Who Is Jeri Ryan? Jeri Lynn Ryan is an American actress renowned for her compelling portrayals in science fiction television. Her work often blends intellectual depth with a striking screen presence, captivating audiences across genres. She broke into the public eye with her role as Seven of Nine in the series Star Trek: Voyager, a character that quickly became an iconic figure. Her nuanced performance as the former Borg drone resonated deeply with fans, significantly boosting the show’s ratings.

Full Name Jeri Lynn Ryan Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Education Lone Oak High School, Northwestern University Father Gerhard Florian Zimmermann Mother Sharon Zimmermann Siblings Mark Zimmermann Kids Alex Ryan, Gisele Lynn Emé

Early Life and Education Family life on US Army posts defined Jeri Lynn Ryan’s early years, moving through states like Kansas, Hawaii, and Texas before settling in Paducah, Kentucky, at age eleven. Her father, Gerhard Florian “Jerry” Zimmermann, was a master sergeant, and her mother, Sharon, a social worker. She graduated from Lone Oak High School as a National Merit Scholar and later earned a bachelor’s degree in theater from Northwestern University in 1990. While in college, Ryan was crowned Miss Illinois and placed as third runner-up in the Miss America 1990 pageant.

Notable Relationships Jeri Lynn Ryan has navigated a series of public relationships, including her first marriage to investment banker Jack Ryan in 1991. They had a son together before their divorce in 1999. She later married French chef Christophe Émé in France in June 2007, with whom she shares a daughter, Gisele Lynn Emé.

Career Highlights Jeri Lynn Ryan’s career is largely defined by her impactful presence in the Star Trek universe, particularly her role as Seven of Nine on Star Trek: Voyager, which she inhabited from 1997 to 2001. Her performance garnered critical acclaim and a Saturn Award in 2001 for Best Supporting Actress on Television. She reprised her celebrated role in the Star Trek: Picard series (2020–2023), winning another Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series in 2024, further cementing her enduring legacy. Beyond Star Trek, Ryan held regular roles in series such as Boston Public, Dark Skies, and Shark.