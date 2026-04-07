Who Is Janis Ian? Janis Ian is an American singer-songwriter, renowned for her confessional lyrics and insightful social commentary. Her distinctive folk-rock style has resonated with audiences across generations. She first captivated the public with her poignant 1975 Top Ten single “At Seventeen,” a raw portrayal of adolescent insecurities that earned her a Grammy Award. The song’s success solidified her place as a significant voice in music.

Full Name Janis Ian Gender Female Relationship Status Married to Patricia Snyder Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education East Orange High School, New York City High School of Music & Art Father Victor Fink Mother Pearl Yadoff Fink Siblings Eric Fink

Early Life and Education Born Janis Eddy Fink in Farmingdale, New Jersey, Ian was raised on a farm by her Jewish parents, Victor and Pearl. Her father, a music teacher, fostered an early interest in piano lessons, which she began at age two. She later taught herself guitar and attended East Orange High School and the New York City High School of Music & Art. These early influences shaped her burgeoning musical talent.

Notable Relationships Janis Ian married Portuguese filmmaker Tino Sargo in 1978; however, they divorced in 1983. In her autobiography, Ian detailed experiencing physical and emotional abuse during this period. After moving to Nashville, she met Patricia Snyder in 1989, and the couple married in Toronto on August 27, 2003. Ian has a stepdaughter and two grandchildren through her marriage to Snyder.

Career Highlights Janis Ian’s folk-rock albums and singles have garnered widespread acclaim, with her 1975 album Between the Lines reaching number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. Her signature song, “At Seventeen,” became a Top Ten hit and earned her a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female. Beyond her musical triumphs, Ian is also an accomplished author, recognized for her autobiography, Society’s Child: My Autobiography. The audiobook version of this memoir secured her a second Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album in 2013. Her enduring legacy includes the induction of both “Society’s Child” and “At Seventeen” into the Grammy Hall of Fame.