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Patrick J. Adams Reveals ‘Eye Rolls Were A Constant’ With ‘Suits’ Co-Star Meghan Markle
Patrick J. Adams speaking on a podcast wearing glasses and a blazer, discussing Suits co-star Meghan Markle.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Patrick J. Adams Reveals ‘Eye Rolls Were A Constant’ With ‘Suits’ Co-Star Meghan Markle

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she rose to fame portraying paralegal-turned-attorney Rachel Zane on Suits, which ran from 2011 to 2019 on the USA Network.

Patrick J. Adams, who played Rachel’s love interest, Michael Ross, in the legal drama, recently opened up on his off-camera relationship with Markle.

The two left the show together at the end of season 7, which was filmed in 2017, as their characters got married and moved to Seattle. Adams returned for a cameo in the final season, but Markle did not.

Highlights
  • Patrick J. Adams joked about how Suits co-star Meghan Markle would roll her eyes at him throughout filming.
  • Adams staunchly supported Markle after Prince Harry and her exit from the British Royal Family.
  • Markle reached out to Adams with a message of support after the latter announced a Suits rewatch podcast.

Many fans of the show were disappointed when the two quit Suits.

“What’s even the point of the show going forward without 2 of the main cast?” one person had said at the time.

RELATED:

    Patrick J. Adams said Meghan Markle would constantly roll her eyes at him during filming

    Patrick J Adams in a gray suit and black shirt at an event, discussing Suits co-star Meghan Markle experiences.

    Image credits: Getty/Karwai Tang

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    During a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, hosted by content creator Amanda Hirsch, Patrick J. Adams revisited a fond memory of filming with Meghan Markle.

    During the podcast episode, which aired on Tuesday, March 31, Hirsch asked Adams to explain his Instagram bio, which reads: “The other guy from that show that you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”

    Patrick J. Adams wearing glasses and a blazer, speaking into a microphone during a relaxed podcast interview.

    Image credits: Not Skinny But Not Fat

    This is a reference to Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.

    “I’ve got to change that,” Adams joked about his Instagram bio, saying that it would draw an eye roll from Markle.

    “It’s the sort of thing that, wherever Meghan is, if she’s ever read that, she’s going, ‘Patrick, come on,’” Adams said.

    Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle in a Suits scene discussing work at a modern office with a laptop on the table.

    Image credits: Everett Collection

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    “I got a lot of eye rolls. That was a constant with Meghan — just a lot of rolling her eyes at me, like, ‘Oh my God, what are you doing?’”

    Adams clarified that Markle has never said anything about the bio to him personally, but he has been considering changing it for a while.

    Patrick J. Adams blasted the British Royal Family in support of Meghan Markle

    Meghan Markle attending an event, looking attentive and serious, related to Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams.

    Image credits: Getty/Aaron Chown – PA Images

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    The relationship between Markle and the British Royal Family deteriorated significantly following her marriage to Harry in 2018, culminating in the couple stepping down as senior working royals in January 2020.

    Harry and Meghan cited intense, often misogynistic and racist, press coverage in the UK as a primary reason for leaving. Royal interference in developing their “SussexRoyal” brand was also another reason.

    Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle in a Suits scene, sharing an intimate moment with serious expressions.

    Image credits: Everett Collection

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    During the famous 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple alleged that a member of the royal family expressed concern about how dark-skinned their son, Archie, might be.

    Around this time, the Royal Family launched an investigation into allegations made by former Kensington Palace staff that Markle had bullied and humiliated them.

    Several of Markle’s castmates spoke up in her support, including Adams.

    Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle seated in armchairs recording a podcast discussing their Suits co-star experience.

    Image credits: Not Skinny But Not Fat

    “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” Adams wrote online.

    “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

    @pagesix“Suits” alum Patrick J. Adams claimed that “eye rolls were a constant” with Meghan Markle 👀♬ original sound – Page Six
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    Adams slammed the Royal Family dynamic as “complicated, and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic.”

    He further called the accusations against Markle “obscene” and a “stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.”

    Meghan Markle offered to help Patrick J. Adams with his new Suits podcast

    Patrick J. Adams speaking during an interview, wearing glasses and a blazer, discussing Suits co-star Meghan Markle.

    Image credits: Not Skinny But Not Fat

    In September 2024, Adams and co-star Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulson, launched Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast.

    In a Threads Q&A at the time, Adams answered a user who asked if it was “weird” to have royalty as his castmate and whether he was still in touch with Markle.

    Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle at an event, dressed formally, pictured as Suits co-stars in a social setting.

    Image credits: Getty/Alexandra Wyman

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    Adams admitted that he and Markle were “not really in touch” as the Duchess of Sussex now “leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons.”

    However, she reached out to Adams after the podcast announcement and offered her support.

    Patrick J Adams in a suit with arms open, reflecting on his work with Suits co-star Meghan Markle on set.

    Image credits: Everett Collection

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    “Upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way,” Adams wrote. “So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart.”

    In the second episode of the Suits rewatch podcast, Adams recalled how easy chemistry read for the show was with Markle, especially since they had worked together on another pilot that did not get picked up.

    Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on Suits wearing a navy sweater in a classroom with students behind her

    Image credits: Everett Collection

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    “I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read,” Adams said. “We had an easygoing thing when we went into that room.”

    “Atrocious bully.” The internet reacted to Meghan Markled allegedly rolling eyes at Patrick J. Adams during Suits filming

    Patrick J Adams sharing stories about eye rolls with Suits co-star Meghan Markle during a candid interview.

    Patrick J. Adams discussing eye rolls with Suits co-star Meghan Markle during an interview about their on-set dynamics.

    Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle on set during Suits, sharing playful moments and eye rolls together.

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    Patrick J. Adams sharing insights about his Suits co-star Meghan Markle and playful moments on set.

    Text post reading how ironic the world rolls their eyes at Meghan Markle and Harry referencing Patrick J. Adams Suits co-star eye rolls.

    Patrick J. Adams sharing moments with Suits co-star Meghan Markle, recalling eye rolls during the show’s filming.

    Patrick J. Adams sharing experiences of eye rolls with Suits co-star Meghan Markle during filming moments.

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    Text excerpt from an interview with Patrick J. Adams about his experience working with Suits co-star Meghan Markle.

    Comment about Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle's behavior on Suits, referencing eye rolls and co-star relationship.

    Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle on the set of Suits, sharing a candid moment during filming.

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    Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle on the set of Suits, sharing moments amid eye rolls during filming.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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