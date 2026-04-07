Who Is Jackie Chan? Jackie Chan is a Hong Kong martial artist and actor, recognized for his extraordinary acrobatic fighting style and comedic timing. His dynamic performances often feature innovative, self-performed stunts. He first gained widespread acclaim with the 1978 film Drunken Master, which solidified his signature blend of physical comedy and martial arts. This unique approach quickly propelled him to international stardom, defining a new era of action cinema.

Full Name Jackie Chan Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married to Joan Lin Net Worth $400 million Nationality Chinese Ethnicity Chinese Education China Drama Academy, Dickson College, Hong Kong Baptist University Father Charles Chan Mother Lee-lee Chan Siblings Fang Shisheng, Fang Shide, Guilan Chan, Yulan Chan Kids Jaycee Chan, Etta Ng Chok Lam

Early Life and Education His rigorous training at the China Drama Academy shaped Jackie Chan‘s early life, where he excelled in martial arts and acrobatics from age seven. This strict Peking Opera School provided a comprehensive education in performance. Born in Hong Kong to parents Charles and Lee-lee Chan, who were political refugees, he later briefly attended Dickson College in Canberra, Australia. He then worked as a construction worker before fully dedicating himself to film.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has marked Jackie Chan’s relationship with Taiwanese actress Joan Lin, whom he secretly married in 1982. This union began after they met in 1981, leading to their son’s birth. Chan shares his son, Jaycee Chan, with Lin, and also has a daughter, Etta Ng Chok Lam, from an extramarital affair with Elaine Ng Yi-Lei. He remains married to Joan Lin.

Career Highlights Jackie Chan redefined action cinema with his signature blend of martial arts, comedy, and dangerous, self-performed stunts, appearing in over 150 films. His early Hong Kong hits like Drunken Master and Police Story established a global following. Beyond his prolific film work, Chan champions various philanthropic endeavors, notably founding the Jackie Chan Charitable Foundation in 1998. He also released numerous successful Cantopop and Mandopop albums, singing theme songs for his films. To date, Chan has collected an honorary Academy Award in 2016, along with multiple Guinness World Records for his prolific stunt work and film credits. This cemented his status as a global icon and influential figure in entertainment.