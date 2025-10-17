16YO Dad Covered Newborn Baby In Snow, Fired At Her Head Because He And Mom Didn’t Want Her

ADVERTISEMENT

An unwanted newborn baby was cruelly buried in snow before her 16-year-old father pulled the trigger on her.

The father, who claimed he and the infant’s mother didn’t want to keep the baby, appeared in Green County court for a pretrial appearance on Tuesday, October 14.

“So instead of actually safely dropping her off at a fire station, hospital, or adoption center he thought shooting her was a better idea,” one commented online.

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Mugshot of 16YO dad involved in a tragic case with newborn baby covered in snow and shot at her head.

Image credits: Green County Sheriff’s Office

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson appeared for his final pretrial appearance on Tuesday, October 14, over charges related to brutally taking his daughter’s life.

The little one was named Harper at the time.

Harper’s remains were found with two firearm wounds to her head in 2021. Her teen father was 16 years old at the time.

Investigators found that Harper’s mother had given birth in a bathtub in the Village of Albany on January 5, 2021.

The parents decided they didn’t want to keep the baby, the mother later told cops.

Logan was 16 when he and the infant’s mother decided they didn’t want to keep the baby

Teen dad in orange prison jumpsuit handcuffed, facing officer in black uniform inside a detention facility hallway.

Image credits: Court TV

While speaking to cops, Logan admitted that he took his baby girl to the woods near his home and found a fallen tree filled with snow.

He placed the unclothed infant inside the tree and covered her up with snow before pulling the trigger on her.

Snow-covered forest path with bare trees in winter, illustrating a snowy environment for newborn baby story keywords.

Image credits: Unsplash/Dave Hoefler (not the actual photo)

The teen father claimed he could hear the baby crying as he walked away, which brought him to his knees in tears.

Four days had passed before authorities were alerted about baby Harper.

The father of Harper’s mother called 911 and reported that Logan had taken the child from the house but did not return with her.

The teenage father initially claimed he’d offered $60 to someone to put the child up for adoption

Blurred outdoor scene of a person walking near a snowy area, reflecting the story of 16YO dad and newborn baby.

Image credits: Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office

When confronted by cops, Logan initially claimed he and the infant’s mother had contacted someone named Tyler on Snapchat.

He claimed Tyler had agreed to take the infant to an adoption agency for a sum of $60.

However, Logan eventually changed his story and led authorities to his daughter’s body, which had two firearm wounds on her head.

Green County sheriff vehicle parked outside a building related to a 16YO dad and newborn baby incident.

Image credits: WMTV 15 NEWS

The father was charged with first-degree homicide.

Harper’s mother did not face any charges related to the incident.

Logan, who is now 21 years old, is expected to appear for his trial, starting on October 27.

The accused father said he could hear the infant cry as he walked away

Netizens were stunned to hear the news, with words like “monster” and “sickening” appearing in the comments section.

“That poor, innocent little baby,” one said, while another wrote, “What an evil world.”

Another commented, “It’s not physically hard at all to put a baby up for adoption. Omg leave it in a safe box at a fire station. So many things they could’ve done.”

Newborn baby cradled gently in the hands of a 16-year-old dad, highlighting tender care despite difficult circumstances.

Image credits: Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema (not the actual photo)

“This is absolutely insane,” said another. “There are so many options to give babies away safely… And they could have even reached out to, i’m almost positive somebody in their family for help. Inexcusable. This is just terribly heartbreaking.”

According to US Safe Haven Laws, a parent is allowed to surrender their unharmed newborn babies at designated sites.

Man walking on a forest path wearing light blue pants and brown boots, surrounded by fallen leaves and dappled sunlight.

Image credits: Unsplash/Annie Spratt (not the actual photo)

Snow-covered trees and ground in a quiet forested area during winter, with a birdbath partially visible.

Image credits: Robert Haigler

Every state has its own set of Safe Haven laws, and some states allow parents to anonymously surrender their infant with no questions asked.

The child can be surrendered within a certain amount of time from their birth and are expected to be placed in Safe Haven Baby Boxes, typically found in fire stations or hospitals.

US Safe Haven Laws exist in every state and allow parents to safely surrender their baby at designated spots

Young man in orange prison uniform sitting in courtroom during legal proceedings related to newborn baby case.

Image credits: Court TV

“The law has been around for 20 years and says that you can walk into any hospital and surrender your baby anonymously no questions asked, that’s not accurate,” Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, told USA Today.

Monica, who was an abandoned child herself, added, “I don’t believe that a mother would carry a child for nine months and place her child in an unsafe place because she wants to. I think that a mother carries her child for nine months and is in a crisis mode and freaks out and doesn’t know what to do.”

Outrage erupts online as details of the case leave netizens fuming and demanding justice

