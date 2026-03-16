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Hindsight is always 20/20. But unfortunately, we don’t have time machines, so everybody’s going to mess up every now and then. It is possible, though, to prevent plenty of errors if we simply use our brains first. Unfortunately, it seems like some people haven’t figured that out yet…

Below, you’ll find a list of photos from What Could Go Wrong?, along with pics from various other Reddit communities, featuring hilarious fails. As it turns out, plenty of things can go wrong, and many things did! Enjoy scrolling through this list that might give you secondhand embarrassment, and remember to always think through your decisions before rushing into them. Better to be safe than sorry.

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#1

Using A Walmart Bag When Bleaching Your Hair

Person with bleaching hair disaster showing damaged scalp in bathroom tub surrounded by hair care products.

noondo_-nibba Report

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    #2

    First Time Making Quiche Lorraine. What Do You Think?

    Baking disaster with pie crust on fire inside an oven, showing what could go wrong in cooking mishaps.

    facederaice Report

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    #3

    “I Think I Left A Window Open Last Night, Not Sure”

    Snow covering a bedroom floor, chair, and beds after thinking about what could go wrong was forgotten leading to this disaster.

    ValueMaverick Report

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    As Hannah Montana famously sang, “Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody has those days.” And it’s true. No matter how lucky you think you are, one day you’ll manage to spill an entire cup of coffee down your shirt on your way to work or crash your bicycle into a bus on your way to a first date. Mishaps, embarrassing moments, and failures are inevitable. But it’s important to learn from them, even from the ones we’ve seen others make, so we don’t repeat them.

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    And if you’d like to be reminded of why we should always think through our actions, allow us to introduce you to the What Could Go Wrong? subreddit. Not all of the photos on this list are from this group, but they all have the same spirit of this community. According to the group’s moderators, this is “the best place to learn what not to do.”
    #4

    My Worst Nightmare Finally Became A Reality

    View from inside a handicap stall with door ajar and a wheelchair visible, showing a disaster of poor stall choice.

    Scaventa Report

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    #5

    Damaged guitar inside a ripped case after neglecting to consider what could go wrong during travel mishap disaster.

    Idiots In Cars Report

    6points
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    #6

    Task Failed Successfully

    Young woman wearing clown makeup smiling alongside a tweet about a relationship disaster that unfolded unexpectedly.

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    6points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You run tests like that, you deserve whatever comes at you. Friend is a bit of a s****y one, too.

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    Making mistakes is a quintessential part of being a human. From sending small typos while texting your boss to forgetting your best friend’s birthday, there are millions of errors that people can make every single day. But mistakes aren’t inherently a bad thing. In fact, it’s perfectly natural for us to make them. 

    According to Orca Lean Digital Solutions, there are some psychological explanations for human errors. Sometimes we make mistakes due to cognitive overload. If your brain is dealing with more information than it can process at once, you might overlook details and make some errors. Or, if you’re thinking about one thing while talking about something else, what’s in your mind might accidentally slip out.  
    #7

    Driving In Sand

    SUV partially submerged in sand at the beach with people inspecting the disaster after forgetting what could go wrong.

    Br00ce Report

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    #8

    WCGW With Sharing Your Achievements On The Internet? Please Be Careful, Friends

    Woman excitedly holding a lottery ticket next to a glowing barcode, illustrating what could go wrong disasters concept.

    In 2015, an Australian woman won $825 at the Melbourne Cup after betting on a horse. The ecstatic woman posted a selfie of her holding the winning ticket on Facebook, and when she went to claim her winnings only 15 minutes later, the money was gone. Apparently, one of her Facebook friends downloaded the photo and used the barcode in an automated machine to steal her winnings.

    reddit.com Report

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    #9

    WCGW Locking Your Dog In The RV

    Dog stuck with head through broken camper door showing a funny disaster from not thinking about what could go wrong.

    Deloreanfan12 Report

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    Stress and fatigue are also common explanations for mistakes that humans make. Being under pressure makes it harder to pay attention, make decisions, and react quickly. This is part of the reason why taking frequent short breaks at work is important to keep your mind fresh. Meanwhile, confirmation bias can explain some mistakes. This can cause people to miss important details or information because their mind is already made up. 
    #10

    WCGW Revealing Your Location When Under Investigation For Human Trafficking Just Because You Have An Online Fight With A Teenager

    Man in red robe holding cigarette next to pizza box mistakenly linked to legal disaster and police investigation.

    marianitten Report

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    #11

    ... Having Feet On Dashboard In A Car Crash

    X-ray image showing a severe hip fracture as a result of a disaster where people forgot to think about what could go wrong.

    t-ara-fan Report

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    #12

    Building A Highway In Swampland, What Could Go Wrong?

    Aerial view of a highway disaster with severe road cracks and collapse showing what could go wrong with infrastructure.

    JulianOxford Report

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    In the same vein, habitual behaviors can lead to making mistakes. If you’re doing something on autopilot because you’ve done it a million times before, you might not be prepared for unexpected changes. Humans aren’t super alert at all times (which is actually a blessing, because it allows us to relax), so we can easily be caught off guard by sudden changes. 
    #13

    WCGW Removing The Cones That Reserved An Area For Delivery

    Car parked in a construction area surrounded by metal scaffolding pipes and traffic cones showing planning disaster risks.

    pspfreak Report

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    #14

    WCGW Playing With Clippers And Your Dog

    Dog with a shaving accident showing a square patch shaved on its head, showcasing a funny what could go wrong disaster.

    Keevomora Report

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    #15

    My Sister Made The Mistake Of Feeding These Two Once. This Is Them Now Every Single Day, Like Clockwork. (They Have A Home)

    Orange cat stuck outside looking through a dirty window, a reminder of what could go wrong in everyday situations.

    william-isaac Report

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    Sam Goldstein, PhD, writes for Psychology Today that it’s best to view mistakes we make in a positive light. We tend to fear errors and try to avoid them as often as possible, but sometimes they can be wonderful learning experiences. For example, if you’re learning a new skill, studying a new language, or trying out a new hobby, you’re not going to be perfect from day one. In fact, you’ll probably be terrible. But that’s how you learn! We should normalize making mistakes, so there’s no shame around them. 

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    #16

    “I Changed A Key Ingredient In This Brownie Recipe, It Can’t Be My Fault It Got Messed Up”

    Text screenshot of a cooking disaster where replacing oil with applesauce ruined the recipe’s consistency and taste.

    csstraight Report

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    #17

    My Dad Says, “Google Is Doing This Stupid Thing Where The Blur The Top Left Part Of The Results. Facebook Is Doing It Too Actually.” He Melted The Top Left Corner Of His Screen

    Person standing behind laptop with burned spot on lid next to lit candle, showing a disaster that could go wrong.

    unidentifies Report

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    #18

    Hey! You Can’t Park There

    Orange Mini Cooper parked with door open hitting a New York City bus, showing a disaster people forgot to think about.

    Joseph Walters Report

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    Making mistakes frequently can also make humans more resilient. If you can count on one hand the number of times you’ve messed up this week, you’re probably not taking a lot of risks. And you might not be learning anything new! But if you’re used to receiving criticism and feedback, you’ll get better at taking it. Plus, you might be able to view your errors as funny stories to tell later, rather than embarrassing moments. It’s important to train your brain to see the positives in these situations. 
    #19

    My Mom Forgot That She Was Making Syrup

    Burnt pot disaster with melted contents overflowing on kitchen counter showing what could go wrong cooking fail.

    historyhoneybee Report

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    #20

    Didn’t Completely Cover My Feet In Sunscreen. Got A Nasty Burn. You Can See Exactly Where My Fingers Stopped

    Feet with unusual tan lines showing a clear disaster from forgetting to think about what could go wrong.

    Went to the beach, got some sand on my feet as I was applying sunscreen. As a result, I didn’t completely get the tops of my feet. The non burnt areas match perfectly with my fingers. I didn’t burn anywhere else and haven’t had a burn like this in years. Now I’m stuck with these stupid tan lines

    rebnat Report

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    #21

    WCGW If I Break Into This House

    Person on stairs with a broken railing causing a disaster, followed by police assisting at the accident scene

    Sno_Jon Report

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    Is this list making you feel better about the decisions you’ve made in your own lives, pandas? Keep upvoting the things you can’t believe people actually did, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve made any embarrassingly poor choices recently. Then, if you’d like to check out another article featuring some of the stupidest decisions people have ever made, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list to read next right here!
    #22

    Wcgw Rescheduling A French Football Match Just To Cater The Chinese TV Audience

    Crowd holding colored cards forming a pattern in stadium stands, illustrating moments people forgot what could go wrong disasters.

    AbatNaBitin Report

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    #23

    WCGW When You Don't Tie Down A Load Of Deck Boards

    Man struggles to transport long metal bars in a Tesla Cybertruck, resulting in a clear what could go wrong disaster.

    dingmah Report

    3points
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    #24

    WCGW If My Neighbour Uses The Longest Possible Drill Out There?

    Drill bit stuck vertically in tiled floor with surrounding debris showing a disaster from forgetting what could go wrong.

    p4r4v4n Report

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    #25

    Vacuum Cleaning My Apple Keyboard

    White keyboard with missing J, K, and L keys exposing the key mechanisms, showing disaster from forgetting what could go wrong.

    gibagger Report

    3points
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    #26

    Wcgw Throwing A Card Next To A TV?

    Hand holding a playing card throwing it at a TV screen, causing a disaster with the card stuck on the broken display.

    another_brat Report

    3points
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    #27

    WCGW If I Make Eyeball Tattoo?

    Woman with an eyeball tattoo risking eye loss, a reminder of what could go wrong in unexpected disasters and warnings.

    November036 Report

    3points
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    #28

    According The The Man Code, He Must Continue To Try For At Least 20 Minutes Before Admitting His Error

    Man attempting to load large furniture into a small car, illustrating forgetful disasters and what could go wrong moments.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #29

    Layoff Skilled Workers Hurts Company?

    Post on r/WorkReform about Spotify CEO surprised by layoffs causing operational issues, a classic what could go wrong disaster.

    isu_trickster Report

    3points
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    #30

    What Could Possibly Go Wrong?!

    Cat silhouetted against sunset planning to steal food and a person asleep with a large cat causing an unexpected disaster.

    Kelly_the_tailor Report

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    #31

    If You Go Out In The Woods Today

    Black bear caught climbing wooden deck railing in outdoor disaster moment showing what could go wrong scenario

    DKKP Report

    3points
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    natashadavies avatar
    Tash D
    Tash D
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    can I pet that dawg?

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    #32

    We’ve Been Going Insane Trying To Find A Smoke Detector Beeping For 9 Days Straight. Turns Out A Contractor Left It Inside The Wall Between The Kitchen And Bathroom

    Smoke detector covered in dust, showing a common disaster from forgetting what could go wrong in home safety maintenance.

    BucksBrew Report

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    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bet the contractor's phone is disconnected.

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    #33

    WCGW Not Staking Your Tent Properly

    Man running after a tent flying away in strong wind during a camping disaster in mountainous terrain outdoors.

    moirakangaroo Report

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    #34

    WCGW Filling Your Iron With Sugar Water

    Facebook post complaining about disaster after using flavored water in iron that melted and ruined clothes.

    Sucuk420 Report

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    #35

    WCGW Pretending To Have The Coronavirus

    Man in pink hoodie and face mask jokes about having coronavirus on plane, causing emergency landing disaster captured by passengers.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #36

    "Use This Tempered Glass Floor Mat!" Mom Said, "Never Have To Replace It Again!" She Said

    Office chair on carpet with severe damage and cracked flooring underneath, a disaster from forgetting what could go wrong.

    CrazyCoKids Report

    2points
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    #37

    Block A Farmers Gate... What Could Go Wrong?

    Construction vehicle lifting a car leading to a major disaster, illustrating what could go wrong moments caught on camera.

    Tears_Of_A_Clown_88 Report

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    #38

    I've Made A Huge Mistake

    Cat precariously perched on the edge of a door showing a clear example of what could go wrong disasters.

    sourcreamjunkie Report

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    #39

    I Ate Half A Bag Of Beef Jerky And Realized I Made A Mistake

    Artisan inspired culinary jerky bites packaging with smoked beef brisket and green beans flavor for dogs.

    I bought this bag of jerky for myself. The photo looks enticing and the label "culinary, smoked brisket jerky" sounds appealing. It didn't taste like typical jerky but I thought to myself that this was the results of cooking with beans and herbs. After finishing half a bag, I saw the small prints on the lower corner of the bag that this is for dogs. Now I know what dog treats taste like (not good).

    bobosdreams Report

    2points
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    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it didn't taste good why'd you eat half a bag?

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    #40

    I Made A Mistake With Making Eye Contact With My Cat. Now I’m Being Pounced On

    Ginger cat crouching with wide eyes on patterned blanket, illustrating moments people forgot to think about what could go wrong disasters.

    strawberrytrapani Report

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    #41

    Chicken Stuck In Freezer Door

    Frozen bread stored in a freezer door compartment, illustrating a disaster from forgetting what could go wrong.

    bradkrauss2010 Report

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    #42

    My Kid Got This In Her Easter Basket. I Was Confused About Why She Didn’t Want It So I Took A Bite. It’s Soap

    Hand holding a broken chocolate bunny with one ear missing showing an example of a disaster nobody thought about.

    hellogoawaynow Report

    2points
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    #43

    My Daughter Decided To Cool Off Her Hot Pot Of Pasta On Our Deck

    Faded circle stain on wooden deck showing a disaster from forgetting what could go wrong during outdoor activities.

    Shaneblaster Report

    2points
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    #44

    When You Block A Car

    Multiple cars involved in parking disaster showing what could go wrong in tight spaces leading to collision mishaps.

    thoumasTurbando Report

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    #45

    Pizza slice spills on white bedding and wooden floor, illustrating people forgetting what could go wrong disasters.

    marcel.vttr Report

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    #46

    WCGW Kicking Snow

    Shoe sinking deep into mud and another shoe left abandoned in thick mud showing disaster aftermath.

    anonymous Report

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    #47

    Going To A Gender Reveal Party

    Person caught in purple powder explosion on the street, illustrating moments when disasters happen unexpectedly.

    Starkf_ Report

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