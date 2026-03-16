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Hindsight is always 20/20. But unfortunately, we don’t have time machines, so everybody’s going to mess up every now and then. It is possible, though, to prevent plenty of errors if we simply use our brains first. Unfortunately, it seems like some people haven’t figured that out yet…

Below, you’ll find a list of photos from What Could Go Wrong?, along with pics from various other Reddit communities, featuring hilarious fails. As it turns out, plenty of things can go wrong, and many things did! Enjoy scrolling through this list that might give you secondhand embarrassment, and remember to always think through your decisions before rushing into them. Better to be safe than sorry.