Who Is Jerry Brown? Jerry Brown is an American politician and lawyer renowned for his intellectual depth and unconventional approaches to governance. His lengthy career is marked by a distinctive blend of fiscal conservatism and progressive social and environmental policies. He first gained widespread public attention in 1974 when elected Governor of California at 36, making him the youngest governor in over a century. His decision to eschew the governor’s mansion for a modest apartment cemented his image as an innovative leader.

Full Name Edmund Gerald Brown Jr. Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education St. Ignatius High School, Santa Clara University, University of California, Berkeley, Yale Law School Father Edmund Gerald “Pat” Brown Sr. Mother Bernice Layne Brown

Early Life and Education Born in San Francisco, Edmund Gerald Brown Jr. grew up in a prominent political family, with his father, Edmund Gerald “Pat” Brown Sr., serving as Governor of California. This upbringing instilled an early awareness of public service. He attended St. Ignatius High School and briefly considered the priesthood, studying at Sacred Heart Novitiate before enrolling at the University of California, Berkeley. Brown later earned his law degree from Yale Law School, preparing him for a multifaceted career in public life.

Notable Relationships Currently, Jerry Brown is married to Anne Gust Brown, a former Gap Inc. executive whom he wed in 2005. Their partnership has been a constant through his later political career. Brown has no children, and his public life has been largely focused on his political endeavors and policy work.

Career Highlights Jerry Brown served an unprecedented four non-consecutive terms as Governor of California, first from 1975 to 1983 and again from 2011 to 2019. During his tenure, he signed the state’s first agricultural labor relations law and established the California Conservation Corps program. He championed nation-leading environmental protections and aggressive climate change targets, aiming for 100 percent renewable electricity by 2045. Brown also successfully eliminated the state’s multi-billion dollar budget deficit, showcasing his fiscal discipline.