Who Is John Cooper? John Landrum Cooper is an American musician recognized for his powerful vocals and steadfast Christian faith, leading the influential rock band Skillet. He crafts anthemic songs that resonate deeply with a global audience. Cooper first gained widespread recognition as Skillet’s frontman in 2006 with the album Comatose. Its success and a subsequent Grammy nomination solidified the band’s position in Christian rock; his dynamic stage presence is a trademark.

Full Name John Landrum Cooper Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Education University of Memphis Siblings Pat, Seth, Rosalie Marvin Kids Alexandria Cooper, Xavier Cooper

Early Life and Education Growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, John Landrum Cooper came from a devout Christian family where rock music was initially forbidden. His mother, a piano and voice teacher, instilled an early love for music. He attended the University of Memphis for three years, a period that allowed him to explore music more freely and further cultivate his skills as a vocalist and bassist before co-founding Skillet.

Notable Relationships A string of public relationships has not marked John Landrum Cooper’s life; he has been married to Korey Cooper, Skillet’s keyboardist and guitarist, since 1997. Their enduring partnership began after meeting at his church. The couple shares two children, Alexandria Cooper and Xavier Cooper, with whom they navigate the unique challenges of touring. They often speak about balancing family life with their demanding music careers.

Career Highlights Christian rock has seen John Landrum Cooper lead Skillet to multi-platinum success, with albums like Awake and Comatose earning Grammy Award nominations. The band’s hit single “Monster” remains one of the most-streamed rock songs. Beyond music, Cooper launched the Cooper Stuff Podcast, where he discusses culture from a Biblical perspective, and authored two best-selling books. He also formed the nu metal side project Fight the Fury in 2018. Skillet was inducted into Pandora’s Billionaire Club for garnering two billion streams, affirming Cooper’s lasting influence in contemporary rock.