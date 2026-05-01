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Sleuths Think They’ve Caught Meghan Markle In A Lie, And It Has Them Concerned For Her Kids
Meghan Markle smiles, wearing a brown jacket over a white T-shirt with a red heart. Concerns for her kids.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sleuths Think They’ve Caught Meghan Markle In A Lie, And It Has Them Concerned For Her Kids

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Meghan Markle, 44, recently shared new videos of herself in a chicken coop shortly after her and Prince Harry’s visit to Australia.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed a blink-and-you-miss-it detail in the clip, which they claimed was taken several weeks ago, and it made them worried about her children.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been living in a 16-bedroom mansion in Montecito, California, since stepping back from their royal roles in 2020. The couple has two kids, Prince Archie Harrison, born in May 2019, and Princess Lilibet Diana, born in June 2021.

Highlights
  • A recent video that Meghan Markle shared drew accusations of lying and competing with the British Royal Family.
  • The clip featured her daughter, Princess Lilibet, running around a chicken coop barefoot, which sparked concerns on social media.
  • The Duchess of Sussex has recently been accused of burning through household staff and being “dehumanizing” to them.

“She’s desperate and couldn’t find anything else,” one user said in response to the video.

RELATED:

    The internet accused Meghan Markle of lying in a video to “compete” with the British Royal Family

    Meghan Markle, smiling, wears a white t-shirt with a red heart and 'Mama' text, a tan jacket, and jeans. Concerns for her kids are noted.

    Image credits: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

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    On Thursday, April 30, the Duchess of Sussex shared two videos on her Instagram Stories from her $14.65 million residence. It was filmed in the family’s chicken coop for rescued birds that they refer to as “Archie’s Chick Inn” — a name she revealed on Oprah Winfrey’s show in 2021.

    In the video, Meghan was seen feeding the chickens alongside Jonathan Grahm, the founder of the Los Angeles-based artisan chocolate brand Compartés.

    Meghan Markle in a chicken coop with various chickens, raising concerns for her kids amid lying accusations.

    Image credits: meghan

    “When the chocolate man comes to see the chickens,” Meghan joked at the beginning of the video before turning the camera around to offer the viewers a clear look at the coop.

    Her son, Archie, could be heard announcing that he collected “another gray” egg, to which Meghan responded, “Thanks, sweetheart.”

    Meghan’s video came shortly after King Charles paid a visit to Harlem Grown, a local community organization, during his U.S. tour.

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    A Reddit comment about Meghan Markle's alleged lie: "Salmonella Sussex Rides Again!!!" followed by "Yee haw!" concerns for her kids.

    Two images: a child in a pink dress and bunny ears carrying a stuffed bunny, then a dark, blurry scene. Meghan Markle, kids.

    Image credits: meghan

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    The organization, which oversees the health, education, and well-being of the children and families residing in Upper Manhattan, has sustainable farms, one of which keeps chickens.

    On his visit, the King met with the children, observed the farming system, and fed chickens with some of the kids at an on-site coop.

    A Reddit comment by user Busy_Lingonberry_705 about Meghan Markle and concern for her kids, reads: Gross no shoes in a chicken coop. I cant unsee this.

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    A comment by Trouvette asking Why is this child always barefoot? showing concern for Meghan Markle's kids.

    Netizens claimed that Meghan’s video was an attempt to compete with the British Royal Family amid their ongoing strife. One even pointed out that the video she posted was not new and might have been filmed on Easter.

    “As Meghan sees the coverage of [King Charles] and [Queen Camilla] and their successful trip here to the US, she spots the photos/story with children and chickens,” the user said.

    “Meghan then starts to frantically scroll through her phone, remembering that she pre-recorded videos that she can post later on IG, when needed, to compete with the BRF.”

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    The individual pointed out that Princess Lilibet could be spotted briefly in the video wearing a bright pink dress — the same one she had worn in the Easter Day post shared by Markle on April 5.

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    Netizens accused Meghan Markle of neglecting her kids’ welfare

    A Reddit comment, "Typical for low-effort Mergie Farkle," with a user name, points, and time. Meghan Markle, kids.

    Meghan Markle holding her two kids, embracing them with affection on a balcony with palm trees in the background.

    Image credits: meghan

    While Meghan and Harry are yet to reveal the faces of their children, the Easter Day video showed Archie and Lilibet running around the mansion’s garden, farm, and chicken coop. The princess was barefoot in every clip.

    Netizens voiced concerns about this detail, asserting that being barefoot in a chicken coop is extremely unhygienic.

    A person in a purple coat and rainbow boots near a fluffy chicken inside a wire fence, raising concerns for Meghan Markle's kids.

    Image credits: meghan

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    “To allow a small child to walk around a chicken coop with sh*t in it, and then the child walks into the house?” one user was shocked. Another wrote, “It’s giving me septic shock.”

    “Salmonella Sussex strikes again. She is so irresponsible. Those poor children,” commented a third.

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    “You should never go into a chicken coop barefoot,” one advised the Suits actress. “All it takes is having one open cut on your foot for Salmonella or E. coli bacteria to enter your system.”

    A Reddit comment criticizing Meghan Markle about her kids being barefoot in a chicken coop.

    Two Meghan Markle kids, a boy and a girl in bunny ears, running on grass during an Easter egg hunt.

    Image credits: meghan

    “So I own chickens, and the thought of being barefoot in their area is disgusting,” said one more.

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    “Guess the nannies will be blamed and fired. Again,” one said, referring to the recent staff turnover claims.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns against going to backyard chicken farms barefoot or handling them with bare hands, as there is a risk of spreading diseases such as bird flu and Histoplasmosis, as well as infections caused by Campylobacter, E. coli, and Salmonella.

    A user comment, Ok_Battle_988, stating, Shot on the same day. She's posting old videos, regarding Meghan Markle and her kids.

    A Reddit post titled Central Casting by Ordinary-Sound-9608, showing a comment about Meghan Markle and her kids.

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    Bird flu and Histoplasmosis symptoms, primarily fever, cough, respiratory issues, chills, body ache, and mild fever, start developing 2-7 days after exposure.

    Meanwhile, contracting Campylobacter, E. coli, and Salmonella infections can cause fever, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, typically showing up 2-4 days after exposure and lasting for a week or two in severe cases.

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    Meghan Markle is allegedly running through nannies at an alarming rate

    Meghan Markle holding a child's hand near a pond in a lush garden, barefoot. Concerns for her kids.

    Image credits: meghan

    On April 25, RadarOnline reported that, on top of losing at least 25 executive employees in the past few years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired and fired numerous nannies and household staff since before their separation from the Royal Family.

    “You only hear about the professional positions, but the [number of] household staff departures is much higher,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield told the outlet.

    Prince Harry holding a young girl, both smiling, with two red balloons tied to her wrist. Meghan Markle's kids.

    Image credits: meghan

    “It actually became kind of comical because during a certain period, it felt like every week there was… someone new who left.”

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    One individual, who previously worked as a nanny for the couple and chose to remain anonymous, said, “I spent a lot of time with Meghan, and the way she treated me can only be described as dehumanizing. Her mask dropped after six weeks.”

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    Despite the reputation, one babysitter has allegedly remained with the couple for five years, alongside two additional nannies and a rotating roster of other household staff, Schofield revealed.

    The former royal duo allegedly requires their nannies to have a college degree and a minimum of five years’ experience, and to be ready to work 50 hours a week. They must also live within 20 minutes of their mansion, sign a no-phone-while-driving agreement, have CPR certification, be a good swimmer, and preferably speak Spanish or French.

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    “This woman is insane.” The internet was fuming over Meghan Markle’s latest video of her kids

    A user comment on Meghan Markle, saying "This woman is insane", with concerns for her kids.

    A social media comment advising Meghan Markle about the dangers of going barefoot in a chicken coop, with concern for her kids.

    A Reddit comment from user "coralinx-" about chickens and being barefoot, fueling discussion about Meghan Markle's kids.

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    A Reddit comment from PorcupineRidge, questioning Meghan Markle's actions and showing concern for her kids' well-being.

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    A user comment about Lili's clothes, mentioning concerns for Meghan Markle's kids.

    A Reddit comment about Meghan Markle's kids and barefoot chicken care. It raises concerns about a lie.

    A Reddit comment from Key_Comfortable1764, suggesting Meghan Markle's actions concern for her kids.

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    A Reddit comment: Snoo3544, 51 points, just now. Text reads: Shes desperate and couldnt find anything else. Meghan Markle.

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    A comment on a lie about Meghan Markle's kids states, "Rented child only has one nightie."

    A comment from Glittering_Texas, expressing concern for Meghan Markle's kids, stating, "Like everything else in Markleworld, it makes no sense."

    A Reddit user's comment, Mysterious-Writer949, says "Great parenting. Barefoot child in a chicken coop." Meghan Markle's kids.

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    A comment from 'rachaelpunk' saying, "Yes, she has a stable of boring, low quality content ready for any occasion." Meghan Markle kids.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    xqueenbee59x avatar
    Spittnimage
    Spittnimage
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder, do those kids automatically turn their backs if they see someone coming? And what about school? Do they do a Michael Jackson and throw a blanket over their heads?

    1
    1point
    reply
    tw72 avatar
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is cheap click-bait. Author is jumping on the "Let's hate Harry and Meghan" bandwagon. The kids look healthy, happy, well groomed, well fed, and well dressed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    xqueenbee59x avatar
    Spittnimage
    Spittnimage
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder, do those kids automatically turn their backs if they see someone coming? And what about school? Do they do a Michael Jackson and throw a blanket over their heads?

    1
    1point
    reply
    tw72 avatar
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is cheap click-bait. Author is jumping on the "Let's hate Harry and Meghan" bandwagon. The kids look healthy, happy, well groomed, well fed, and well dressed.

    0
    0points
    reply
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