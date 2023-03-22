Online dating is a lot of fun, from the sidelines. Just two people trying to get to know each other from nothing but a profile picture and a short bio. It’s an awkward conversation factory that keeps on giving. 

The Overheard Dating Instagram account gathers all the funny, awkward, and strange conversations people have encountered when texting a possible partner. We also reached out to James Preece, a dating coach & relationship expert to ask some questions about finding love in the 21st century. So keep scrolling, upvote your favorites, and check out Bored Panda’s other article on online dating conversations here

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

31points
POST
View more comments
#2

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#3

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

26points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one’s funny I like it

7
7points
reply
View more comments

We wanted to know how best not to lose heart in the turbulent waters of online dating. “It's so important not to get disheartened. Every person you meet or interact with means you are one step closer to getting the relationship you dream of. If you stop now, you'll never know if the very next person (or the one after that!) might just be the one. Rejection is never personal as we are all looking for different things. Instead, view every date or conversation as an opportunity to have fun and learn from someone new,” James advised.

We also wanted to know about setting healthy boundaries at the start of pursuing a relationship. James suggests that “if you accelerate things too quickly then you'll eventually hit the problem where you run out of steam. There's no reason to commit to one person until you are ready. You have to keep exploring your options to make sure and work out what you really want. After all, you wouldn't stop going for job interviews until you've got a job. Therefore, it's important to set some realistic expectations right from the start so you can be sure you are attracted to them on all levels - rather than just physical desire.”
#4

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#5

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

20points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I see a cat with fancy moustache and a glass of wine

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#6

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

19points
POST
View more comments

“Things are becoming serious once you find that you are spending more and more time with someone and starting to miss them when you aren't together. You'll probably begin to be a little more emotionally invested in them and you may even experience a little jealousy as you become attached. It's also a big sign when you are making plans for several months again - such as a holiday or meeting friends and family,” he added when clarifying how best to understand when your relationship has exited the initial stage and is becoming more serious. 
#7

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

18points
POST
#8

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

17points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Squabbles over air conditioning / heating are fundamental to the relationship between me and my wife.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

17points
POST
View more comments

James had some final advice for people who have just started dating for the first time or after a longer hiatus: “trust your gut when it comes to dating. If something doesn't feel right or you feel you are making excuses for someone, then they probably aren't your person. It's important that you take the time to get to know someone, so you'll know if they are treating you with respect and as a priority.” You can find his site here or his podcast here
#10

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

17points
POST
Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No I just like very bright hats

3
3points
reply
#11

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#12

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

15points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ouch! Geeze. He has quick access to the puppers. He’s 6’ tall! Give the Dude a chance!!!

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Online dating has a pretty negative reputation, if not for its awkwardness, then from the constant churn of texts and rejection. The Pew Research Center has found that roughly one in three Americans have used an online dating site or app, but only a measly 12% actually went on a date or married someone they met over the internet. Despite these pretty low numbers, most users are still satisfied with their experience, since it’s probably nicer to get left on read than to be rejected to one’s face. 
#13

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

15points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG nooooo I always ignore these super long chain emails

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

15points
POST
Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And he was even role-playing as the ghost itself!!

1
1point
reply
#15

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

14points
POST
View more comments

The same research found that women are more methodical when analyzing a potential date's profile, and most (72%) indicated that they had specific criteria they looked for. Men, the raccoons of the internet seemed content to take whatever they could find. This could also be because most men reported getting fewer messages and responses than they would have liked. Beggars can’t be choosers, it seems. 
#16

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

14points
POST
#17

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

14points
POST
#18

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

13points
POST

Roughly a third of women reported having to often deal with overly persistent suitors (37%), unsolicited images (35%), and even harassment (28%). One in ten even experienced threats online. All of these numbers are even higher for women between 18 and 34 years of age. Given the dangers, most men should be happy enough that any women are willing to brave a dating app or site. 
#19

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

13points
POST
BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To arrive at work in a shopping cart covered in hummus.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

12points
POST
Awkward lady
Awkward lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta feeling this ain't gonna happen...

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#21

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

12points
POST
YinzerGhost
YinzerGhost
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's s****y. Good of the person to be a go-between, but it's really s****y.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

11points
POST
#23

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

11points
POST
Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spat out my tea laughing at this one….I hate crocs too

4
4points
reply
#24

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#25

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

10points
POST
#27

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#28

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

10points
POST
#29

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#30

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

9points
POST
#31

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

9points
POST
YinzerGhost
YinzerGhost
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG TACO BELL AND CUDDLES IS A THING NOW? I'm getting back on the apps.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#33

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

8points
POST
#34

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

7points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have no idea what this means, is it bad or good?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

7points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I currently work with 4 married women, do not recommend if you're single for years and years

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

7points
POST
#37

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

7points
POST
#38

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

7points
POST
#39

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

7points
POST
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looked it up: it’s the colour of blood so yeah, 👍

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#40

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

7points
POST
Your Neighborhood Alien
Your Neighborhood Alien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, it's hard for me to flirt with a stranger, too!

0
0points
reply
#41

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm wearing a black shirt and blue Jeans" was the name of the show, but ok, you do you

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What does she say now that she's your ex, tho, good guy?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What’s the bet he was drunk or high?

1
1point
reply
#45

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
#46

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#47

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
#48

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
#49

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
#50

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how they just went along with it

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#51

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
#52

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

6points
POST
#53

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

5points
POST
#55

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

5points
POST
#56

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#57

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

5points
POST
#58

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

5points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sure why not? I love it, especially the candy aisle.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#59

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

5points
POST
#60

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

5points
POST
#61

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating

overhearddating Report

5points
POST
Spannermonkey
Spannermonkey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In 2019 holidaying in Iceland, I met a nice USA couple. I told them that not all of us (the world) blame all of them for Trump. Him: Big grin. Her: "Oh thank Dog!" My wife: "You can't say that! They might have voted for him!" Me: "Nah, they're outside the US." Her: "That's about right." All laugh.

1
1point
reply
#62

Funny-Conversations-Overheard-Dating