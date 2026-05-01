Sleuths Think They’ve Caught Meghan Markle In A Lie, And It Has Them Concerned For Her Kids

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Meghan Markle, 44, recently shared new videos of herself in a chicken coop shortly after her and Prince Harry’s visit to Australia.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed a blink-and-you-miss-it detail in the clip, which they claimed was taken several weeks ago, and it made them worried about her children.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been living in a 16-bedroom mansion in Montecito, California, since stepping back from their royal roles in 2020. The couple has two kids, Prince Archie Harrison, born in May 2019, and Princess Lilibet Diana, born in June 2021.

Highlights A recent video that Meghan Markle shared drew accusations of lying and competing with the British Royal Family.

The clip featured her daughter, Princess Lilibet, running around a chicken coop barefoot, which sparked concerns on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex has recently been accused of burning through household staff and being “dehumanizing” to them.

“She’s desperate and couldn’t find anything else,” one user said in response to the video.

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The internet accused Meghan Markle of lying in a video to “compete” with the British Royal Family

Image credits: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

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On Thursday, April 30, the Duchess of Sussex shared two videos on her Instagram Stories from her $14.65 million residence. It was filmed in the family’s chicken coop for rescued birds that they refer to as “Archie’s Chick Inn” — a name she revealed on Oprah Winfrey’s show in 2021.

In the video, Meghan was seen feeding the chickens alongside Jonathan Grahm, the founder of the Los Angeles-based artisan chocolate brand Compartés.

Image credits: meghan

“When the chocolate man comes to see the chickens,” Meghan joked at the beginning of the video before turning the camera around to offer the viewers a clear look at the coop.

Her son, Archie, could be heard announcing that he collected “another gray” egg, to which Meghan responded, “Thanks, sweetheart.”

Meghan’s video came shortly after King Charles paid a visit to Harlem Grown, a local community organization, during his U.S. tour.

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The organization, which oversees the health, education, and well-being of the children and families residing in Upper Manhattan, has sustainable farms, one of which keeps chickens.

On his visit, the King met with the children, observed the farming system, and fed chickens with some of the kids at an on-site coop.

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Netizens claimed that Meghan’s video was an attempt to compete with the British Royal Family amid their ongoing strife. One even pointed out that the video she posted was not new and might have been filmed on Easter.

“As Meghan sees the coverage of [King Charles] and [Queen Camilla] and their successful trip here to the US, she spots the photos/story with children and chickens,” the user said.

“Thanks Sweetheart” Meghan just had to try to be relevant today by showing herself with chickens because King Charles was around chickens yesterday. Anything to show that she’s relatable and of course she just had to have kid noises in the background. pic.twitter.com/6aIv5PEKrX — Duchess of Geeks (@DuchessofGeeks) April 30, 2026

“Meghan then starts to frantically scroll through her phone, remembering that she pre-recorded videos that she can post later on IG, when needed, to compete with the BRF.”

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The individual pointed out that Princess Lilibet could be spotted briefly in the video wearing a bright pink dress — the same one she had worn in the Easter Day post shared by Markle on April 5.

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Netizens accused Meghan Markle of neglecting her kids’ welfare

Image credits: meghan

While Meghan and Harry are yet to reveal the faces of their children, the Easter Day video showed Archie and Lilibet running around the mansion’s garden, farm, and chicken coop. The princess was barefoot in every clip.

Netizens voiced concerns about this detail, asserting that being barefoot in a chicken coop is extremely unhygienic.

Image credits: meghan

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“To allow a small child to walk around a chicken coop with sh*t in it, and then the child walks into the house?” one user was shocked. Another wrote, “It’s giving me septic shock.”

“Salmonella Sussex strikes again. She is so irresponsible. Those poor children,” commented a third.

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“You should never go into a chicken coop barefoot,” one advised the Suits actress. “All it takes is having one open cut on your foot for Salmonella or E. coli bacteria to enter your system.”

Image credits: meghan

“So I own chickens, and the thought of being barefoot in their area is disgusting,” said one more.

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“Guess the nannies will be blamed and fired. Again,” one said, referring to the recent staff turnover claims.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns against going to backyard chicken farms barefoot or handling them with bare hands, as there is a risk of spreading diseases such as bird flu and Histoplasmosis, as well as infections caused by Campylobacter, E. coli, and Salmonella.

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Bird flu and Histoplasmosis symptoms, primarily fever, cough, respiratory issues, chills, body ache, and mild fever, start developing 2-7 days after exposure.

Meanwhile, contracting Campylobacter, E. coli, and Salmonella infections can cause fever, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, typically showing up 2-4 days after exposure and lasting for a week or two in severe cases.

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Meghan Markle is allegedly running through nannies at an alarming rate

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On April 25, RadarOnline reported that, on top of losing at least 25 executive employees in the past few years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired and fired numerous nannies and household staff since before their separation from the Royal Family.

“You only hear about the professional positions, but the [number of] household staff departures is much higher,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield told the outlet.

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“It actually became kind of comical because during a certain period, it felt like every week there was… someone new who left.”

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One individual, who previously worked as a nanny for the couple and chose to remain anonymous, said, “I spent a lot of time with Meghan, and the way she treated me can only be described as dehumanizing. Her mask dropped after six weeks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

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Despite the reputation, one babysitter has allegedly remained with the couple for five years, alongside two additional nannies and a rotating roster of other household staff, Schofield revealed.

The former royal duo allegedly requires their nannies to have a college degree and a minimum of five years’ experience, and to be ready to work 50 hours a week. They must also live within 20 minutes of their mansion, sign a no-phone-while-driving agreement, have CPR certification, be a good swimmer, and preferably speak Spanish or French.

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“This woman is insane.” The internet was fuming over Meghan Markle’s latest video of her kids

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