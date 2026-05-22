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"A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." Except if your abuela is the one doing the naming, in which case that rose is getting called Gordita, Flaco, or some highly specific reference to the one time you ate too much at a quinceañera in 2009, and it has been your identity ever since. That is Latino nicknames for you. Ruthless, hilarious, devastatingly clever, and brutally honest.

In most cultures, nicknames are softened versions of real names or vague terms of endearment. In Latino households, a nickname is a full character assessment delivered with zero hesitation and zero apology. These nicknames were shared by Latinos who have been carrying them for years, some with pride, some with resigned acceptance, and some still quietly hoping the family will eventually forget.