Who Is Anne-Marie? Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson is a British singer and songwriter known for her empowering pop anthems. Her distinct vocals and honest lyrics have captivated a global audience. Her breakout moment came in 2016 as the featured vocalist on Clean Bandit’s chart-topping single “Rockabye”. This international hit solidified her presence in the music industry, showcasing her unique vocal style.

Full Name Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $7 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education St Clere’s School, Palmer’s College Father Wayne Nicholson Mother Susan Nicholson Siblings Samantha Nicholson Kids Seven, Forever Sugar

Early Life and Education Born in East Tilbury, Essex, Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson developed an early affinity for performing. She appeared in West End productions as a child, including Les Misérables at age six and Whistle Down the Wind at twelve. Beyond the stage, she excelled in Shotokan karate, becoming a triple world champion. She credits the martial art with instilling the discipline and focus that later proved vital in her music career.

Notable Relationships Anne-Marie has been married to British rapper Slowthai since July 2022. Their relationship, though largely private, was publicly confirmed by Slowthai in February 2023. The couple shares two children: a daughter named Seven, born in February 2024, and a son named Forever Sugar, born in April 2025.

Career Highlights Anne-Marie’s career is marked by numerous chart successes and critical recognition. She gained widespread attention as the lead vocalist on Clean Bandit’s global hit “Rockabye” in 2016, which reached number one in the UK and many other countries. Her debut studio album, Speak Your Mind, released in 2018, was a significant success, peaking at number three on the UK Albums Chart and earning multiple Brit Award nominations. She also became a coach on The Voice UK from 2021 to 2023.