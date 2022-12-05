In this photographic journey of the “Roma Coast to Coast” series, I walked along the city walls (both the visible and no longer existing ones). I touched the 18 gates that made up the original Walls. A circular journey started at Porta San Paolo, alongside the Pyramid of Cestius, crossing Testaccio and Trastevere, skirting the Tiber up to Piazza del Popolo, then Piazza Fiume, San Lorenzo, San Giovanni and many other historical glimpses of the capital.

In my "Roma Coast to Coast" series, which I took after three years of not participating in reportage walking, I walked for 20km along the ancient Aurelian Walls. These old city walls surround the historical centre of Rome. The Aurelian Walls, today, are an integral part of the daily life of those who live in Rome and are witnesses of the changes that the city has gone through in almost 2000 years.

If you'd like to see more of my work, check out my profile, where I share many photography-related posts!

More info: alessiotrerotoli.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

7points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#2

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

7points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#3

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

7points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#4

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

7points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#5

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

7points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#6

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

7points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#7

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

6points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#8

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

6points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#9

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

6points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#10

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

6points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#11

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

6points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#12

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

6points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#13

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

6points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#14

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

6points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#15

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

5points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#16

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

5points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#17

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

5points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#18

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

5points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#19

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

4points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#20

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

3points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

3points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#22

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

3points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#23

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

3points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#24

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

3points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#25

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

3points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#26

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

3points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#27

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

3points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#28

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

3points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#29

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

2points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#30

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

2points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

2points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#32

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

2points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#33

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

2points
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#34

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

1point
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#35

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

1point
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#36

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

1point
Alessio Trerotoli
POST
#37

I Walked 20km Along The Ancient Aurelian Walls In Rome

Report

1point
Alessio Trerotoli
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!