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Jason deCaires Taylor is the British artist behind the world’s first underwater sculpture park, a groundbreaking project that helped expand ideas of how public art can exist within natural environments. Over the past two decades, he has created more than 1,200 public sculptures across land, tidal zones, and fully submerged locations around the world, drawing thousands of visitors each week. His large-scale, site-specific installations are most often placed beneath the surface or along changing shorelines, where art meets the rhythms of the sea.

Taylor’s sculptures are made from pH-neutral, environmentally sensitive materials designed to encourage coral growth and support marine life. As currents, algae, and time gradually transform each piece, the works become living monuments to decay, renewal, and metamorphosis. Through them, the artist invites us to confront ocean pollution, climate damage, and our shared responsibility to leave a healthier world for future generations.

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