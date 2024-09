ADVERTISEMENT

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards returned over the weekend, honoring the best in American prime time television programming from June 1, 2023, until May 31, 2024.



Taking to the red carpet on Sunday (September 15) at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, some of the biggest Hollywood stars stunned the crowd.



Nevertheless, other actors' outfits flopped. This is how Bored Panda readers rated the worst dressed at the Emmy Awards, ranging from the most unfavorable to the least inferior look.