Harry And Meghan Release Furious Statement After Bombshell Claims Emerge

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a furious response after explosive claims about their marriage and royal fallout resurfaced in a new book.

The allegations stemmed after an excerpt from author Tom Bower’s latest book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit, and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, was published by The Times on March 13.

Highlights Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a blistering statement, accusing royal author Tom Bower of "fixation”.

The biography resurfaced claims of a 2018 confrontation between Meghan and Prince William.

The book also alleged that the Invictus Games had become the "Harry and Meghan show.”

Despite the royal drama, the couple celebrated a major win with their new documentary, Cookie Queens.

The excerpts in the book revisited some of the most controversial moments surrounding the couple’s departure from royal life.

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Harry and Meghan Markle slammed a new royal book after explosive allegations surfaced

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The biography recalled the fractured relationship between the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family, including claims about their marriage, their role within the monarchy, and their public projects.

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Responding to the excerpts, a spokesperson for Harry and Markle issued a strongly worded statement dismissing the book’s claims and questioning the author’s credibility.

“Mr. Bower’s commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation,” the spokesperson said.

They continued by referencing a previous remark made by the author. “This is someone who has publicly stated, ‘the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,’ language that speaks for itself.”

The statement went further, accusing Bower of creating elaborate narratives about the couple.

“He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met,” the spokesperson added.

“Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”

Markle and Harry’s scathing statement came following Tom Bower’s serious claims regarding tensions between the couple and the royals

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Among the most striking claims in the book was an alleged confrontation between Suits star and Prince William during a meeting in 2018.

According to Bower, the clash occurred shortly after Harry and Markle returned from their honeymoon. While it was intended as a peace-making discussion between the two couples, it reportedly “spun out of control.”

The author further alleged Markle snapped at William during the exchange. “If you don’t mind, get your finger out of my face,” she said to Williams.

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The book also revisited Williams’ alleged early concerns about Harry and Markle’s relationship. He claimed the future king warned his younger brother that things were moving too quickly with “the American actress.”

“It’s gone too quickly,” William reportedly told Harry before their engagement.

Bower also noted that both William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, believed Harry was vulnerable following years of personal struggles. Harry also feared Markle’s influence could destabilize the family dynamic.

Furthermore, in the book, Bower made allegations about Queen Camilla and the Invictus Games

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The book further claimed that Queen Camilla once told a friend that Markle had “brainwashed Harry”. Bower described this as growing anxiety inside royal circles about the prince’s changing behavior.

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Another section of the biography focused on the Invictus Games, the international sporting competition for wounded and injured service members founded by Prince Harry in 2014.

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As per the book, some internal critics believed the event had gradually shifted focus away from the athletes and toward the couple’s public appearances.

It cited concerns from former Invictus Foundation chief Dominic Reid, suggesting the Games had begun to resemble “the Harry and Meghan show.”

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The book continued, alleging that some organizers felt Markle’s presence became a distraction. “She’s bling, not rehabilitation.”

However, representatives for the Invictus Games Foundation pushed back strongly against that portrayal.

“It is disappointing to see commentary that appears driven by a long-established agenda rather than a genuine understanding of the Invictus Games,” a spokesperson said.

They emphasized that the Games exist to support the recovery of veterans dealing with both visible injuries and invisible conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The focus should remain where it belongs — on the courage, recovery, and camaraderie of those who have served.”

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Beyond the recent bombshell claims, Harry and Markle’s new documentary project is officially moving forward

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While controversy surrounding the book continues to dominate headlines, Harry and Markle have also been working on new media ventures.

Their latest project, Cookie Queens, has recently secured a U.S. distribution deal with Roadside Attractions.

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Directed by Alysa Nahmias, the documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2026. It explores the competitive world of Girl Scout Cookie season, following young sellers navigating ambition, pressure, and community.

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“As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film,” Markle said of Cookie Queens.

“Alysa’s creative point of view and the glimpse behind the scenes into such a nostalgic and modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible.”

Harry and Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to California. Now, they live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“The truth does eventually hurt,” wrote one netizen

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