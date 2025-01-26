ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Andie MacDowell is experiencing a kind of nepotism a little different from what we may expect.

As the Four Weddings and a Funeral star sat down with Jimmy Fallon two days ago on his late night talk show, she gushed about her daughter Margaret Qualley’s growing popularity in Hollywood.

With her being a mother, it’s no doubt she’s proud. But there are some other perks she decided to reveal.

Andie MacDowell is experiencing something she likes to call “reverse nepotism”

Due to her connection with the 30-year-old and her son-in-law Jack Antonoff, who is a well-known musician, she’s experiencing what she now calls “reverse nepotism.”

“I am now [what] they always accuse children of,” Andie jokingly said, referring to the common term of “nepo babies” — a child who gains many benefits from their parents’ connections and is able to live out or head towards a successful career because of it.

For the actress, however, it’s the other way around.

“But I’m now cool because I’m Margaret Qualley’s mom and also Jack Antonoff’s mother-in-law,” she shared. “So it’s a double whammy. [I get] letters in the mailbox. ‘I think you’re wonderful,’ and you know they’re 13!”

As @fallontonight posted the brief clip on TikTok, users flocked to the comments section to talk about the mother-daughter duo.

Being related to Margaret Qualley and having Jack Antonoff as family has its perks, she said

“THATS HER REAL LIFE MOM!?!?” asked someone in shock, the question amassing nearly 85K likes on the social media platform. Replies showed a similar emotion as many appeared to not know about the two’s relationship until this very moment.

“I now understand where margaret’s contagious laugh comes from omg 😭🤍” another pieced together.

“margaret is such a reflection of her mother,” a fourth penned. “so cute.”

“Two talented actresses with a strong work ethic and undeniable passion for their craft,” gushed a netizen. “Can’t wait to see their dynamic on screen!”

And it seems like the pair sharing a scene together is a common agreement among fans.

A few started throwing in their picks of their desired cast for the live-action remake of Disney’s classic princess movie Tangled, which is reported to already be in the works.

Of course, Andie McDowell and Margaret Qualley were the center of that conversation.

“The hair, the laugh, the dance 🤩anyone else think she would be sooooo perfect as mother gothel in a tangled live action,” one user suggested.

“MOTHER KNOWS BEST!!!” someone wrote, quoting the well-known song from the movie. “I swear if they don’t use her for the live [Rapunzel]!”

Some comments could see the vision of Mother Gothel and Rapunzel being played by the mother-daughter duo

A few fans also pointed out that the two had appeared together in The Maid before, a TV show on Netflix that ran for one season.

The majority of the conversation saw the actress and Jimmy Fallon talk about her daughter’s performance in The Substance, a horror/sci-fi film that was released in September 2024.

“The movie is fantastic. She takes so many chances,” Andie recalled. “She’s so much braver than I could’ve ever been, she really carved her own road, and I’m super, super proud of her.”

Andie shared how proud she was of her daughter’s achievements

Born on October 23, 1994 in Kalispell, Montana, Margaret Qualley is breaking barriers as an actress and making a name for herself, starring in projects such as Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Kinds of Kindness, and the mini TV series Fosse/Verdon, according to IMDb.

Her initial rise to fame was thanks to her role in HBO’s The Leftovers, which ran from 2014 to 2017. Additionally, she was also nominated for an Emmy Award on two separate occasions — once in 2019 in recognition of Fosse/Verdon and another in 2021 for The Maid.

Growing up, she also found a particular interest in dance, as she took classical ballet lessons and participated in a few competitions, as reported by Britannica. She went on to later attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, a boarding school close to where she grew up.

After realizing the toll dance was taking on her mind and body, Margaret briefly worked as a model before becoming an actress.

Margaret and Andie’s resemblance is undeniable, according to fans

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

