“She Never Learns”: Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar Moment Sends The Internet Into Meltdown

As is tradition at this point, Meghan Markle is once again being singled out by publications for her actions.

The latest round began last Wednesday (November 19) after Harper’s Bazaar published a new cover story describing what happened when the interviewer arrived at a friend’s Upper East Side brownstone to meet her.

According to the piece, the house manager stepped forward and announced “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” as if presenting her to a formal, royal audience, despite the fact that only the journalist was present.

The New York Post was particularly harsh, describing Markle as having risen to "comical levels of self-importance."

The Duchess' recent projects have allegedly failed to connect with audiences.

Reactions were varied, from netizens reacting in disbelief, to readers ridiculing Markle for what they perceived as a lack of self-awareness. The New York Post, in particular, went a step further, announcing that Markle had finally risen “to truly comic levels of self-importance.”

Meghan Markle posing for Harper’s Bazaar cover, wearing a black structured blazer and seated on a stool against grey background

Image credits: Harper’s BAZAAR

Titled “Meghan’s Moment,” Harper’s piece framed Markle as someone who is finally breaking free from the narratives of others, and is ready to face the next chapter of her life without their influence or pressure.

For many of her detractors, the Post included, it read like a carefully staged performance that immediately collapsed under its own weight.

Woman in white turtleneck and trousers seated on chair, showcasing Meghan Markle Harper’s Bazaar moment style and elegance.

Image credits: Harper’s BAZAAR

“We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house,” Harper’s piece read.

The formality struck some readers as theatrical. For the Post, it stood as proof positive of Markle’s inflated ego.

If ego alone could make someone a billionaire, Rachel Meghan Markle would top the list. She seems utterly convinced that she is that girl. By merely looking at her actions, I can imagine she constantly reminds Prince Harry how fortunate he is to be with her and that she did him a… pic.twitter.com/e2Yl4U7nWg — Julia Unleashed (@JuliaUnleashed) November 20, 2025

Others pointed out how throughout the interview, Markle’s tone appeared to carry with it the confidence of someone who believes her presence carries inherent significance.

“She has just been a failure and her moment has long passed,” a reader wrote.

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment, expressing strong criticism and disappointment.

Image credits: TrishWhitcomb

Meghan Markle in a black dress posing with Kim Kardashian in a purple dress at a formal event on a red carpet.

Image credits: Instagram/kimkardashian

Some, however, felt the Post leaned a bit too heavily into bashing Markle instead of simply reporting what happened. At the same time, readers of Harper’s piece believe the fashion magazine had an agenda of its own.

“In all this big coverage the articles take a lot of subtle and also obvious digs at her,” another said. “Are they all laughing at her?”

“I’m guessing they were trying to be subtle with the tone so that Meghan would allow it to print.”

Harper’s Bazaar presented Markle as a humanitarian and feminist figure, finally free of the narratives of others

Meghan Markle in a black wide-brim hat and dress, capturing a striking Harper’s Bazaar moment that sparked internet buzz.

Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

A thorough read of Harper’s piece, however, quickly dismantles the idea of the publication having a secret agenda against the Duchess, as it presents her through a positive lens.

The profile casts Markle as a humanitarian, feminist, and founder who is “meeting her moment,” but the material used to support that message will be instantly recognizable to anyone who has followed her public storytelling.

Meghan Markle posing in a striking red outfit for her Harper’s Bazaar moment capturing attention online.

Image credits: Harper’s BAZAAR

The piece once again brings up the letter she wrote to Procter and Gamble as a child, when she challenged the language of a dish soap commercial and framed it as her first feminist victory.

It returns to her memories of growing up in Los Angeles during the Rodney King riots, which she describes in vivid imagery, recalling ash in the air and streets on fire.

Screenshot of Julia Unleashed’s tweet saying She never learns referencing Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar moment online reaction

Image credits: JuliaUnleashed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dressed in black, attending an event, with Meghan wearing a gold chain necklace.

Image credits: Getty/Michael Loccisano

It then revisits the period when she first began dating Prince Harry, characterizing her rise in public attention as a mix of fascination and “vitriol,” a framing she has repeated in multiple interviews.

“She was a working actress from a modest family, and he was a royal; she was biracial, and he was a symbol for an imaginary monoracial Britain,” the piece read.

Meghan Markle in a navy dress and fascinator with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry at a formal public event.

Image credits: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo

To strengthen that narrative, Harper’s included endorsements from people in her inner circle. Serena Williams speaks about her warmth. Oprah’s former producers praise her work ethic and say she understands her own voice better than anyone shaping her content.

The reception of Markle’s media ventures arguably clashed with her positive portrayal by the fashion magazine

Meghan Markle smiling in a bright kitchen during her Harper’s Bazaar moment sparking viral internet reactions.

Image credits: Netflix

The portrait painted by Harper’s stands in sharp contrast with the reality of Markle’s recent ventures. While the profile celebrates a woman entering a new era of creative purpose, the projects tied to that narrative have struggled to match the magazine’s optimism.

Meghan Markle in a floral dress at a festive garden party, creating a stylish Harper’s Bazaar moment.

Image credits: Netflix

Her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, was filmed inside a rented mansion and centers on Markle sharing gardening, hosting, and cooking tips.

The show underperformed, failing to break into the platform’s Top 300 most-watched titles. Ranking at 383rd place as of July, 2025.

Meghan Markle sitting on a stool in black outfit and heels, posing thoughtfully in a black and white editorial photo.

Image credits: Harper’s BAZAAR

Her lifestyle brand, As Ever, launched with scented candles, preserves, and flower sprinkles, but became the subject of controversy after customers accused the brand of reselling inexpensive third-party products at significantly higher prices and in extremely limited quantities.

Here’s Meghan Markle pretending to take direction from the photographers, when in actual fact, she was calling the shots the whole time.#MeghanMarkleIsAConArtist#meghanmarkleisanarcissist#MeghanMarkleIsAMeanGirl#MeghanMarkleisaLiar#MeghanMarkleExposedpic.twitter.com/G320Xh11cD — Think Beautiful (@ThinkBeautiful_) November 21, 2025

Archetypes, her first podcast on Spotify, ended after one season after premiering in August 2022. In June 2023, the company announced it wouldn’t be renewed.

Her second podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, launched in April 2025 and, so far, has no second season planned.

“Mistake.” Some netizens believe the Harper’s Bazaar piece did Markle more harm than good

