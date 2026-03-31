Patrick J. Adams Reveals ‘Eye Rolls Were A Constant’ With ‘Suits’ Co-Star Meghan Markle

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Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she rose to fame portraying paralegal-turned-attorney Rachel Zane on Suits, which ran from 2011 to 2019 on the USA Network.

Patrick J. Adams, who played Rachel’s love interest, Michael Ross, in the legal drama, recently opened up on his off-camera relationship with Markle.

The two left the show together at the end of season 7, which was filmed in 2017, as their characters got married and moved to Seattle. Adams returned for a cameo in the final season, but Markle did not.

Highlights Patrick J. Adams joked about how Suits co-star Meghan Markle would roll her eyes at him throughout filming.

Adams staunchly supported Markle after Prince Harry and her exit from the British Royal Family.

Markle reached out to Adams with a message of support after the latter announced a Suits rewatch podcast.

Many fans of the show were disappointed when the two quit Suits.

“What’s even the point of the show going forward without 2 of the main cast?” one person had said at the time.

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Patrick J. Adams said Meghan Markle would constantly roll her eyes at him during filming

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During a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, hosted by content creator Amanda Hirsch, Patrick J. Adams revisited a fond memory of filming with Meghan Markle.

During the podcast episode, which aired on Tuesday, March 31, Hirsch asked Adams to explain his Instagram bio, which reads: “The other guy from that show that you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”

Image credits: Not Skinny But Not Fat

This is a reference to Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.

“I’ve got to change that,” Adams joked about his Instagram bio, saying that it would draw an eye roll from Markle.

“It’s the sort of thing that, wherever Meghan is, if she’s ever read that, she’s going, ‘Patrick, come on,’” Adams said.

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“I got a lot of eye rolls. That was a constant with Meghan — just a lot of rolling her eyes at me, like, ‘Oh my God, what are you doing?’”

Adams clarified that Markle has never said anything about the bio to him personally, but he has been considering changing it for a while.

Patrick J. Adams blasted the British Royal Family in support of Meghan Markle

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The relationship between Markle and the British Royal Family deteriorated significantly following her marriage to Harry in 2018, culminating in the couple stepping down as senior working royals in January 2020.

Harry and Meghan cited intense, often misogynistic and racist, press coverage in the UK as a primary reason for leaving. Royal interference in developing their “SussexRoyal” brand was also another reason.

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During the famous 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple alleged that a member of the royal family expressed concern about how dark-skinned their son, Archie, might be.

Around this time, the Royal Family launched an investigation into allegations made by former Kensington Palace staff that Markle had bullied and humiliated them.

Several of Markle’s castmates spoke up in her support, including Adams.

Image credits: Not Skinny But Not Fat

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” Adams wrote online.

“From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

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Adams slammed the Royal Family dynamic as “complicated, and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic.”

He further called the accusations against Markle “obscene” and a “stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.”

Meghan Markle offered to help Patrick J. Adams with his new Suits podcast

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In September 2024, Adams and co-star Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulson, launched Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast.

In a Threads Q&A at the time, Adams answered a user who asked if it was “weird” to have royalty as his castmate and whether he was still in touch with Markle.

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Adams admitted that he and Markle were “not really in touch” as the Duchess of Sussex now “leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons.”

However, she reached out to Adams after the podcast announcement and offered her support.

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“Upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way,” Adams wrote. “So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart.”

In the second episode of the Suits rewatch podcast, Adams recalled how easy chemistry read for the show was with Markle, especially since they had worked together on another pilot that did not get picked up.

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“I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read,” Adams said. “We had an easygoing thing when we went into that room.”

“Atrocious bully.” The internet reacted to Meghan Markled allegedly rolling eyes at Patrick J. Adams during Suits filming

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