“Vets Obviously Came In Second”: Meghan Markle Slammed For Veterans Day Post For Prince Harry

Meghan Markle paid tribute to her husband Prince Harry’s military service following their unexpected appearance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a post on Tuesday (November 11) in honor of Veterans Day, featuring footage of Harry serving in Afghanistan with the British Army.

“As my husband says, ‘Once served. Always serving.’ Thank you to all who served, sacrificed, and continue to serve,” she wrote. “Honoring you on Veterans Day. And every day.”

Image credits: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

The video showed Harry being interviewed in 2013 during his deployment in Afghanistan. In the clip, an alarm sounds, signaling a potential security threat. The prince immediately stops the interview and rushes toward a helicopter.

The Duke of Sussex served in the military from 2005 to 2015 and was deployed twice to Afghanistan. During his service, he reportedly rose to the rank of Captain and became an Apache helicopter pilot.

Prince Harry speaking outdoors in military gear with a helicopter and soldiers in the background on Veterans Day.

Image credits: meghan

The 41-year-old had also been planned to be deployed to Iraq, but the head of the British army decided he should remain home after various groups made threats that could have put him and the soldiers around him at risk.

In 2014, Harry founded the Invictus Games, an international sports event for injured servicemen and women.

In her post, Meghan also included a photo from Harry’s recent trip to Canada in honor of Remembrance Day.

The memorial day, which coincides with Veterans Day as it marks the anniversary of the end of World War I, is observed in the UK and Commonwealth nations to honor members of the armed forces who lost their lives in combat.

Prince Harry in military uniform near helicopters, related to Veterans Day post controversy involving Meghan Markle.

Image credits: meghan

Comment criticizing Meghan Markle's Veterans Day post, saying vets obviously came in second to a Kardashian party.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle's Veterans Day post amid backlash regarding Prince Harry.

“Better late than never I guess. Vets obviously came in second best to a Kardashian party ,” one user said of the Duchess’ post.

“She only posted it because of the backlash. So this is a forced post and if people think she cares about veterans they are gullible,” another remarked.

“If these two are going to use royal titles for special treatment, making money, writing articles, etc. then they should have honored Remembrance Day,” someone else said.

The couple faced heavy criticism for attending the star-studded birthday celebration on the eve of Remembrance Day

Image credits: BACKGRID

Meanwhile, others came to the couple’s defense, writing, “Lord knows people would attack her if she didn’t honor her veteran husband in a post. I’m so glad she and Harry just live their lives on their terms.”

“She loves her husband and acknowledges his time and others in the war. Give it a rest,” another comment read.



On the eve of Remembrance Day, Meghan and Harry were among the most surprising guests at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash in California.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending an event while Meghan faces criticism over Veterans Day post.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Comment on Meghan Markle slammed for Veterans Day post, defending her acknowledgment of Prince Harry's military service.

Facebook comment defending Prince Harry's military service amid Veterans Day controversy involving Meghan Markle.

Comment from David Jana criticizing the Kardashians and mentioning the need for better friends in a social media post.

That same evening in London, members of the British royal family attended the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

On Sunday, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were present at the service at the Cenotaph war memorial

Harry was deployed to Afghanistan twice during his time in the British Army

Prince Harry in a military jacket with patches, pictured during a Veterans Day event honoring armed forces.

Image credits: meghan

Amid backlash over the Sussexes partying with the Kardashians, more attention was drawn to the pair when Kim Kardashian deleted a photo of herself posing with Meghan.

Another deleted image showed Meghan placing her hand on Kris’ shoulder while Harry made a silly face.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling warmly together, with Meghan wearing a blue dress and Harry in a hat.

Image credits: meghan

The James Bond-themed party was held at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Among the guests at the star-studded event were Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Bill Gates, Ryan Murphy, and Paris Hilton.

“She only posted it because of the backlash. So this is a forced post,” one critic wrote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

“They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy,” a source told People about the Sussexes. “Meghan was glowing. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo.”

Hours before the party, Meghan and Harry attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, where their friend Serena Williams was honored. The event is an annual fundraiser supporting mothers and children living in poverty.

