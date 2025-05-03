Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Quite Rightly”: Prince Harry Says King Charles ‘Won’t Speak’ To Him, Makes Ominous Claim About Diana
Prince Harry speaking in a formal interview setting, discussing King Charles and making a claim about Diana.
News, World

“Quite Rightly”: Prince Harry Says King Charles ‘Won’t Speak’ To Him, Makes Ominous Claim About Diana

Prince Harry gave quite a few hitting remarks during a recent bombshell interview with BBC News.

Ever since the 40-year-old stepped back from his royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle back in 2020, his relationship with the public and with his family hasn’t exactly been ideal.

After losing a legal challenge over his UK taxpayer funded security, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his tensions with his loved ones, specifically his relationship with his father King Charles, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Highlights
  • Prince Harry says King Charles refuses to speak with him over security funding disputes.
  • Harry expresses a desire for family reconciliation, stressing life's preciousness amid his father's cancer diagnosis.
  • Experts criticize Harry for airing family issues publicly, urging private reconciliation instead.
    Prince Harry addressed his family tensions and growing concerns around his security in a recent interview with BBC News

    Prince Harry in a dark suit and patterned tie, looking serious and walking near a black wrought iron fence.

    Image credits: Carl Court/Getty Images

    “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” he told the news outlet. “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

    He continued, “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

    King Charles in a light grey suit and patterned red tie, looking serious in an outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Victoria Jones/Getty Images

    In the prince’s eyes, this may have been his idea of throwing a lifeline out to the royal family. But Ailsa Anderson, a former press secretary of the late Queen, has a different idea, saying Buckingham Palace will be “raising their eyes heavenwards” regarding his words.

    “Prince Harry is saying ‘I don’t know how long my father has’ — that’s going to cause real concern and more speculation in the media and the wider public about what his diagnosis is, which is incredibly unhelpful going forward,” she told Sky News.

    “What you don’t want to do is have your private life played out in the media. So if you truly want reconciliation, you’ll do it in private, not in a BBC News interview.”

    The Duke of Sussex revealed his father no longer talks to him

    Prince Harry in a dark suit speaking during an interview about King Charles and claims involving Diana.

    Image credits: BBC News

    Prince Harry sitting on a white couch in a formal suit, talking to a woman in a beige blazer during an interview.

    Image credits: nada_reports

    Ex-BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also wrote on the subject in the Daily Express, saying that Harry “says he can only come back to the UK with his family if he is invited, because then he would get the security he believes he needs.”

    However, this “bombshell of an interview is unlikely to bring that invitation any closer. And that’s because at the root of the rift is the question of trust.”

    Prince Harry and King Charles dressed in black tuxedos standing side by side outdoors at a formal event.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    “Harry’s father and brother do not trust Harry to keep conversations private. And this loudspeaker of a diatribe against them is not going to make them change their minds,” she concluded. 

    But the Duke’s comments about his father weren’t the only thing that caught viewers’ attention.

    Former royal staff and correspondents believe Harry’s decision to broadcast his family so publicly was not the right move to make

    Princess Diana wearing a lavender suit and pearl necklace outdoors, looking thoughtfully to the side with a blurred background.

    Image credits: John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com

    He also gave a chilling insinuation that his new downgraded security status could leave him and his family to potentially suffer the same fate as the late Princess Diana, who passed away from a car crash in Paris in 1997.

    The 40-year-old mentioned that he feels he is in a position of greater risk to “some people” who would wish to harm him.

    “I don’t want history to repeat itself. Through the [court] process, I have discovered that some people want history to repeat itself,” he told BBC, keeping Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in mind.

    Prince Charles and Princess Diana standing together indoors, dressed formally in a classic royal setting.

    Image credits: Reagan White House Photographs

    Princess Diana smiling beside a young Prince Harry dressed formally, captured during a public event.

    Image credits: Julian Parker/Getty Images

    He continued, “I’m sure that some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, consider this a huge win.”

    Additionally, Daily Mail reported that the producers of the original interview were stunned as the emotionally-driven Prince ended up speaking for half an hour, though they only agreed to talk for a maximum of 10 minutes.

    Prince Harry also worried he would face the same fate as the late Princess Diana due to his downgraded security

    British guards in red uniforms carrying a royal coffin draped with a flag outside the Hyde Park Hotel during a royal procession.

    Image credits: PaddyBriggs/Wikimedia

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing poppies, posing formally indoors with neutral expressions in a well-lit setting.

    Image credits: The Archewell Foundation

    In hindsight, it did make sense as the outlet clarified no topic was off-limits as he sat down with journalist Nada Tawfik. She later reported that throughout the interview, Prince Harry seemed somewhat agitated, always tapping his foot, but also acting “candid and forthcoming.”

    This Friday, May 2, the Court of Appeals dismissed Harry’s legal challenge against the government regarding his publicly funded security when he is in the UK — a battle he has been fighting since September 2021.

    Netizens agreed Prince Harry should go for more of a private approach if he hopes for family reconciliation

    Comment criticizing Prince Harry for lacking trust and exploiting interviews to sell stories amid family tensions.

    Comment criticizes Prince Harry's actions and mentions Royal family, apology, and public reaction regarding King Charles and Diana.

    Comment on social media post about Prince Harry saying King Charles won’t speak to him and concerns about Diana.

    Comment on social media post showing criticism of Prince Harry amid claims King Charles won't speak to him.

    Commenter Kelly McFarland criticizes Prince Harry for not speaking directly to King Charles and the family, discussing media issues.

    Comment by Rob Carroll expressing refusal to speak, related to Prince Harry and King Charles’ strained communication.

    Social media comment expressing frustration over Prince Harry sharing private information about King Charles and Diana.

    Comment from Talia McFall saying Never his fault is it with eye emoji, related to Prince Harry and King Charles dispute.

    Comment by Bronwyn Ingram criticizing Prince Harry and his family for avoiding royal life and airing complaints publicly.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Gaynor Weale saying can you stoop any lower boy it's enough in a discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Prince Harry's claim about King Charles not speaking to him.

    Comment on social media stating opinion about King Charles as a father in relation to Prince Harry's claims.

    Comment by Carol Mccluskey stating he didn’t ask to be born into this family and his father owes him security

    Facebook comment from Katie Curtin Honey discussing King Charles and Diana amid Prince Harry's claims.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment discussing Prince Harry, King Charles, and family tensions related to Diana.

    Comment by Marian Mc Kenna expressing hope that King Charles comes to his senses about family being everything.

    Comment on Facebook post discussing Prince Harry and King Charles’ lack of communication and estrangement.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

