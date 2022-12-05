In this photographic journey of the “Roma Coast to Coast” series, I walked along the city walls (both the visible and no longer existing ones). I touched the 18 gates that made up the original Walls. A circular journey started at Porta San Paolo, alongside the Pyramid of Cestius, crossing Testaccio and Trastevere, skirting the Tiber up to Piazza del Popolo, then Piazza Fiume, San Lorenzo, San Giovanni and many other historical glimpses of the capital.

In my "Roma Coast to Coast" series, which I took after three years of not participating in reportage walking, I walked for 20km along the ancient Aurelian Walls. These old city walls surround the historical centre of Rome. The Aurelian Walls, today, are an integral part of the daily life of those who live in Rome and are witnesses of the changes that the city has gone through in almost 2000 years.

If you'd like to see more of my work, check out my profile, where I share many photography-related posts!

More info: alessiotrerotoli.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com