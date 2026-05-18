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Meghan Markle Faces Scrutiny After Sharing Lilibet Photo Hours Before WHO Speech On Children’s Online Safety
Meghan Markle speaking at a podium on childrenu2019s online safety with social media and WHO signage in the background
Celebrities, Entertainment

Meghan Markle Faces Scrutiny After Sharing Lilibet Photo Hours Before WHO Speech On Children’s Online Safety

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Meghan Markle is being blasted over a “tone-deaf” and “hypocritical” social media post featuring her daughter, Lilibet Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a picture of Lilibet before giving a speech emphasizing the risks children face on social media.

The mom of two was invited to speak at a World Health Organization (WHO) event on Sunday (May 17), during which she stated that children’s safety online is a “public health issue.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Meghan Markle is being accused of hypocrisy after posting a picture with her daughter ahead of a speech about the dangers of the internet for children.
    • She was invited to speak at a World Health Organization event honoring children who lost their lives to online harm.
    • Pointing to a photo with Lilibet, critics called the duchess “tone-deaf” and accused her of exposing her four-year-old daughter.

    Meghan Markle delivered a speech about the dangers of the internet for children after posting a photo of her daughter

    Meghan Markle speaking at WHO event on children's online safety with No Child Lost to Social Media sign

    Image credits: Getty/Harold Cunningham

    “Our children are not products, they are not experiments and not expendable,” she said during the 10-minute speech where she advocated for stronger protections for children online.

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    The 44-year-old questioned social media companies for “shaping our children’s lives” and valuing “profit over people.”

    At the event in Geneva, Switzerland, Meghan also hugged grieving parents who have lost their children to digital harm.

    Meghan Markle taking mirror selfie with daughter in closet wearing pink coat and red outfit

    Image credits: meghan

    Hours before the speech, the duchess posted a mirror selfie of herself and her four-year-old daughter on Instagram.

    The photo, which appeared to show Meghan packing for the event, was posted with the caption “Mama’s little helper.”

    Many interpreted the post as contradicting the message of her speech, arguing that Meghan shared photos of her children for her own convenience rather than protecting them as she had urged companies to do.

    Meghan Markle was called “hypocritical” for exposing her young daughter in the photo before the WHO speech

    Meghan Markle hugging emotional woman surrounded by crowd on social media safety campaign

    Image credits: Getty/Harold Cunningham

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    Tom Sykes wrote in his Substack, The Royalist, “Yes, a woman who is about to stand alongside the world’s most senior public health official and discuss the measurable, preventable harms of exposing children to social media has just exposed her own child to social media.”

    “The Geneva speech is the rhetoric. The closet photograph is the reality.”

    Meghan, who also shares a seven-year-old son, Archie, with Prince Harry, never posts photos in which her children’s faces are visible.

    Close up of Meghan Markle wearing black blazer at children's online safety event

    Image credits: Getty/Harold Cunningham

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    “The argument that Meghan does not show Lilibet’s face, and therefore protects her privacy, has become absurd. Not showing a child’s face does not prevent that child from becoming a social media star. If anything, it manufactures a curiosity gap,” Sykes wrote.

    He further referred to her Instagram page as a “public-facing shop window” and accused the royal of using her children to sell products from her brand, As Ever, and to promote her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

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    Tweet explaining Meghan Markle used daughter’s photo to promote outfit for online safety awareness

    Image credits: according2_taz

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle play with children on wooden bridge in garden on family photo

    Image credits: meghan

    Sykes claimed the recently posted mirror selfie, which showed Meghan’s closet, contained outfits worth at least $250,000, including an Armani coat with “the label clearly visible.”

    He summarized, “The hypocrisy is breathtaking. It is a boastful image. It is a vain image. It is a staggeringly tone-deaf image.”

    Some defended the duchess, arguing that her speech centered on children using social media, not on parents posting photos of their kids

    Meghan Markle smiling and interacting with daughter in outdoor setting

    Image credits: meghan

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    Many netizens shared this view, with one commenting, “Don’t use your kids on social media then go and give a speech about the dangers of social media for children.”

    However, others praised Meghan’s speech as “powerful” and defended her decision to share the image of herself and Lilibet.

    “Pretty stupid if people can not see the difference between a child ‘s pic not showing her face and the ongoing manipulation the digital world uses that endangers children,” one supporter noted.

    Meghan Markle seated in chair looking pensively during online safety campaign photo shoot

    Image credits: meghan

    Meghan’s speech came ahead of the World Health Organization’s 79th Assembly, which takes place from 18 to 25 May.

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    She attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, created to remember 50 children who lost their lives to online harm. The memorial was partly funded by the charities she runs with Prince Harry.

    The children were remembered through illuminated lightboxes designed to look like smartphones, each displaying the lock-screen photo of a victim who passed away due to cyberbullying, s*xtortion, grooming, or exposure to other types of harmful content.

    The Lost Screen Memorial honored 50 children who lost their lives after being exposed to harmful online content

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    “Not statistics, not avatars, not data points, children,” Meghan said. “Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure. A child whose laughter once filled a kitchen, whose shoes once waited by a front door, whose future once felt limitless.

    “And now their faces ask the world questions we can no longer avoid.”

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    She said, “Children today are being shaped by systems designed to capture attention at any cost: relentless algorithms, exploitative engagement, and endless exposure to harmful content that they are not seeking out.

    “We are seeing new forms of harm emerge faster than our systems are prepared to respond, affecting children at an alarming scale and across borders. 

    “But these outcomes are not inevitable, and prevention begins with one simple principle: children must be safe by design, not safe by chance.”

    Tweet describing The Lost Screen Memorial for children lost due to social media harms

    Image credits: ericalova

    Meghan Markle standing next to WHO official holding white rose at social media safety memorial

    Image credits: Getty/Harold Cunningham

    Among those present at the event was online safety campaigner Amy Neville, whose 14-year-old son, Alexander, is among the children included in the memorial. 

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    Prince Harry has also called for stricter protection for children online, stating at a gala in New York that keeping minors safe on the internet is “one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

    People reacted to Meghan’s photo with her daughter, Lilibet, in light of her WHO speech

    Tweet discussing Meghan Markle advocating safer controls by social media platforms for kids' online safety

    Image credits: LamediaE32722

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for hypocrisy about her kid's internet presence

    Image credits: linkd_not_rankd

    Tweet claiming Meghan Markle tries to be like Diana and acts contrived

    Image credits: WhatsNewsHere

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    Tweet calling Meghan Markle a global joke for not listening to advice

    Image credits: s4r4h4d4ms

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    Tweet accusing Meghan Markle of hypocrisy on social media security and family image

    Image credits: NotDrAlanGrant8

    Tweet doubting Prince Harry's awareness of Meghan Markle posting kids' photos online

    Image credits: StephanieDha6b

    Tweet questioning equivalency of posting kids' photos without faces to teen bullying on social media

    Image credits: LamediaE32722

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    Tweet accusing Meghan Markle and WHO of exploiting kids and royal family trolling on social media

    Image credits: SweetCa40472719

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    Tweet stating Meghan Markle exploits her children online for clicks and no longer public interest

    Image credits: 514aw3vb

    Tweet praising Meghan Markle for preparing outfits to avoid backlash before a trip

    Image credits: darose258

    Tweet mentioning Lilibet as brand ambassador in Meghan Markle scrutiny

    Image credits: AnthonyH7

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    Tweet questioning child's scheduling amid Meghan Markle scrutiny

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    Image credits: ann_phipps10957

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I couldn't care less about her. She's an attention hound & I don't think they have ever shown their kids faces.

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    staged69 avatar
    Oliver
    Oliver
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t care about her one way or the other, but she could save a baby from a burning house and you fucktards would find something about it to criticize.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I couldn't care less about her. She's an attention hound & I don't think they have ever shown their kids faces.

    0
    0points
    reply
    staged69 avatar
    Oliver
    Oliver
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t care about her one way or the other, but she could save a baby from a burning house and you fucktards would find something about it to criticize.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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