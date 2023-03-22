We wanted to know how best not to lose heart in the turbulent waters of online dating. “It's so important not to get disheartened. Every person you meet or interact with means you are one step closer to getting the relationship you dream of. If you stop now, you'll never know if the very next person (or the one after that!) might just be the one. Rejection is never personal as we are all looking for different things. Instead, view every date or conversation as an opportunity to have fun and learn from someone new,” James advised.

We also wanted to know about setting healthy boundaries at the start of pursuing a relationship. James suggests that “if you accelerate things too quickly then you'll eventually hit the problem where you run out of steam. There's no reason to commit to one person until you are ready. You have to keep exploring your options to make sure and work out what you really want. After all, you wouldn't stop going for job interviews until you've got a job. Therefore, it's important to set some realistic expectations right from the start so you can be sure you are attracted to them on all levels - rather than just physical desire.”