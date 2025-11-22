Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Never Learns”: Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar Moment Sends The Internet Into Meltdown
Meghan Markle posing in a white turtleneck and trousers for a Harperu2019s Bazaar moment, creating an internet buzz.
“She Never Learns”: Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar Moment Sends The Internet Into Meltdown

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
As is tradition at this point, Meghan Markle is once again being singled out by publications for her actions.

The latest round began last Wednesday (November 19) after Harper’s Bazaar published a new cover story describing what happened when the interviewer arrived at a friend’s Upper East Side brownstone to meet her. 

According to the piece, the house manager stepped forward and announced “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” as if presenting her to a formal, royal audience, despite the fact that only the journalist was present.

Highlights
  • Markle was criticized after Harper’s Bazaar described how she arrived to an interview with a formal announcement.
  • The New York Post was particularly harsh, describing Markle as having risen to "comical levels of self-importance."
  • The Duchess' recent projects have allegedly failed to connect with audiences.

Reactions were varied, from netizens reacting in disbelief, to readers ridiculing Markle for what they perceived as a lack of self-awareness. The New York Post, in particular, went a step further, announcing that Markle had finally risen “to truly comic levels of self-importance.”

RELATED:

    Meghan Markle was roasted by publications after an interview depicted the moment she was announced by her full title to an audience of a single journalist

    Meghan Markle posing for Harper’s Bazaar cover, wearing a black structured blazer and seated on a stool against grey background

    Meghan Markle posing for Harper’s Bazaar cover, wearing a black structured blazer and seated on a stool against grey background

    Image credits: Harper’s BAZAAR

    Titled “Meghan’s Moment,” Harper’s piece framed Markle as someone who is finally breaking free from the narratives of others, and is ready to face the next chapter of her life without their influence or pressure.

    For many of her detractors, the Post included, it read like a carefully staged performance that immediately collapsed under its own weight.

    Woman in white turtleneck and trousers seated on chair, showcasing Meghan Markle Harper’s Bazaar moment style and elegance.

    Woman in white turtleneck and trousers seated on chair, showcasing Meghan Markle Harper’s Bazaar moment style and elegance.

    Image credits: Harper’s BAZAAR

    “We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house,” Harper’s piece read.

    The formality struck some readers as theatrical. For the Post, it stood as proof positive of Markle’s inflated ego.

     

    Others pointed out how throughout the interview, Markle’s tone appeared to carry with it the confidence of someone who believes her presence carries inherent significance.

    “She has just been a failure and her moment has long passed,” a reader wrote.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment, expressing strong criticism and disappointment.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment, expressing strong criticism and disappointment.

    Image credits: TrishWhitcomb

    Meghan Markle in a black dress posing with Kim Kardashian in a purple dress at a formal event on a red carpet.

    Meghan Markle in a black dress posing with Kim Kardashian in a purple dress at a formal event on a red carpet.

    Image credits: Instagram/kimkardashian

    Some, however, felt the Post leaned a bit too heavily into bashing Markle instead of simply reporting what happened. At the same time, readers of Harper’s piece believe the fashion magazine had an agenda of its own.

    “In all this big coverage the articles take a lot of subtle and also obvious digs at her,” another said. “Are they all laughing at her?”

    “I’m guessing they were trying to be subtle with the tone so that Meghan would allow it to print.”

    Harper’s Bazaar presented Markle as a humanitarian and feminist figure, finally free of the narratives of others

    Meghan Markle in a black wide-brim hat and dress, capturing a striking Harper’s Bazaar moment that sparked internet buzz.

    Meghan Markle in a black wide-brim hat and dress, capturing a striking Harper’s Bazaar moment that sparked internet buzz.

    Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

    A thorough read of Harper’s piece, however, quickly dismantles the idea of the publication having a secret agenda against the Duchess, as it presents her through a positive lens. 

    The profile casts Markle as a humanitarian, feminist, and founder who is “meeting her moment,” but the material used to support that message will be instantly recognizable to anyone who has followed her public storytelling.

    Meghan Markle posing in a striking red outfit for her Harper’s Bazaar moment capturing attention online.

    Meghan Markle posing in a striking red outfit for her Harper’s Bazaar moment capturing attention online.

    Image credits: Harper’s BAZAAR

    The piece once again brings up the letter she wrote to Procter and Gamble as a child, when she challenged the language of a dish soap commercial and framed it as her first feminist victory. 

    It returns to her memories of growing up in Los Angeles during the Rodney King riots, which she describes in vivid imagery, recalling ash in the air and streets on fire.

    Screenshot of Julia Unleashed’s tweet saying She never learns referencing Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar moment online reaction

    Screenshot of Julia Unleashed’s tweet saying She never learns referencing Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar moment online reaction

    Image credits: JuliaUnleashed

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dressed in black, attending an event, with Meghan wearing a gold chain necklace.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dressed in black, attending an event, with Meghan wearing a gold chain necklace.

    Image credits: Getty/Michael Loccisano

    It then revisits the period when she first began dating Prince Harry, characterizing her rise in public attention as a mix of fascination and “vitriol,” a framing she has repeated in multiple interviews.

    “She was a working actress from a modest family, and he was a royal; she was biracial, and he was a symbol for an imaginary monoracial Britain,” the piece read.

    Meghan Markle in a navy dress and fascinator with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry at a formal public event.

    Meghan Markle in a navy dress and fascinator with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry at a formal public event.

    Image credits: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo

    To strengthen that narrative, Harper’s included endorsements from people in her inner circle. Serena Williams speaks about her warmth. Oprah’s former producers praise her work ethic and say she understands her own voice better than anyone shaping her content.

    The reception of Markle’s media ventures arguably clashed with her positive portrayal by the fashion magazine

    Meghan Markle smiling in a bright kitchen during her Harper’s Bazaar moment sparking viral internet reactions.

    Meghan Markle smiling in a bright kitchen during her Harper’s Bazaar moment sparking viral internet reactions.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The portrait painted by Harper’s stands in sharp contrast with the reality of Markle’s recent ventures. While the profile celebrates a woman entering a new era of creative purpose, the projects tied to that narrative have struggled to match the magazine’s optimism.

    Meghan Markle in a floral dress at a festive garden party, creating a stylish Harper’s Bazaar moment.

    Meghan Markle in a floral dress at a festive garden party, creating a stylish Harper’s Bazaar moment.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, was filmed inside a rented mansion and centers on Markle sharing gardening, hosting, and cooking tips. 

    The show underperformed, failing to break into the platform’s Top 300 most-watched titles. Ranking at 383rd place as of July, 2025.

    Meghan Markle sitting on a stool in black outfit and heels, posing thoughtfully in a black and white editorial photo.

    Meghan Markle sitting on a stool in black outfit and heels, posing thoughtfully in a black and white editorial photo.

    Image credits: Harper’s BAZAAR

    Her lifestyle brand, As Ever, launched with scented candles, preserves, and flower sprinkles, but became the subject of controversy after customers accused the brand of reselling inexpensive third-party products at significantly higher prices and in extremely limited quantities.

    Archetypes, her first podcast on Spotify, ended after one season after premiering in August 2022. In June 2023, the company announced it wouldn’t be renewed.

    Her second podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, launched in April 2025 and, so far, has no second season planned.

    “Mistake.” Some netizens believe the Harper’s Bazaar piece did Markle more harm than good

    Comment on social media referencing Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment sparking internet reaction.

    Comment on social media referencing Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment sparking internet reaction.

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing Meghan Markle's Harper's Bazaar moment sparking intense internet reactions.

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing Meghan Markle's Harper's Bazaar moment sparking intense internet reactions.

    User comment with multiple nauseated face emojis reacting to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment trending online.

    User comment with multiple nauseated face emojis reacting to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment trending online.

    Alt text: Social media comment reacting to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment with strong opinion and surprise.

    Alt text: Social media comment reacting to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment with strong opinion and surprise.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle's use of the title Duchess amid British monarchy discussions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle's use of the title Duchess amid British monarchy discussions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar moment sparking online discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar moment sparking online discussion.

    User comment criticizing Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot for bad lighting, hair, and makeup quality.

    User comment criticizing Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot for bad lighting, hair, and makeup quality.

    Social media comment discussing Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment and royal titles controversy.

    Social media comment discussing Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment and royal titles controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar moment sparking online reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar moment sparking online reactions.

    User comment criticizing Harper’s Bazaar’s decision to feature Meghan Markle, sparking online reactions.

    User comment criticizing Harper’s Bazaar’s decision to feature Meghan Markle, sparking online reactions.

    Comment on Meghan Markle's controversial Harper’s Bazaar moment calling it one of the most ghastly covers ever done.

    Comment on Meghan Markle's controversial Harper’s Bazaar moment calling it one of the most ghastly covers ever done.

    Comment discussing Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment and public reaction to her interview tone.

    Comment discussing Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment and public reaction to her interview tone.

    User comment on social media discussing Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar moment sparking internet reactions.

    User comment on social media discussing Meghan Markle’s Harper’s Bazaar moment sparking internet reactions.

    Social media comment questioning approval of Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar cover, sparking internet reaction.

    Social media comment questioning approval of Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar cover, sparking internet reaction.

    Comment on social media stating she is not Duchess of Sussex, related to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment.

    Comment on social media stating she is not Duchess of Sussex, related to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment.

    Social media comment questioning Meghan Markle’s use of the Duchess of Sussex title with a laughing emoji.

    Social media comment questioning Meghan Markle’s use of the Duchess of Sussex title with a laughing emoji.

    Meghan Markle during her Harper’s Bazaar moment, sparking a strong reaction across the internet.

    Meghan Markle during her Harper’s Bazaar moment, sparking a strong reaction across the internet.

    Social media user questioning Meghan Markle's Duchess of Sussex title in response to her Harper’s Bazaar moment discussion.

    Social media user questioning Meghan Markle's Duchess of Sussex title in response to her Harper’s Bazaar moment discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Meghan Markle as unstoppable and living on her own terms.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Meghan Markle as unstoppable and living on her own terms.

    Comment on Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment, highlighting the internet reaction and social media buzz.

    Comment on Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment, highlighting the internet reaction and social media buzz.

    Comment on Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment, discussing Balenciaga show and fashion choices with a laughing emoji.

    Comment on Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment, discussing Balenciaga show and fashion choices with a laughing emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with laughter emoji to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with laughter emoji to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment online.

    Text post about Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment causing a social media meltdown with direct quotes.

    Text post about Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment causing a social media meltdown with direct quotes.

    Comment on social media post reading Meghan, Grifter of Montecito, highlighting public reaction to Meghan Markle's Harper's Bazaar moment.

    Comment on social media post reading Meghan, Grifter of Montecito, highlighting public reaction to Meghan Markle's Harper's Bazaar moment.

    Comment on social media post saying where is her private life with reference to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment causing an internet meltdown.

    Comment on social media post saying where is her private life with reference to Meghan Markle's Harper’s Bazaar moment causing an internet meltdown.

    User comment discussing Meghan Markle’s privacy and royal status in a social media post about her Harper’s Bazaar moment.

    User comment discussing Meghan Markle’s privacy and royal status in a social media post about her Harper’s Bazaar moment.

    Comment asking about stolen items from a set, questioning if earrings or shoes were taken, posted by user Ilu_lIii.

    Comment asking about stolen items from a set, questioning if earrings or shoes were taken, posted by user Ilu_lIii.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone at BP has the wets for Meghan.

    0
    0points
    reply
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought that Meghan and Harry left the UK because they were sick of the media intruding into their private lives. Yet, they seem happy to court the media in USA, and stangely, the USA seems interested in them.

    0
    0points
    reply
