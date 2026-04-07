Happy birthday to Jackie Chan , Russell Crowe , and Anne-Marie ! April 7 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Hong Kong Actor Jackie Chan, 72 Known for his unique blend of martial arts, comedy, and fearless stunt work, Hong Kong actor and martial artist Jackie Chan became a global sensation. He has starred in over 150 films, earned an honorary Academy Award, and is also a successful Cantopop singer.



His commitment to performing his own stunts cemented his legendary status.



Little-known fact: He holds multiple Guinness World Records, including for “Most Stunts Performed by a Living Actor” and “Most Credits in One Movie.”

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#2 New Zealand-Australian Actor Russell Crowe, 62 Known for his intense, often commanding screen presence, New Zealand-born actor and film director Russell Crowe has delivered numerous acclaimed performances. He garnered an Academy Award for his iconic role in Gladiator and earned further nominations for films like The Insider and A Beautiful Mind.

Crowe has also directed feature films such as The Water Diviner and maintains an interest in music, having released several albums.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Russell Crowe was a rock musician who co-founded the band Roman Antix, later known as 30 Odd Foot of Grunts.

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#3 English Singer-Songwriter Anne-Marie, 35 Known for her empowering pop sound, British singer and songwriter Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson has captured audiences globally with her honest lyrics. Her powerful vocals first made waves as the featured artist on Clean Bandit's chart-topping single "Rockabye". She also released the critically acclaimed debut album Speak Your Mind and served as a coach on The Voice UK.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Anne-Marie was a three-time world champion in Shotokan karate, earning a black belt.

#4 American Comedian and Actor Bill Bellamy, 61 An American actor, comedian, and television host, Bill Bellamy rose to prominence on HBO's Def Comedy Jam. He is widely recognized for coining the memorable phrase "Booty Call." Bellamy also captivated audiences as a popular VJ and host on MTV.



Little-known fact: Bill Bellamy is the cousin of NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal.

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#5 American Politician Jerry Brown, 88 With a career spanning decades, American politician Jerry Brown forged a legacy of unconventional leadership and environmental advocacy in California. He served four terms as Governor, pioneering landmark climate legislation and fiscal reforms. Brown also held roles as California Secretary of State and Mayor of Oakland.



Little-known fact: Jerry Brown was a cheerleader at St. Ignatius High School.

#6 American Actor and Producer Kevin Alejandro, 50 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor Kevin Alejandro a favorite among modern film directors. He is best known for his roles in True Blood and Lucifer, as well as his expanding career behind the camera as a director. Alejandro also established a scholarship fund in his high school drama teacher's name.



Little-known fact: Kevin Alejandro established a scholarship in his high school drama teacher's name to send underprivileged students to theatre camp.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter John Cooper, 51 An American musician and prolific songwriter, John Cooper fronts the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Skillet, known for powerful anthems. He has guided the band through multi-platinum album sales and launched the popular Cooper Stuff Podcast, advocating for Biblical truth in culture.

Cooper also authored the best-selling book Wimpy, Weak, & Woke.



Little-known fact: Before forming Skillet, John Landrum Cooper served as a janitor at his church.

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#8 English Costume Designer Sandy Powell, 66 Renowned for her transformative costume designs, Sandy Powell has brought countless film characters to life with historical accuracy and imaginative flair. The British costume designer is a three-time Academy Award winner and recipient of the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship. She continues to shape cinematic aesthetics with her unique vision.



Little-known fact: Sandy Powell decided to leave her theatre design degree early to work for fringe theatre companies, diving straight into professional experience.

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#9 American Singer-Songwriter Janis Ian, 75 Renowned for her confessional songwriting, American singer-songwriter Janis Ian emerged as a powerful voice in folk music during the 1960s and 1970s. Her album Between the Lines topped the Billboard 200 chart. Ian also earned a Grammy for her spoken word autobiography.



Little-known fact: Janis Ian legally changed her name in 1964, adopting her brother Eric's middle name as her new surname.