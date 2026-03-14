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Harry And Meghan Release Furious Statement After Bombshell Claims Emerge
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking serious indoors, addressing bombshell claims and releasing a furious statement.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Harry And Meghan Release Furious Statement After Bombshell Claims Emerge

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a furious response after explosive claims about their marriage and royal fallout resurfaced in a new book.

The allegations stemmed after an excerpt from author Tom Bower’s latest book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit, and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, was published by The Times on March 13.

Highlights
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a blistering statement, accusing royal author Tom Bower of "fixation”.
  • The biography resurfaced claims of a 2018 confrontation between Meghan and Prince William.
  • The book also alleged that the Invictus Games had become the "Harry and Meghan show.”
  • Despite the royal drama, the couple celebrated a major win with their new documentary, Cookie Queens.

The excerpts in the book revisited some of the most controversial moments surrounding the couple’s departure from royal life.

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    Harry and Meghan Markle slammed a new royal book after explosive allegations surfaced

    Harry and Meghan arriving together outdoors, dressed in light-colored clothing, appearing engaged and supportive of each other.

    Image credits: Aaron Chown/Getty Images

    The biography recalled the fractured relationship between the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family, including claims about their marriage, their role within the monarchy, and their public projects.

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    Responding to the excerpts, a spokesperson for Harry and Markle issued a strongly worded statement dismissing the book’s claims and questioning the author’s credibility.

    “Mr. Bower’s commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation,” the spokesperson said.

    Comment by Richard Williams expressing frustration and referencing privacy in response to Harry and Meghan bombshell claims.

    They continued by referencing a previous remark made by the author. “This is someone who has publicly stated, ‘the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,’ language that speaks for itself.”

    The statement went further, accusing Bower of creating elaborate narratives about the couple.

    “He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met,” the spokesperson added.

    “Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”

    Markle and Harry’s scathing statement came following Tom Bower’s serious claims regarding tensions between the couple and the royals

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    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seated at a meeting table, appearing focused amid emerging bombshell claims.

    Image credits: World Health Organisation/Getty Images

    Among the most striking claims in the book was an alleged confrontation between Suits star and Prince William during a meeting in 2018.

    According to Bower, the clash occurred shortly after Harry and Markle returned from their honeymoon. While it was intended as a peace-making discussion between the two couples, it reportedly “spun out of control.”

    The author further alleged Markle snapped at William during the exchange. “If you don’t mind, get your finger out of my face,” she said to Williams.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear serious in a statement photo amid bombshell claims and furious public reaction.

    Image credits: Aaron Chown/Getty Images

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    Comment from Eliza Bennett expressing strong criticism with a statement on lies, related to Harry and Meghan furious statement.

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    Comment by Pabs Shee discussing differing perspectives and the truth amid Harry and Meghan bombshell claims controversy.

    The book also revisited Williams’ alleged early concerns about Harry and Markle’s relationship. He claimed the future king warned his younger brother that things were moving too quickly with “the American actress.”

    “It’s gone too quickly,” William reportedly told Harry before their engagement.

    Bower also noted that both William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, believed Harry was vulnerable following years of personal struggles. Harry also feared Markle’s influence could destabilize the family dynamic.

    Furthermore, in the book, Bower made allegations about Queen Camilla and the Invictus Games

    Harry and Meghan outside, looking serious and concerned during public appearance amid furious statement news.

    Image credits: Aaron Chown/Getty Images

    The book further claimed that Queen Camilla once told a friend that Markle had “brainwashed Harry”. Bower described this as growing anxiety inside royal circles about the prince’s changing behavior.

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    Another section of the biography focused on the Invictus Games, the international sporting competition for wounded and injured service members founded by Prince Harry in 2014.

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    As per the book, some internal critics believed the event had gradually shifted focus away from the athletes and toward the couple’s public appearances.

    It cited concerns from former Invictus Foundation chief Dominic Reid, suggesting the Games had begun to resemble “the Harry and Meghan show.”

    Prince Harry and Meghan standing side by side indoors with serious expressions after bombshell claims emerge

    Image credits: Aaron Chown/Getty Images

    Comment by Maureen Clark reacting to Harry and Meghan with a statement about privacy and limelight on social media.

    Image credits: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    Comment on social media mentioning Harry and Meghan furious statement after bombshell claims emerge with laughing emojis.

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    The book continued, alleging that some organizers felt Markle’s presence became a distraction. “She’s bling, not rehabilitation.”

    However, representatives for the Invictus Games Foundation pushed back strongly against that portrayal.

    “It is disappointing to see commentary that appears driven by a long-established agenda rather than a genuine understanding of the Invictus Games,” a spokesperson said.

    They emphasized that the Games exist to support the recovery of veterans dealing with both visible injuries and invisible conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

    “The focus should remain where it belongs — on the courage, recovery, and camaraderie of those who have served.”

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    Beyond the recent bombshell claims, Harry and Markle’s new documentary project is officially moving forward

    Harry and Meghan seated at an event, engaged in serious conversation amid a crowded background.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    While controversy surrounding the book continues to dominate headlines, Harry and Markle have also been working on new media ventures.

    Their latest project, Cookie Queens, has recently secured a U.S. distribution deal with Roadside Attractions.

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    Directed by Alysa Nahmias, the documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2026. It explores the competitive world of Girl Scout Cookie season, following young sellers navigating ambition, pressure, and community.

    Harry and Meghan in a serious discussion, reacting to bombshell claims with a focused and thoughtful demeanor.

    Image credits: Aaron Chown/Getty Images

    “As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film,” Markle said of Cookie Queens.

    “Alysa’s creative point of view and the glimpse behind the scenes into such a nostalgic and modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible.”

    Harry and Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to California. Now, they live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. 

    “The truth does eventually hurt,” wrote one netizen

    Comment on social media about British national living abroad reacting to bombshell claims linked to Harry and Meghan statement.

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    User comment criticizing Harry and Meghan for their involvement in the Invictus Games amid bombshell claims and furious reactions.

     

    Comment reading She knew Andrew well before Harry, displayed in a social media style speech bubble with profile picture and reaction icons.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing that the truth eventually hurts amid Harry and Meghan furious statement.

     

    Comment on social media expressing frustration about another court case in the context of Harry and Meghan furious statement.

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    Comment by Lee Lifeson-Peart expressing regret about telling lies amid Harry and Meghan bombshell claims controversy.

    Commenter Marilyn Mccaffrey responding to bombshell claims with a furious statement about Harry and Meghan online.

    Comment from Sue Roberts expressing curiosity about who Harry and Meghan are suing today, related to bombshell claims.

    Comment from Garfee GQ, top fan, expressing opinion on suing people for a living in a social media post.

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    Comment by top fan Nigel Driver expressing disapproval of people in a social media post about Harry and Meghan statement.

     

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I **almost** sometimes fee sorry for him. Almost.

    1
    1point
    reply
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nearly, almost, sort of, ish, maybe. My opinion of Meghan will not be stated on here.

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    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I **almost** sometimes fee sorry for him. Almost.

    1
    1point
    reply
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nearly, almost, sort of, ish, maybe. My opinion of Meghan will not be stated on here.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
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