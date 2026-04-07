Who Is Russell Crowe? Russell Ira Crowe is a New Zealand-born actor and film director, celebrated for his intense performances and rugged on-screen presence. His career features a diverse range of roles across historical epics, dramas, and thrillers. He achieved global stardom with his Oscar-winning portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius in the 2000 film Gladiator, a role that cemented his status as a leading man. This epic historical film garnered immense critical and commercial success worldwide.

Full Name Russell Ira Crowe Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $120 million Nationality New Zealander Ethnicity Māori, Norwegian, Welsh, and Scottish Education Vaucluse Public School, Sydney Boys High School, Auckland Grammar School, Mount Roskill Grammar School Father John Alexander Crowe Mother Jocelyn Yvonne Crowe Siblings Terry Crowe Kids Charles Spencer Crowe, Tennyson Spencer Crowe

Early Life and Education His early life was shaped by his family’s involvement in the film industry, with parents John Alexander and Jocelyn Yvonne working as film set caterers. This connection led to his acting debut at age six on the Australian television series Spyforce. Crowe attended various schools, including Vaucluse Public School and Sydney Boys High School in Australia, and later Auckland Grammar School and Mount Roskill Grammar School in New Zealand. He ultimately left secondary education at 16 to pursue a career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Russell Crowe’s personal life, notably an on-off relationship with Australian singer Danielle Spencer that began in 1989. They married in 2003, with their union frequently capturing media attention. Crowe shares two sons, Charles Spencer Crowe and Tennyson Spencer Crowe, with Spencer, with whom he divorced in 2018. Since their separation, he has not publicly confirmed another long-term partner.

Career Highlights Russell Crowe has anchored numerous acclaimed films throughout his career, including the Oscar-winning Gladiator, for which he received the Academy Award for Best Actor. He also delivered a critically lauded performance as John Nash in A Beautiful Mind, earning him another Academy Award nomination. Beyond acting, Crowe diversified his ventures by co-owning the National Rugby League team South Sydney Rabbitohs since 2006. He has also explored music, releasing albums with his band 30 Odd Foot of Grunts and later Russell Crowe & the Ordinary Fear of God. To date, Crowe has collected an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a British Academy Film Award, solidifying his stature in cinema.