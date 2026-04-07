Who Is Bill Bellamy? William Bellamy is an American actor and stand-up comedian known for his energetic delivery and sharp observational humor. He forged a lasting career in entertainment across various platforms. His breakout moment arrived on HBO’s Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam, where he famously coined the phrase “Booty Call,” which quickly entered mainstream lexicon. That iconic performance solidified his place in comedy history.

Full Name William Bellamy Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Seton Hall Preparatory School, Rutgers University Father William Bellamy Sr. Mother Edna Hall Bellamy Siblings Karen Bellamy Kids Bailey Ivory-Rose Bellamy, Baron William Bellamy

Early Life and Education Growing up in a working-class African American family, Bill Bellamy was the eldest of three children in Newark, New Jersey. His parents, William Bellamy Sr. and Edna Hall Bellamy, provided early exposure to storytelling and community dynamics. He attended Seton Hall Preparatory School before pursuing higher education. Bellamy later majored in economics at Rutgers University, where he discovered a passion for stand-up comedy.

Notable Relationships William Bellamy has been married to Kristen Baker since 2001, an enduring partnership that has spanned over two decades. The couple exchanged vows in a Santa Monica ceremony. Bellamy shares two children with Baker: daughter Bailey Ivory-Rose and son Baron William. They actively co-parent and focus on a low-key family life in California.

Career Highlights Bellamy’s career took off with his breakthrough on HBO’s Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam, where he famously coined the phrase “Booty Call.” This catchphrase became a cultural phenomenon, cementing his comedic impact. He later became a staple on MTV, notably hosting popular shows like MTV Jams and MTV Beach House. These roles showcased his charismatic hosting style to a wide audience.