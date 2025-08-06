Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Prince Harry Breaks Silence After Sentebale Scandal Investigation Ends And Findings Go Public
Prince Harry waving outdoors, wearing a suit and tie, responding after Sentebale scandal investigation findings are public.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Prince Harry Breaks Silence After Sentebale Scandal Investigation Ends And Findings Go Public

Prince Harry’s name has been cleared of any bullying, harassment, or misogyny while working at his AIDS charity.

The Charity Commission watchdog group conducted the investigation into Harry’s former charity Sentebale after allegations were launched by the current chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

Prince Harry, along with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, co-founded the charity in 2006 in Botswana and Lesotho in Africa to continue the work of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Highlights
  • A report from the Charity Commission finds Prince Harry, Prince Lesotho and the board of trustees of the Sentebale AIDS Charity did not engage in widespread bullying or misogyny.
  • The claims were launched by the current chairwoman of the charity, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, earlier this year, prompting Harry’s resignation.
  • Harry called the findings proof that he had done no wrong, while Chandauka also claimed the report vindicated her.
    An investigation has found that Prince Harry did not engage in widespread bullying while at his AIDS charity

    Prince Harry in a dark suit waving and smiling during public appearance amid Sentebale scandal investigation findings.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Prince Harry Breaks Silence After Sentebale Scandal Investigation Ends And Findings Go Public

    Image credits: Sentebale

    The Charity Commission published its findings on the allegations following a bitter boardroom dispute that prompted Prince Harry to resign, along with several trustees, earlier this year.

    The report said:There was no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment or misogyny at the Sentebale charity founded by Prince Harry, the charity regulator has found.”

    Harry resigned in March of this year from his position leading the charity, saying in a press release that it was “With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice in support and solidarity with the board of trustees, who have had to do the same.”

    Woman with braided ponytail and red dress speaking indoors, related to Prince Harry Sentebale scandal investigation findings.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images

    At the time, the board of five trustees, along with patrons Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, said they resigned because the chairwoman, Dr. Chandauka, refused to step down.

    The reason she was asked to step down, according to various sources, had to do with mounting concerns over her leadership style, strategic decisions, and financial management.

    Shortly after being asked to step down from her voluntary position, Chandauka filed a motion in the High Court to block her removal, which was granted.

    She also filed a formal complaint with the Charity Commission, alleging the charity engaged in or suffered from “poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir.”

    Her allegations are what prompted the Charity Commission to carry out its investigation.

    “Their report falls short”: Prince Harry’s team reacts to the commission’s findings

    Prince Harry breaks silence after Sentebale scandal investigation ends, surrounded by women in traditional attire outdoors.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images

    Prince Harry‘s team welcomed the finding that there had not been evidence of bullying, with a caveat.

    Through a spokesperson’s statement, Harry said of the commission’s finding: “Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale’s Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. They also found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment or misogyny and misogynoir at the charity, as falsely claimed by the current Chair.”

    Still, Harry’s team said the report “falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current Chair’s actions will not be borne by her — but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support,” the spokesperson continued in the statement.

    Prince Harry smiling outdoors with a man in casual attire, related to Sentebale scandal investigation findings.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images

    According to an article in People Magazine, who quoted a source close to Harry: “Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso see no way back to the charity while Chanduka is in place, but that they are keeping their options open.”

    “Both Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso are devastated by what has effectively been a hostile takeover by Sophie Chandauka,” People quotes the source as saying.

    The People article also quotes members of the board of trustees who commented on the commission’s findings, saying they were disappointed as well.

    Prince Harry smiling and talking with attendees at an event following Sentebale scandal investigation findings.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images

    “We are disheartened by the way in which the Charity Commission has chosen to ignore key concerns and irrefutable evidence raised with them regarding the leadership and oversight of Sentebale’s Chair,” People quoted the statement as reading.

    “We accept there is always room to strengthen governance of an organisation, which is why we welcomed a governance review by the Chair initiated in February 2024, and that should have only taken a matter of months — we unfortunately never saw a report or any outcomes enacted, more than two years into her tenure.”

    Chandauka said the way Harry resigned was indicative of larger problems

    Image credits: Sky News

    But it was Harry’s March resignation statement that Chandauka says set the ball in motion. 

    His statement read in part: “These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the wellbeing of staff in mind. In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship.”

    The very public tit-for-tat that followed included Chandauka claiming whistleblower status for filing the suit with the Charity Commission.

    Prince Harry walking on a red carpet indoors, dressed in a dark suit, during a public event after Sentebale scandal investigation.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images

    In several interviews, she bashed Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, calling their press release an example of how bad things had gotten behind closed doors.

    In a statement on social media after the resignations, she said: “The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned on 24 March 2025 has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviours displayed in private.”

    A 2024 photo op with Meghan Markle might have caused some of the tension 

    Three women socializing outdoors at dusk, holding drinks, discussing Prince Harry and Sentebale scandal findings.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images

    As speculation over the fallout began to grow, some people pointed to an awkward moment that happened in 2024 involving Meghan Markle, which might have caused the rift between Harry and Chandauka.

    It was during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, held in Wellington, Florida, on April 12, 2024, where the drama might have started.

    At the time, Harry was posing for photos along with his wife Meghan, Dr. Chandauka, and others. In a video of people taking their places for the photos, Meghan appears to ask Dr. Chadauka not to stand next to Harry, which she obliged by awkwardly moving to the other side.

    Image credits: ITV News

    As is usually the case with Meghan Markle, netizens pounced on her seemingly snotty request and bashed Meghan for being rude to Chandauka. 

    In interviews this year, Chandauka said that the incident was bothersome for Harry, who asked Chandauka for help tamping down on negative media about his wife.

    Chandauka refused, saying that their charity was not an extension of the “Sussex PR” machine. 

    The report said all parties involved shouldn’t have dragged their drama into the public

    Prince Harry speaking into a microphone during a discussion after Sentebale scandal investigation findings go public.

    Image credits: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

    Although the investigation found no wrongdoing in terms of bullying or misogyny, the report did state that there was a “strong perception of ill treatment felt by a number of parties.” 

    The statement added that “it wasn’t its role as a regulator to adjudicate on individual claims of bullying,” which was a disappointment to some.

    Prince Harry in a suit standing next to a woman in a red dress during a formal event after Sentebale scandal investigation.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images

    The report also reprimanded both parties for allowing such a “damaging” dispute to play out publicly.

    The Financial Times says that Chandauka views the findings as confirmation of the charges she alleged, like weak executive management and abuse of power.

    In her framing, the outcome proved that her legal steps and whistleblower complaint were necessary to hold the organization to account.

    Image credits: GB News

    Netizens react to Prince Harry’s reaction to being cleared of bullying and misogyny during his time as patron of AIDS Charity

    Facebook comment by Gerry Payne criticizing royal charity work related to Prince Harry amid Sentebale scandal investigation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Prince Harry's commitments amid Sentebale scandal investigation findings.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Prince Harry following the Sentebale scandal investigation findings.

    Comment by Anne Batt expressing support for Prince Harry breaking silence after Sentebale scandal investigation findings go public.

    A social media comment criticizing Prince Harry amid Sentebale scandal investigation and public findings discussion.

    Comment from Cathy Cotton expressing frustration about Prince Harry and Sentebale amid ongoing controversies.

    Comment by Shelia Taylor Joiner criticizing a man for complaining despite having a lot, related to Prince Harry Sentebale scandal.

    Comment on social media platform showing user Lorraine Garvin Lukomski expressing opinion amid Prince Harry breaks silence after Sentebale scandal investigation ends findings go public.

    User comment from Linda Barnes discussing opinions on Prince Harry and Sentebale scandal investigation findings.

    Comment on social media from user Ramona Ford criticizing Prince Harry amid Sentebale scandal investigation ending and findings going public.

    Comment by Kris Rhodes Busley expressing skepticism about nonprofit scams, related to Prince Harry Sentebale scandal findings.

    Comment by Laurence Easton discussing royal patronages, charity misuse, and police investigation related to scandal findings.

    Comment by Sunny Daye mentioning unsubstantiated accusations and suggesting legal action after Sentebale scandal findings go public.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment criticizing charity leadership accountability amid Sentebale scandal involving Prince Harry.

    Comment by Diana Jemusse Mutereco expressing disbelief, relating to Prince Harry and Sentebale scandal investigation.

    Facebook comment by Nancy Hall reading so this tells me he'll sue with reaction icons below, relating to Prince Harry breaks silence Sentebale scandal investigation.

    Comment from Saidaliy Mohd expressing support for Prince Harry amid Sentebale scandal investigation findings.

    Comment by Linda Dobson discussing accusations related to Prince Harry and the Sentebale scandal investigation.

    Comment from Barbara Hardy about governance failures and fallout after Sentebale investigation involving Prince Harry.

    Comment on social media by Christine Mills discussing Prince Harry breaking silence after Sentebale scandal investigation ends.

    Comment by Norma Meshew asking to please leave Prince Harry alone following Sentebale scandal investigation findings.

    Comment about Prince Harry and media perception relating to Sentebale scandal investigation findings.

    Comment on social media about Prince Harry breaking silence after Sentebale scandal investigation ends and findings go public.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I'm a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life's good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

