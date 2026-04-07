Who Is Kevin Alejandro? Kevin Michael Alejandro is an American actor and director, recognized for his versatile performances in television dramas. He brings intensity and emotional depth to a range of complex characters on screen. His breakout role as Jesús Velázquez in the HBO supernatural thriller True Blood garnered significant attention. Alejandro’s portrayal earned him an Imagen Award nomination, solidifying his presence in popular primetime series.

Full Name Kevin Michael Alejandro Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Leslie de Jesus Alejandro Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American Education University of Texas at Austin Father Tomas Hernandez Mother Dora Alejandro Siblings Kimberly McGraw, Tanya Hernandez Kids Kaden Michael Alejandro

Early Life and Education Born in San Antonio, Texas, Kevin Alejandro was raised primarily in Snyder, Texas, by his Mexican parents, Dora Alejandro and Tomas Hernandez. His early life involved overcoming challenging circumstances, including living in shelters with his mother until age eight. Alejandro discovered a passion for drama during high school, greatly influenced by his teacher, Jerry Worsham. This dedication led to a scholarship and his studies at the University of Texas at Austin before he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Notable Relationships Kevin Alejandro has been married to producer and director Leslie de Jesus Alejandro since February 14, 2004. Their enduring partnership is also a creative collaboration, as they co-own Alejandro Films. The couple shares one son, Kaden Michael Alejandro, born in February 2008. They reside in Los Angeles, actively supporting each other’s careers in filmmaking and photography.

Career Highlights Kevin Alejandro has anchored numerous prominent television series roles, notably as Detective Daniel Espinoza in the Fox/Netflix drama Lucifer, and as Nate Moretta in the crime drama Southland. His portrayal of Jesús Velázquez in HBO’s True Blood earned him an Imagen Award nomination. Beyond acting, Alejandro expanded into directing, helming several episodes of Lucifer and contributing to series like Fire Country and National Treasure: Edge of History. He also co-founded Alejandro Films, a production company focused on diverse storytelling. His work has been recognized with an Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Southland.