar For Best Animated Movie To Happy Feet (2006), Which Utilized Motion Capture Share icon Pixar Placed A "Quality Assurance Guarantee" At The End Of Their Next Movie Ratatouille (2007) To Remind The Academy They Animate Every Single Frame Of Their Movies Manually

#32 In Spider Man: Into The Spider-Verse, When Miles Morales Electrocutes Peter B. Parker, It Illuminates His Nervous System Instead Of The Usual Cartoon Trope Of His Skeleton. Being Much More Scientifically Accurate Share icon

#33 Sid, From Ice Age, Makes A Cameo Appeareance In The Movie Robots (2005) Share icon

#34 In Soul (2020), The First Soul Assigned Is Number 108,210,121,415. This Lines Up With The Current Estimate From The Population Reference Bureau (Prb) Share icon Which Estimates That More Than 108 Billion Humans Have Existed On Earth

#35 In "Moana" (2016), Maui's Visual Appearance Is Partly Modeled On Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Grandfather, Samoan-American Professional Wrestler Peter Maivia Share icon

#36 Disney's 1940 Animated Film Fantasia Shows The Dinosaurs Dying Off As The Result Of An Intense Drought. The Theory Of Mass Extinction As The Result Of An Astroid Strike Wasn't Proposed Until 1980 Share icon

#37 In The Incredibles 2, The Painting In Helen’s Hotel Room Is An Illustration Of Her Seperation From The Family Share icon

#38 Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" (2002) Used Watercolor Backgrounds, Exclusively. The Studio Had Some Financial Failures And Was Doing Ambitious Things Elsewhere, So They Left The Filmmakers To Their Own Devices, Off At The Florida Studio. The Only Other Watercolor Films Are Dumbo And Snow White Share icon

#39 In "The Spongebob Squarepants Movie" (2004), Spongebob States He Has 374 Consecutive Employee-Of-The-Month Awards, This Means He Has Been Working At The Krusty Krab For A Little Over 31 Years Share icon

#40 In The Original Lion King (1994), Rafiki Only Recognises Simba's Scent On The Wind After Eating A Baobob Fruit Share icon The Taste Triggering The Memory Of Anointing Simba With The Same Fruit As A Lion Cub At The Beginning Of The Film

#41 Finding Nemo (2003) Has A Mr. Incredible Comic One Year Before The Incredibles Came Out Share icon

#42 In The Incredibles (2004), Director Brad Bird Wanted To Give Dash A Realistic Out-Of-Breath Voice In Certain Scenes So He Made Actor Spencer Fox Run Four Laps Around The Pixar Studio Until He Got Tired Share icon

#43 In The Movie Lilo And Stitch, You See That Nani Was A Surfing Star, But Dropped Everything When Her Parents Died To Take Care Of Lilo Share icon

#44 In The Pixar Short Film “Bao” (2018), The White Woman Is First Seen Dressed A Bit Immodestly And With Heavy Makeup, But Later Is Seen Dressed Modestly And With Little Makeup Share icon This Is Meant To Juxtapose Who The Mother Saw Her As Initially vs. Who She Actually Was

#45 In Ratatouille(2007) Git, The Jacked Rat, Has A Tag On His Ear Reading A113. Not Only Is This A Frequently Used Pixar Easter Egg, It Also Implies That Git Was A Lab Rat, Explaining His Large Size Share icon

#46 In Flushed Away, The Main Character Roddy (Played By Hugh Jackman) Pulls Out Wolverine's Suit While Deciding What To Wear Share icon

#47 In Asterix Conquers Rome (1976): Asterix Shows Obelix That They Are In The Fourth Floor By Forming A Roman Iv With His Fingers Instead Of Just Holding Up 4 Fingers Share icon

#48 In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Gwen's Origin Story Shows Subtle, Blue Traces Of Scales On The Body Of Her Universe's Peter. This Is A Reference To The Comics, In Which Peter Turned Himself Into The Lizard Share icon

#49 The Phrase "There's A Snake In My Boot!" That Woody From 'Toy Story' (1995) Says Is A Reference To A Common Hallucination Suffered By Alcoholics In The 19th Century Share icon

#50 In Lilo & Stitch (2002), The Man Who Sells Shaved Ice Is Named Luki. He Was Named After My Nickname When I Was A Kid, Lukie. My Dad Worked As A Background Artist On The Movie Share icon And He Added My Name As A Joke, And It Stuck. The Second Image Is His Other Work, He Lost The Og Piece With Lukie

#51 In Inside Out (2015) Two Of The Memory Orbs On The Shelves Contain Scenes From Up (2009). One Features Carl And Ellie’s Wedding, While The Other Shows Their House Share icon

#52 In 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' (2023), An Inverted Version Of Nike’s 'Just Do It.' Slogan Can Be Seen Share icon

#53 In Big Hero 6 (2014), Mochi The Cat Is Dressed As Stitch, From Lilo And Stitch (2002) Share icon

#54 In Spirited Away (2001), The Radish Spirit Rides Past His Floor So That Chihiro Doesn't Have To Travel Through The Bathhouse Alone Share icon

#55 In Frozen: The Ice In Olaf’s Drink Is Shaped The Same As His Body (Head, Torso, Butt, Feet) Share icon

#56 In 'The Little Mermaid' (1989) When King Triton Is Introduced, You Can See Mickey, Donald, Goofy And Kermit The Frog In The Crowd, Underwater Share icon

#57 In Big Hero 6 (2014), This Happens: Share icon

#58 In The LEGO Movie (2014) Benny The Spaceman Has A Broken Helmet. This Used To Happen To The Original LEGO Pieces. Picture Of My 80s Spaceman To The Right Share icon

#59 In Monsters U Power Comes From Screams Which Appear As A Gaseous State In The Scream Tanks. Because Power Here Is A Gas, Light Switches Are Valves And Instead Of Wires There Are Pipes Share icon

#60 In Wreck It Ralph (2012), Bowser Holds His Cup Of Tea In A Particular Way. This Was Actually An Addition By Nintendo. Before The Film Was Released Share icon They Contacted The Filmmakers And Said That Bowser Was Drinking His Tea The Wrong Way In The Group Therapy Scene. So, It Was Changed

#61 In The Incredibles There Is A Clearly Reference To Die Hard 3, The Scene Of The Phone With Samuel L. Jackson, Who Also Plays Frozono, And The Policeman Share icon

#62 In Incredibles 2 (2018), Elastigirl’s New Super Suit Is Designed By Devtech. Her Suit Is The Only One To Be Damaged, Indicating Edna Mode’s Superior Designing Ability Share icon

#63 In Frozen(2013) The Duke Of Weselton Is Mistakenly Called Weaseltown. In Zootopia(2016) Duke Weaselton Is Mistakenly Called Weselton. Both Were Voiced By Alan Tudyk Share icon

#64 In Moana (2016) During The Song "We Know The Way" None Of The People Have Tattoos. It's Not Until After They Find Their Island Home That We See Characters With Tattoos Share icon This Is Because They Never Had The Resources To Figure Out A Tattoo Technique While They Were Traveling

#65 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) Opens With Miles Trying To Sing Along To “Sunflower.” He Conveniently Gets One Of The Lines Wrong Share icon Saying “She Wanna Drive Me-“ Instead Of The Recorded Lyric “She Wanna Ride Me Like A Cruise,” Narrowly Eliminating A Sexual Double Entendre In This Pg Film

#66 In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018), Before Meeting The Other Spider-People, Miles Spider-Sense Goes Off A Split Second Later Than Both Gwen And Peter Share icon

#67 In Osmosis Jones (2001) A Statue Of A Sperm Cell Can Be Seen That Is Labeled 'Our Founder' Share icon

#68 Boba Fett Showed Up In The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978), Which Came Out Before Empire Strikes Back (1980), Making It His First Appearance. He Also Uses The Same Rifle The Mandalorian Uses In The Show Share icon

#69 Moana Writers Play A Joke On The Rock’s Nickname Share icon

#70 In Hercules (1997) When Hercules First Walks Into Phil's Cabin He Hits His Head On The Mast Of The Argo. In The Original Myth, Jason, The Captain Of The Argo, Was Killed When The Mast Hit His Head Share icon

#71 In Toy Story 2 (1999) When Al Is About To Hang Up With The Japanese Toy Museum Buying Woody. He Says “Don’t Touch My Mustache”. This Is Him Mispronouncing. “どういたしまして” (Dōitashimashite) Which Means You’re Welcome In Japanese Share icon

#72 Miyazaki Adds To All His Films, Including “Spirited Away” (2002), Quiet Little Scenes Of Inaction, Called ‘Ma’, Where The Character Just Glances Into The Horizon And Reflects, As A Way To Have A Breathing Room Amid Constant Action (Citation Inside) Share icon

#73 In Scooby-Doo On Zombie Island(1998), A Zombie Offers Shaggy A Vine To Help Him And Scooby Swing Over Quicksand Because The Zombies Were Actually Trying To Help The Mystery Inc. Gang The Whole Time Share icon

#74 In Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001), Preston Whitmore Has An Aquarium With Coelacanths, A Living Fossil Fish That Was Thought To Be Extinct Until 1938. 24 Years After The Film’s Setting Of 1914 Share icon

#75 In Hercules (1997), The Cape Attached To Hercules’ Armor Is Actually The Shawl That Is Given To Him By His Adoptive Mother Share icon

#76 In Shrek The Third (2007), Little Red Riding Hood Is Seen In The Poisoned Apple, Having Sided With The Villains. This Only Makes Sense, As The Big Bad Wolf Has Sided With Shrek Share icon

#77 In Cars 2 (2011), In Paris You Can See A Restaurant Called “Gastow's”. This Is A Direct Reference To “Gusteau’s” Restaurant From Ratatouille (2007) Share icon

#78 In 'Spider-Man Into The Spiderverse' The Month Written On Miles's Test Paper Is Decembruary Share icon

#79 All Of Andy’s Friends Are Andy As Well From Toy Story Share icon