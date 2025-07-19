Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kate Middleton’s Ex-Assistant Takes Subtle Jab At Meghan Markle Before Stepping Down
Kate Middletonu2019s ex-assistant walking with luggage, taking a subtle jab at Meghan Markle before stepping down.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kate Middleton’s Ex-Assistant Takes Subtle Jab At Meghan Markle Before Stepping Down

Royal fans recently caught a glimpse of Kate Middleton’s right-hand woman, Natasha Archer’s Instagram account when she temporarily opened it to the public.

The revelation about the 37-year-old, who has been an employee of the royal family for over a decade, and was even awarded a dynastic knighthood for her service, comes ten days after it was reported that she planned on leaving the royal family.

Highlights
  • Natasha Archer, Kate Middleton’s longtime aide and stylist, quietly unfollowed Meghan Markle and her inner circle on Instagram, prompting “snub” speculation.
  • The 37-year-old, who helped shape Kate’s evolving fashion sense, is stepping away from royal duties after 15 years of service.
  • Archer is expected to launch a luxury consultancy, with her new Instagram already nearing 9,000 followers despite no content.

Crown chasers have observed a few changes on the aide’s social media account.

RELATED:

    Outlets see Natasha Archer’s Instagram activity as a “snub” to certain parties

    Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant smiling in a polka dot dress at an outdoor event before stepping down.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty

    Speaking to the press, an unknown insider disclosed that Archer’s account kept tabs on official royal family members’ handles, including Kate, her husband William, King Charles, and his wife Camilla, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

    The account also followed Suits actresses Abigail Spencer and Sarah Rafferty, but was no longer connected with Meghan Markle’s Instagram.

    The leaker went on to say they noticed Archer also ceased to follow New York-based makeup artist Daniel Martin, photographer and fashionista Delfina Blaquier, and dance injury rehabilitation specialist Heather Dorak—all of whom are considered to be Markle’s inner circle.

    Woman with long dark hair wearing a cream blouse seated, related to Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant and Meghan Markle news event.

    Image credits: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty

    Media outlets have since described her unfollowing of the Duchess of Sussex as a “swipe” while skirting the possibility that the action may merely be decorum in the light of the ongoing feud between Prince Harry’s family and the Palace.

    It has thus far only been divulged that William and Kate wished Natasha the best for her future.

    The aide was known to be part of William and Kate’s inner circle, influential on the latter’s clothing choices

    Couple smiling closely together at a concert with vibrant red stage lights, hinting at Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant subtle jab.

    Image credits: meghan

    The furore surrounding the sneaky peak stems from the fact that Archer, as Kate’s unofficial stylist, is considered one of her closest stalwarts.

    Her service to the Princess of Wales went beyond just waiting on her, as she is said to have steered the 43-year-old toward riskier clothing decisions.

    An insider confirmed as much when she toldVanity Fair in 2014:

    Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant walking on the beach wearing a sunhat and light summer outfit before stepping down.

    Image credits: meghan

    “Initially, Kate was a reluctant fashion icon, but now she enjoys it. Tash (Natasha’s nickname) helps source some of the clothes.”

    “She shops a lot for Kate online, and calls in hundreds of dresses for Kate to try on. She has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate’s really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes.”

    The sighting comes shortly after it was announced that Archer would be leaving the palace

    Woman in a red dress carrying multiple bags and luggage while descending airplane stairs, related to Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant news.

    Image credits: Pool/Getty

    Be that as it may, it made the news on July 9 that Archer would pursue her own endeavors.

    Outlets like Hello! and People observed that the decision to part with the royal family came after 15 years of service in its inner circle.

    She was initially hired to perform the duties of personal assistant to William and Kate in 2010  and promoted to “senior private executive assistant” in 2022, according to People, where she managed–her LinkedIn profile described–the royals’ “clothing, diary and projects.”

    Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant smiling during a public engagement, wearing a striped shirt and light blazer.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    She was also honored with the Royal Victorian Order in 2019.

    Natasha has an Instagram page with zero posts yet close to 9,000 followers

    The next step in her journey, as suggested by a webpage and Instagram account bearing her namesake, is set to follow shortly and carry out the services of a “Luxury Consultancy.”

    Her Instagram account, although yet to publish its first post, has already garnered close to 9,000 followers.

    Social media is confused about Natasha’s job

    Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant standing by tree in casual blazer and jeans, looking thoughtful in a green outdoor setting.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    The internet has since weighed in on the development, trying to make sense of Natasha’s future endeavors.

    “This girl will have a stunning new company, under the reference of being a consultant to Kate, she will end up with multiple clients,” one user envisioned.

    “[A] consultant’s job is to do research about events and make sure clothes are [selected and matched accordingly],” offered another.

    Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant carrying luggage and stepping down, hinting at Meghan Markle in a subtle jab.

    Image credits: WPA Pool/Getty

    “I am sure Kate can choose her own clothes.. how difficult is that?” wrote one netizen, obviously struggling to understand Archer’s job at the palace.

    “If they had to hire Natasha, it seems that Kate wasn’t able to do it right for many years!” expanded another.

    “After so many years of getting consultancy, [it] would be just about time to start dressing herself!”

    A faction of netizens think Harry and Meghan cannot be bothered

    Tweet from Pure YT Entertainment Team Sussex expressing excitement about upcoming drama, related to Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant jab at Meghan Markle.

    Image credits: PureYTEntertai1

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant’s subtle jab at Meghan Markle and loyalty dynamics before stepping down.

    Image credits: MagsIsOnline

    Tweet by Jean Campbell responding to a discussion about Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant and Meghan Markle fans.

    Image credits: JeanCam02021263

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Natasha’s relevance with H&M in a conversation about Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant and Meghan Markle.

    Image credits: butterymales2

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Meghan with emojis, related to Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant subtle jab before stepping down.

    Image credits: QueenRMade1

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Harry and Meghan, related to Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant taking a subtle jab at Meghan Markle.

    Image credits: TraceyCatt79183

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant's subtle jab at Meghan Markle before stepping down.

    Image credits: LFrimaire

    Tweet from Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant subtly referencing Meghan Markle and media treatment before stepping down.

    Image credits: LolaSussex

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on royal news, related to Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant and Meghan Markle topic.

    Image credits: SaifonFeefii

    Tweet from RoyallyCaffeinated replying to RoyalNews about entertainment involving Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant and Meghan Markle.

    Image credits: RoyallyCurious

    Tweet from Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant subtly criticizing Meghan Markle’s staff retention before stepping down on social media.

    Image credits: BreeSymons

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kate Middleton’s ex-assistant and mentions a new company and consultancy to Kate.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So someone nobody has ever heard of has unfollowed someone else we've never heard of!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
