Nanny Is Met With A Nasty Surprise After Parents Keep Bringing Their Kids: “I Humiliated Them”

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Every parent knows just how much work goes into taking care of children. It’s a thankless job that most people only do because they love their kids (or because they’re getting paid). So if a mother and father hire outside help, they are fully aware of how difficult the job is; otherwise, they would just do it themselves.

One nanny reached out to the internet for advice after her bosses sprung an evening of taking care of 9 kids on her with absolutely no warning. Instead of staying silent, the woman put her foot down. But now, she’s wondering if she made the right call. Below, you’ll find the full story that she shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

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This woman has always loved her job as a nanny

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when she was expected to watch 9 children at once, without any warning or additional pay, she had to set some boundaries

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Nannyontheloose

Later, the author clarified some details about her situation

Many readers assured the nanny that she had every right to put her foot down

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However, some thought that everyone involved could have handled the situation better

And some readers even had similar stories of their own to share

Then, the author came back with an update on her situation

Image credits:Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Nannyontheloose

Nannies deserve to have their careers taken seriously and treated professionally

Despite the fact that parents do it for free, there’s no question that taking care of children is labor. Some moms and dads do it in lieu of having a career outside the home, while many others have to juggle both, often with hired help as well.

The Center for the Study of Child Care Employment reports that 26% of families with a child under the age of three rely on help from a family member, friend, or neighbor. And in families with kids between the ages of three to five, 29% of parents rely on outside help. Hiring a nanny or au pair is less common, likely due to financial constraints, but 9% of parents with children aged three to five still do so.

Unfortunately, nannies are often overlooked, underpaid, and undervalued. But Parents.com says they should be viewed as experts in the field of early childhood development. A 2017 study even found that a child’s attachment to their nanny developed alongside their attachment to their mother, and each influenced one another.

Parents.com also specified that a nanny and a babysitter do not take on the same role. A babysitter will typically watch the kids for a few hours a week, playing games with them, making them dinner, and putting them to bed. This role is often more casual and requires less commitment.

A nanny, on the other hand, builds a strong relationship with the family. And as one told Parents.com, “Parents expect us to be super nanny and do all the things they do not even do in a day.”

Navigating workplace conflicts as a nanny can be complicated

Meanwhile, the hours are long, the benefits may be limited or non-existent, and the pay is often low. According to Poppins Payroll, the average salary for a full-time nanny in the United States is $55,000/a year. Of course, this can vary widely based on the city the nanny is working in. But it’s certainly not a substantial amount of money, considering that the average salary nationwide is over $66,000.

One downside to working as a nanny is that there’s often no HR to report issues to. If a problem arises between you and your employer, you have to work it out yourselves, or you might be out of a job.

North State Nannies notes on their blog that the first step in resolving these issues should typically be to pause and reflect. Consider how big of a deal this really is before approaching your employers with it. If it is worth it to bring up your concerns, communicate early and clearly. Don’t let resentment build up over time.

Remember to stick to the facts when laying out your side, but be open to hearing the parents’ perspective too. Perhaps you’ll be able to reach a compromise or agreement. And when in doubt, refer to the contract you signed for them. If your responsibilities are clearly outlined, you shouldn’t have to do anything outside of them, unless you negotiate a pay raise.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring nanny drama, look no further than right here.

Again, readers made it clear that they have the author’s back