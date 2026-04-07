Who Is Ed Speleers? Edward John Speleers is a British actor known for his versatile performances across film and television. His work often brings depth to complex characters. He first gained wide public attention in 2006 for the fantasy film Eragon, where he played the titular dragon rider. This breakout role launched his career onto a global stage.

Full Name Edward John Speleers Gender Male Height 6 feet 0.5 inches (184 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Eastbourne College Father John Speleers Mother Gill Siblings Two older half brothers Kids Jude, one daughter

Early Life and Education Family ties in England and Spain marked the early life of Edward Speleers, whose parents divorced when he was three. His father, John, resided in London while his mother, Gill, moved to Spain. Speleers attended Eastbourne College in Sussex, where he honed his acting skills in various school productions and even penned a play titled “Retribution.”

Notable Relationships Currently married to costume designer Asia Macey, Edward Speleers maintains a private personal life. Their marriage reportedly began in 2014, with public appearances sparking early speculation. Speleers shares two children with Macey: a son named Jude, born in 2015, and a daughter born in 2018.

Career Highlights Edward Speleers’ acting career began with a significant lead role in the 2006 fantasy film Eragon. He later achieved wider recognition for his role as Jimmy Kent in the acclaimed series Downton Abbey from 2012 to 2014. Beyond these, Speleers has anchored roles in popular television, notably as Stephen Bonnet in Outlander and Rhys Montrose in You, and Jack Crusher in Star Trek: Picard. He also co-produced the British Academy Film Award-nominated short film Wale. His performances have earned him multiple Saturn Award nominations, underscoring his consistent impact in genre television.