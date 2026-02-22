Happy birthday to Drew Barrymore , James Blunt , and Iliza Shlesinger ! February 22 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Drew Barrymore, 51 An American actress and producer, Drew Barrymore captured hearts worldwide with her breakout role as Gertie in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. She transitioned from child star to successful leading lady, often in romantic comedies, and co-founded the production company Flower Films. Her career includes a Golden Globe Award for Grey Gardens and hosting The Drew Barrymore Show.



Little-known fact: During her first commercial at eleven months old, the dog bit her, but instead of crying, Drew Barrymore reportedly laughed.

#2 English Singer-Songwriter James Blunt, 52 Renowned for his distinctive blend of pop rock and heartfelt lyrics, British singer-songwriter James Blunt first achieved global recognition with his 2004 debut album Back to Bedlam. He is best known for the massive international success of his single “You're Beautiful” and his subsequent multi-platinum albums.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, James Blunt served as a reconnaissance officer in the British Army, even leading troops into Pristina during the Kosovo War.

#3 American Comedian and Actress Iliza Shlesinger, 43 Known for her sharp wit and dynamic stage presence, American comedian Iliza Shlesinger commands global audiences with her relatable humor. She first gained prominence by winning NBC’s Last Comic Standing, paving the way for numerous successful Netflix specials. Shlesinger also thrives as an actress, writer, and author, demonstrating her versatile talent.



Little-known fact: Before launching her stand-up career, Iliza Shlesinger honed her performance skills on the improvisation team at Greenhill School.

#4 American Actor Kyle Maclachlan, 67 An American actor known for his distinctive intensity, Kyle MacLachlan gained widespread recognition for his iconic portrayal of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in the groundbreaking Twin Peaks series. He is celebrated for his collaborative work with director David Lynch, appearing in films such as Dune and Blue Velvet, and continues to engage audiences across film and television.



Little-known fact: Kyle MacLachlan owns a winery in Washington's Walla Walla Valley, producing wines under the label Pursued by Bear.

#5 American Actress Jeri Ryan, 58 Renowned for her compelling presence, American actress Jeri Ryan rose to prominence with her iconic role as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager. She earned critical acclaim and a Saturn Award for her portrayal of the former Borg drone. Ryan later reprised the character in Star Trek: Picard, continuing to captivate audiences with her nuanced performances.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Jeri Lynn Ryan competed in beauty pageants, winning Miss Illinois in 1989.

#6 American Actress and Comedian Rachel Dratch, 60 An American actress, comedian, and writer, Rachel Dratch built a robust career through her versatile character work and sharp comedic instincts. She is widely recognized for her seven seasons on Saturday Night Live. Dratch is also known for her Broadway debut and published memoir.



Little-known fact: Before her improv career, Rachel Dratch studied cello and played the instrument onstage during her time with The Second City.

#7 Filipino Actress and Singer Lea Salonga, 55 Renowned for her powerful voice and captivating stage presence, Filipino actress and singer Lea Salonga has achieved global acclaim across theater, film, and music. Her iconic performances include originating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon and lending her voice to Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan. Salonga continues to inspire new generations with her artistry.



Little-known fact: An avid tech enthusiast and gamer, Lea Salonga often engages with technology and video games in her free time.

#8 American Actor and Director James Hong, 97 An American actor, producer, and director, James Hong is celebrated for his prolific seven-decade career across over 700 film and television roles. His work spans iconic characters like David Lo Pan and voice roles such as Mr. Ping in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, showcasing remarkable range. Hong earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.



Little-known fact: Before committing to acting full-time, James Hong worked for seven and a half years as a civil engineer in Los Angeles County.

#9 American Actor and Screenwriter Paul Lieberstein, 59 Behind the understated humor of Dunder Mifflin, American actor and screenwriter Paul Lieberstein shaped much of The Office's beloved comedic landscape. Beyond playing the memorable Toby Flenderson, Lieberstein also served as a showrunner and executive producer, netting a Primetime Emmy Award for the series. His talents extended to writing and directing feature films, showcasing his diverse creative range.



Little-known fact: Paul Lieberstein never acted before taking the role of Toby Flenderson on The Office.

#10 American Actor Thomas Jane, 57 An American actor, Thomas Jane is widely recognized for his intense and nuanced performances across film and television. He first gained widespread notice for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights. Jane later anchored the title role in The Punisher, showcasing his versatility.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Thomas Jane worked on an Indian romantic comedy for eight months, including six months in India, after being discovered at 17.

