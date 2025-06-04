Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found After “Planned Visitation” As Police Hunt For Their Father
Three young sisters smiling and playing outside in a field, related to bodies of missing sisters found news.
Crime, News

Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found After “Planned Visitation” As Police Hunt For Their Father

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Three young sisters who vanished during a “planned visitation” with their father were found lifeless in Washington, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Their troubled and homeless father, Travis Decker, is the prime suspect in the tragic case.

“How could anyone, I mean anyone, do such an evil demonic act?” the internet asked after the girls were alleged victims of a violent crime by “someone they trusted and loved.”

Highlights
  • Paityn Decker, 9, Evelyn Decker, 8, and Olivia Decker, 5, were found lifeless in Washington State.
  • Their bodies were found near a campground close to their father's pickup truck.
  • The dad, Travis Decker, had picked them up for a “planned visitation” before they went missing.
  • “I just want the girls back home safe and sound,” their mother begged when she couldn't contact the father.
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Paityn Decker, 9, Evelyn Decker, 8, and Olivia Decker, 5, were found lifeless near a campground in Wenatchee, Washington

    Three young sisters standing with an adult woman near a lakeside beach before their bodies were found missing.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    The bodies of Paityn Decker, 9, Evelyn Decker, 8, and Olivia Decker, 5, were found on Monday, June 2, at Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their mother, Whitney Decker, begged for their safe return before they were located lifeless near their father’s truck.

    Memorial candles and flowers placed outdoors honoring the bodies of 3 missing sisters found after planned visitation.

    Image credits: KREM 2 News

    The girls were last seen alive on May 30 when they left for a “planned visitation” with their father, Travis Decker, 32.

    Officers began searching for the girls after Whitney alerted authorities about her daughters not being returned home on the night of May 30.

    The frantic search included SWAT teams, the US Forest Service, and a Homeland Security helicopter.

    The girls were last seen alive as they left their home for a “planned visitation” with their father, Travis Decker

    Three young sisters holding hands and posing outdoors, capturing a joyful moment before their planned visitation.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I just want the girls back home safe and sound – that is the most important thing to me,” the heartbroken mother said in a statement, begging for her girls’ safe return.

    “I am concerned about the safety and well-being of my girls and their dad,” she continued. “This is an unimaginable situation. I am pleading for everyone to look out for them.”

    Young girl in soccer uniform smiling on field holding a small bag, related to missing sisters case and police search.

    Image credits: Wenatchee Police Department

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Decker sisters’ bodies were found on Monday, and the manhunt for Travis has intensified since.

    “Their light touched so many, and the pain of this loss is immeasurable,” said a GoFundMe page, which has so far raised nearly $337,800 for Whitney’s “expenses and legal costs.”

    “I just want the girls back home safe and sound,” heartbroken mother Whitney Decker said when her daughters went missing

    Young girl smiling behind colorful toy on table, related to bodies of 3 missing sisters found, police hunt for father.

    Image credits: Wenatchee Police Department

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Wenatchee Police Department said the fugitive father has former military experience, and it is “unknown whether Decker is currently armed.”

    Travis is “homeless and living in his vehicle,” a 2017 white GMC Sierra pickup truck, or “at various hotels/motels or at campgrounds in the area,” the police said after the girls went missing.

    Smiling young girl holding blue ribbons inside a car, related to missing sisters case and police search for their father.

    Image credits: Wenatchee Police Department

    Comment expressing sympathy for the bodies of 3 missing sisters found after planned visitation as police search for their father.

    The visitation was “part of the parenting plan,” but the father could not be contacted after the girls were not dropped back home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Travis went “outside the parameters” of the parenting plan, “which is not normal and cause for the alarm,” authorities said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whitney and Travis were married for seven years, and the visitation was “part of the parenting plan”

    Image credits: FOX 13 Seattle

    Stephanie Duerr commenting on a court case related to bodies of 3 missing sisters found after planned visitation.

    Whitney and Travis were married for seven years, and the father was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder towards the end of their marriage.

    They were divorced for several years before their daughters’ tragic, untimely end.

    Man wearing a cap outdoors with blue sky, related to bodies of 3 missing sisters found as police hunt for their father.

    Image credits: Wenatchee Police Department

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment questioning unsupervised visitation after bodies of three missing sisters found, police searching for their father.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Court documents revealed that Travis was supposed to seek mental health treatment and anger management counseling under their parenting plan but never did.

    When her daughters were missing, Whitney said she never had problems with her ex and denied any domestic violence incidents in their marriage. However, she said there were certain instances where he attempted to control her or exert his power.

    The father-of-three is wanted on charges related to the Decker sisters’ tragic passing

    Man with dark hair and beard, police seeking suspect in case involving bodies of 3 missing sisters found after planned visitation.

    Image credits: Wenatchee Police Department/CBS 58

    “Travis has really struggled since he left the military, and his mental health can be hard sometimes,” she told KIRO7 before the search led to three corpses.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think that he is impulsive, and he loves his children very much,” she added.

    White GMC pickup truck parked outdoors on a sunny day related to bodies of 3 missing sisters found case.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    The Wenatchee Police Department urged the public to help locate Travis, who is wanted on several charges related to the girls’ tragic passing.

    He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts. He is described as 5-foot-8 tall and weighs 190 pounds.

    Whitney denied any domestic violence incidents in their marriage but said Travis sometimes tried to control her

    Image credits: KING 5 Seattle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment on the case of bodies of 3 missing sisters found after planned visitation.

    “Due to safety concerns, do not attempt to contact or approach Decker,” they said, asking members of the public to call 911 if they have any information about his whereabouts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens expressed grief over the devastating turn of events.

    Picnic area in forest near mountains, setting resembling planned visitation site linked to bodies of 3 missing sisters found.

    Image credits: Outdoor Project

    “I hope they find him. So sad. Those girls didn’t deserve this,” one said.

    “How could anyone hurt their own child is beyond me,” one said, while another wrote, “My heart hurts for the family.”

    “How could he do that to his little girls?” one wrote online 

    Image credits: KREM 2 News

    “This is devastating. The courts really failed these girls. I’m sick about this,” said another.

    “Those beautiful babies didn’t deserve that. My heart is completely broken. How could anyone, I mean anyone, do such an evil demonic act,” one wrote online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens expressed grief online after the girls’ bodies were found

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Emotional comment on police failure in bodies of 3 missing sisters case as authorities hunt for their father

    Facebook comment expressing sorrow over the bodies of 3 missing sisters found after planned visitation with their father.

    Social media comment expressing heartbreak over bodies of missing sisters found as police search for their father.

    Comment by Lacey Du expressing concern over missing sisters and questioning parenting rights and protection.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing grief over bodies of 3 missing sisters found after planned visitation.

    Comment on social media screen showing user Saba Venus reacting to family issues amid police hunt for father in missing sisters case.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration over failure to issue Amber alert after bodies of 3 missing sisters found.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment criticizing a judge who granted visitation linked to bodies of 3 missing sisters found case.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by John Derfla questioning why a seasoned army ranger is homeless.

    Comment on social media expressing anger, referencing bodies of 3 missing sisters found and police searching for their father.

    Comment expressing grief over the bodies of 3 missing sisters found after planned visitation as police search for their father.

    Comment by Liam Baker on social media expressing views on police department and proactive policing related to people of color.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sadness about a father involved in the case of bodies of 3 missing sisters found after planned visitation.

    Alt text: A Facebook comment expressing sympathy for the family and criticism of Washington State Police over Amber alert failures.

    Screenshot of social media comment expressing sorrow for missing sisters found dead and hope police find their father quickly.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The mother claimed he was not physically violent and that he loved his girls. This was preventable only by applying the strictest terms to visitation aka. Proof he was attending the court ordered mental health provisions before each visit and proof he had a residence, not homeless.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The mother claimed he was not physically violent and that he loved his girls. This was preventable only by applying the strictest terms to visitation aka. Proof he was attending the court ordered mental health provisions before each visit and proof he had a residence, not homeless.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda