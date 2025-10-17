Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
16YO Dad Covered Newborn Baby In Snow, Fired At Her Head Because He And Mom Didn’t Want Her
16YO Dad Covered Newborn Baby In Snow, Fired At Her Head Because He And Mom Didn’t Want Her

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
An unwanted newborn baby was cruelly buried in snow before her 16-year-old father pulled the trigger on her.

The father, who claimed he and the infant’s mother didn’t want to keep the baby, appeared in Green County court for a pretrial appearance on Tuesday, October 14.

“So instead of actually safely dropping her off at a fire station, hospital, or adoption center he thought shooting her was a better idea,” one commented online.

Highlights
  • An unwanted newborn baby was cruelly buried in snow and abandoned with two firearm wounds.
  • The infant’s father told cops that he and the mother decided they didn’t want the baby.
  • He initially claimed to have offered $60 to someone to put the baby girl up for adoption.
  • The remains of the baby girl were found in a snow-filled tree that had fallen in the woods.

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson appeared for his final pretrial appearance on Tuesday, October 14, over charges related to brutally taking his daughter’s life.

    The little one was named Harper at the time.

    Harper’s remains were found with two firearm wounds to her head in 2021. Her teen father was 16 years old at the time.

    Investigators found that Harper’s mother had given birth in a bathtub in the Village of Albany on January 5, 2021.

    The parents decided they didn’t want to keep the baby, the mother later told cops.

    Logan was 16 when he and the infant’s mother decided they didn’t want to keep the baby

    While speaking to cops, Logan admitted that he took his baby girl to the woods near his home and found a fallen tree filled with snow.

    He placed the unclothed infant inside the tree and covered her up with snow before pulling the trigger on her.

    The teen father claimed he could hear the baby crying as he walked away, which brought him to his knees in tears.

    Four days had passed before authorities were alerted about baby Harper.

    The father of Harper’s mother called 911 and reported that Logan had taken the child from the house but did not return with her.

    The teenage father initially claimed he’d offered $60 to someone to put the child up for adoption

    When confronted by cops, Logan initially claimed he and the infant’s mother had contacted someone named Tyler on Snapchat.

    He claimed Tyler had agreed to take the infant to an adoption agency for a sum of $60.

    However, Logan eventually changed his story and led authorities to his daughter’s body, which had two firearm wounds on her head.

    The father was charged with first-degree homicide.

    Harper’s mother did not face any charges related to the incident.

    Logan, who is now 21 years old, is expected to appear for his trial, starting on October 27.

    The accused father said he could hear the infant cry as he walked away

    Netizens were stunned to hear the news, with words like “monster” and “sickening” appearing in the comments section.

    “That poor, innocent little baby,” one said, while another wrote, “What an evil world.”

    Another commented, “It’s not physically hard at all to put a baby up for adoption. Omg leave it in a safe box at a fire station. So many things they could’ve done.”

    “This is absolutely insane,” said another. “There are so many options to give babies away safely… And they could have even reached out to, i’m almost positive somebody in their family for help. Inexcusable. This is just terribly heartbreaking.”

    According to US Safe Haven Laws, a parent is allowed to surrender their unharmed newborn babies at designated sites.

    Every state has its own set of Safe Haven laws, and some states allow parents to anonymously surrender their infant with no questions asked.

    The child can be surrendered within a certain amount of time from their birth and are expected to be placed in Safe Haven Baby Boxes, typically found in fire stations or hospitals.

    US Safe Haven Laws exist in every state and allow parents to safely surrender their baby at designated spots

    “The law has been around for 20 years and says that you can walk into any hospital and surrender your baby anonymously no questions asked, that’s not accurate,” Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, told USA Today.

    Monica, who was an abandoned child herself, added, “I don’t believe that a mother would carry a child for nine months and place her child in an unsafe place because she wants to. I think that a mother carries her child for nine months and is in a crisis mode and freaks out and doesn’t know what to do.”

    Outrage erupts online as details of the case leave netizens fuming and demanding justice

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a guy that likes cruelty. Don't pretend this was anything other than a chance to be violent and cruel to a person he thought he could get away with being violent and cruel to. That the baby was unwanted didn't enter into it, because he could have dropped the kid at a fire station or left her on a bench and called 911. He wanted to shoot someone and he did.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    26nertie avatar
    Kristina Firmin
    Kristina Firmin
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a life in prison situation IMO. He's a monster who had many other choices but chose to brutally m****r a baby. No need for him to ever walk free again.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The minimum punishment should be neutering so that neither of them can ever have children again.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
