Rescue Team Shares First Pictures Inside Maldives Cave Offering Chilling Glimpse Of Site Where Divers’ Mission Ended

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The Maldives, a country long known as a tourist favorite for ocean activities, was shaken on May 14 after five Italian nationals lost their lives during an underwater diving expedition.

Monica Montefalcone, 52, Giorgia Sommacal, 22, Muriel Oddenino, 31, Federico Gualtieri, 31, and Gianluca Benedetti, 42, descended into a cave system in the Vaavu Atoll near Alimata Island but never resurfaced.

Highlights Five Italian nationals lost their lives during a deep-sea cave-diving expedition in the Maldives’ Vaavu Atoll.

Recovery divers released chilling first images of the dark underwater cave system where the group perished.

Authorities in both Italy and the Maldives have launched investigations into the tragedy to determine accountability.

A search-and-recover operation by well-regarded Finnish diving trio Sami Paakkarinen, Jenni Westerlund, and Patrick Grönqvist led to the detection of their bodies on May 19.

Now, the same team has released eerie, near-blackout first images of the exact setting where the group perished.

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The rescue team shared pictures of the cave system that led to the Italian divers’ demise

Image credits: Facebook

All the divers, except for their instructor Benedetti, were associated with the University of Genoa and had received permission from the Maldives government to carry out scientific work underwater.

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The authorization allowed them to descend to 50 m (164 ft), far deeper than the recreational limit of 30 m (98 ft).

Thinwana Kandu cave was where the divers passed away.

Image credits: daneurope

While Benedetti’s body was found at the mouth of the cave, the remaining four bodies were located in the cave’s third and final chamber.

In the images published by DAN Europe, the international non-profit medical and research organization the rescue divers work for, the cave entrance appears illuminated while the background is engulfed in complete darkness.

Clouds of disturbed coral sediment can also be seen in the water, illustrating how visibility inside the tunnels can be severely hindered.

Image credits: daneurope

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Sharing the pictures on social media, DAN Europe said, “These are the environments where the rescue team operated during the search-and-recovery mission over the past days.”

The chamber that claimed the lives of the divers had a closed end, according to DAN Europe CEO Laura Marroni’s statement to Italian daily La Repubblica.

A member of the recovery team claimed that the equipment found with the deceased divers was not optimal

Image credits: daneurope

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Pakkarinen told La Repubblica that as soon as his team found the bodies, they realized the cause of the tragedy could be “human error.”

He questioned why the divers had entered the cave without Ariadne’s thread — a diving reel or guide rope.

He claimed he and his fellow rescuers would never venture into such an environment without it.

Image credits: daneurope

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Pakkarinen was careful not to go into detail but said the group was not even using proper underwater caving gear.

“Unfortunately, in most cave-diving accidents, the main cause is always human error,” he said.

A GoPro camera was among the equipment recovered, which officials hope will provide a better understanding of how the tragedy unfolded.

Monica Montefalcone’s husband is also depending on the GoPro for answers

Carlo Sommacal, Montefalcone’s husband and Giorgia Sommacal’s father, described the former as “one of the best divers in the world,” who had carried out 5,000 dives and was “always conscientious” and “never reckless.”

“I’m no expert, but from what I’m seeing and reading, even the experts don’t have definite answers but are merely making hypotheses,” he told Reuters in a WhatsApp message.

He said footage recorded on the GoPro camera may reveal what went wrong during the dive.

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Speaking to La Repubblica, Sommacal also vouched for Benedetti’s efficiency, saying he was “meticulous.”

“He checked everything: the tanks, the weather conditions. He’s not a fool,” he said.

An investigation into the tragedy has been ordered in both the Maldives and Italy

Image credits: Telegraph

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Mohamed Hussain Shareef, a spokesperson for the Maldives government, said the island nation’s investigation will focus on whether those in charge of the expedition “took the correct precautions.”

The Duke of York vessel, which carried the divers and 20 more Italians into the sea, has lost its license pending the probe, according to Shareef, who said, “Everything will be looked into.”

The trip was managed by Albatros Top Boat, an established Italian tour company with offices in both Italy and the Maldives.

Image credits: Albatros Top Boat

Orietta Stella, the lawyer representing the company, told Italian daily Corriere della Sera last week that the vessel’s operator “did not know” the group planned to descend beyond the recreational 30-meter limit.

She also clarified that Albatros did not employ the vessel’s crew and that they were hired locally.

Prosecutors in Rome have opened a culpable homicide investigation into the tragedy, but it has not been revealed whether any specific person or organization is the target of the probe.

Investigators in the Italian capital will order autopsies to be conducted as soon as the bodies are returned to Italy.

They will also question those who were aboard the Duke of York.

Netizens shared strong reactions following the release of the cave images

Image credits: University of Genoa

“This is why there is always a line,” one wrote, while another added, “Netflix is already writing a script.”

“I really don’t understand the appeal. There’s nothing to see. Just walls closing in,” a third expressed.

“It was insanity to take such a risk. They paid with their lives,” a fourth noted.

“I never trust the sea,” said a fifth.

Maldivian military diver Mohamed Mahudhee, who lost his life from decompression sickness during the rescue operation on May 16, was also remembered by netizens.

While one called him a “poor chap,” another simply sent “condolences” to his family.

“As I get older, I realize I no longer like taking risks,” a separate social media user remarked