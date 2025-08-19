Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Sounds Fishy”: Bodies Of Missing Mom And Baby Found A Month After They Left Doctor’s Appointment
Woman with light brown hair and black top outdoors, related to bodies of missing mom and baby found after a month.
Crime, Society

“Sounds Fishy”: Bodies Of Missing Mom And Baby Found A Month After They Left Doctor’s Appointment

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Two bodies were pulled out of a canal in California, thus bringing a tragic end to the search for a missing mother and baby.

Whisper Owen, 36, and her 8-month-old daughter, Sandra McCarty, were found lifeless in a submerged 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer in San Joaquin County on Sunday, August 17.

“Something sounds fishy about all this,” one commented after the discovery.

Highlights
  • Whisper Owen, 36, and her 8-month-old daughter, Sandra McCarty, were last seen on July 15.
  • The mother and child attended a doctor’s appointment and visited relatives before they disappeared.
  • A frantic search for them began after they didn’t return home to Whisper’s partner and other children.
  • Their bodies were pulled out of a canal near Oakdale.
RELATED:

    The frantic search for a mother and daughter ended after two bodies were pulled out of a canal in California

    Woman with light brown hair outdoors near tree, related to bodies of missing mom and baby found after a month.

    Image credits: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

    Baby sitting on couch wearing pink outfit with bottle nearby, related to missing mom and baby found case.

    Image credits: gofundme

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whisper and Sandra were last seen on July 15 before they vanished without a trace.

    “I’m desperate to find my daughter and her baby,” Whisper’s mother, Vickie Torres, told CNN days after they disappeared.

    “It’s like she vanished into thin air,” she added.

    Missing mom and baby last seen in silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer, found a month after doctor's appointment in Atwater, CA.

    Image credits: Fresno Police Department / Facebook

    On July 15, Whisper spent the day driving to Fresno for a routine checkup for her little one.

    Following the 8:30 a.m. appointment, she visited her mother’s house in Fresno, where she changed and fed her daughter before heading to her brother’s house.

    Whisper Owen, 36, and her 8-month-old daughter, Sandra McCarty, were last seen on July 15

    Silver Chevrolet SUV driving on a rural road related to bodies of missing mom and baby found after a month.

    Image credits: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    SUV being pulled from canal by tow truck at recovery scene after bodies of missing mom and baby found in water.

    Image credits: Diver Juan Heredia / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Relatives said she then went back to her mother’s house, had lunch, played with her child, and then left by around 5 p.m.

    The plan was for her to return before dark to her Elk Grove home, where her partner Robert McCarty and her other children were waiting for them.

    Investigators found that Whisper took a longer route back home, which would have added about half an hour to her trip. 

    Family members suspected that she might have taken the longer route because she had a damaged headlight and may have tried to avoid getting pulled over by cops.

    Whisper visited family in Fresno with her daughter before making the drive back home to Elk Grove

    Partially submerged white SUV being pulled from water where bodies of missing mom and baby were found after a month.

    Image credits: ABC30 Action News / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating something sounds fishy, with a profile picture of a woman and reactions visible below the text.

    Comment expressing sadness about missing mom and baby found after leaving doctor's appointment with windows and sunroof open.

    Unfortunately, the mother and child never returned home. But her partner did not raise the alarm because it wasn’t unusual for Whisper to stay back home with her family in Fresno for multiple days.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The partner eventually contacted her family after 3-4 days, and only then did they realize something was wrong.

    A missing persons report was then filed on July 19, four days after the mother and daughter were last seen.

    Investigators began searching for Whisper and her baby girl. When they pinged the mother’s phone, they received a response from a waterway in a canal near Oakdale.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her sunken Chevrolet Trailblazer was found pinned under a bridge last week by the search group Adventures With Purpose and diver Juan Heredia.

    The sunken Chevrolet Trailblazer was found pinned under a bridge near Oakdale

    Memorial with flowers and cross near canal where bodies of missing mom and baby were found after a month.

    Image credits: Diver Juan Heredia / Facebook

    Two bodies were also discovered and confirmed to be the remains of the missing mother and daughter.

    “It means we can find some way to move forward and accept this loss. She has other children that have to find a way to move on without their mother or their baby sister,” Whisper’s brother Richard Owen said after the discovery.

    Social media comment expressing heartbreak over bodies of missing mom and baby found after a month.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Nadesh Huff expressing concern about other vehicles in canals, related to missing mom and baby case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whisper suffered from high blood pressure, and her brother expressed fears over his sister possibly having a medical emergency behind the wheel.

    “My fear is that maybe there was a medical emergency behind the wheel, and maybe she had veered off the road,” he told CNN last month.

    Brother Richard Owen said there was no reason for Whisper to want to “disappear or to leave”

    Two people embracing near a cordoned-off area where bodies of missing mom and baby were found.

    Image credits: ABC10 / YouTube

    “I can’t help but to feel like something horrible has happened,” he added. “The last time I talked to my sister, she was talking about how good life was. She was just happy. There was no reason for her to want to disappear or to leave.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her mother described Whisper as a “very loving person.”

    “Everybody loves Whisper,” she told the outlet last month.

    Missing mom and baby found dead a month after leaving doctor's appointment, prompting community fundraiser and support efforts.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Whisper was a mother to a 17-year-old teenager from a previous relationship. She also shared an 8 and a 3-year-old with her current partner.

    The now-deceased mother had an outstanding warrant for child ab***, issued in Sacramento County on October 3, 2023. The case was not related to 8-month-old Sandra.

    The missing mother had an outstanding arrest warrant in connection with a 2020 felony child ab*** case

    Baby girl secured in car seat wearing white shirt and pink floral blanket, related to missing mom and baby case.

    Image credits: gofundme

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of a woman with light skin and dark hair, relating to the missing mom and baby found after a month.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Whisper pleaded no contest to felony child ab*** in 2021.

    “People are trying to make her out to be some kind of monster that hurts her children now that we shared about her warrant, and that’s not my sister,” Richard told YourCentralValley.com last week.

    Officials are still investigating how the mother and daughter wound up in the canal.

    “I don’t think this was accidental,” netizens speculated, “she probably drove into the canal”

    Comment expressing condolences to the family regarding the bodies of missing mom and baby found after a month

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Angelina Riojas expressing sorrow over missing mom and baby bodies found after a month following doctor's appointment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Tommy Quintero about a warrant and suspicion that a missing mom drove into a canal.

    Text message from Stacy Johnson stating there needs to be stronger and taller fences along the canals, discussing safety concerns.

    Comment from Heather Lorscheider expressing relief that Adventures with a Purpose helped find missing mom and baby after a month

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Moreno Trina expressing hope for healing after bodies of missing mom and baby were found a month later.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing gratitude for the recovery of missing mom and baby, offering prayers for families' strength and peace.

    Comment from Donna Craig about Adventures with Purpose finding missing people in waterways, reflecting on missing mom and baby case.

    Comment about heartbreaking outcome of missing mom and baby found bodies after leaving doctor's appointment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing hope for a better outcome for missing mom and baby whose bodies were found after a month.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Jerry McCloy expressing doubt about the missing mom and baby's accident in a canal theory.

    Comment expressing prayers and gratitude related to the recovery of missing mom and baby bodies.

    Comment from Glenda Mitchell expressing sadness and prayers regarding bodies of missing mom and baby found after a month.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences after bodies of missing mom and baby found a month after doctor's appointment.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT