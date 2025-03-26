Prince Harry Quits Charity He Founded Amid Accusations Of “Bullying, Harassment, Misogyny”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Harry has stepped down from a charity he co-founded after the relationship between the trustees and the chair of its board “broke down beyond repair.” Now, the chair has spoken out, alleging various issues within the charity, including bullying, misogyny, and racism.

The Duke of Sussex founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, to help people in Lesotho and Botswana living with HIV and AIDS.

His decision to resign came on Tuesday (March 25) in solidarity with his co-founder and the entire board of trustees following a row with the chair of the board, Zimbabwe-born lawyer Sophie Chandauka.

The trustees reportedly opposed Dr. Chandauka’s position as chair and asked her to resign, prompting her to take legal action. They claim she was ultimately able to retain her role after blocking their attempt to remove her.

According to the Daily Mail, the conflict seemingly arose from a decision to move the charity’s fundraising operation to Africa, which led to the resignation of many key figures.

“I am an African who has had the privilege of a worldclass education and career. I will not be intimidated,” Dr. Chandauka told the outlet.

“I must stand for something. I stand for those other women who do not have the ways and means.”

Harry founded the charity in honor of Princess Diana to help those living with HIV and AIDS in Southern Africa

“I chose to join Sentebale first and foremost as a proud African who understands that, in the spirit of ubuntu: to whom much is given, much is expected.”

The lawyer, who has previously worked for Morgan Stanley, Meta, and Virgin Money, said her actions were “in pursuit of the integrity of the organisation, its mission, and the young people we serve.”

She stated: “My actions are guided by the principles of fairness and equitable treatment for all, regardless of social status or financial means.”

The trustees opposed Dr. Chandauka’s leadership and attempted to remove her, but claimed she resisted and took legal action to block their efforts

Without naming anyone specifically, Dr. Chandauka spoke out against those who “mistreat people” and use their power to “harm” others.



“There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.

“Discerning readers will ask themselves: why would the Chair of the Board report her own Trustees to the Charity Commission? Why would the High Court of England and Wales accept her application to hear the matter at all if the case had no merit?

“Well, because beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle.”

Dr. Chandauka alleged there was a “cover-up” at the charity on issues of “poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir [discrimination against Black women].”

She also emphasized the importance of her fundraising work at Sentebale, especially during a time when “geopolitics is severely impacting funding for development work in Africa.”

“I will continue to faithfully perform my role as Chair of the Board, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with others who are interested in issues of health, wealth, and climate resilience for young people in Africa,” she concluded.



Many key figures then resigned, citing “loss in trust and confidence” in the chair

In a joint statement published by The Times, Harry and Prince Seeiso wrote: “What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this.

“Nearly 20 years ago, we founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers. Sentebale means’ forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, the local language of Lesotho, and it’s what we’ve always promised for the young people we’ve served through this charity.

“Today is no different. With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation,” they said, adding that they were “truly heartbroken” about their decision.

Former trustees Timothy Boucher, Mark Dyer, Audrey Kgosidintsi, Dr Kelello Lerotholi, and Damian West described their decision to step down as “nothing short of devastating” for all of them.

“We see no other path forward as the result of our loss in trust and confidence in the chair of the board,” the group stated.

“It’s desperately sad the breakdown in relationship escalated to a lawsuit by the chair against the charity, to block us from voting her out after our request for her resignation was rejected.”

Dr. Chandauka accused charity members of “poor governance, weak executive management, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir”

The former trustees said they acted in what they thought would be the best interests of the charity.

“We could not in good conscience allow Sentebale to undertake that legal and financial burden and have been left with no other option but to vacate our positions.

“This was not a choice willingly made, but rather something we felt forced into in order to look after the charity.”

The Charity Commission said it was “aware of concerns” over Sentebale’s governance, adding, “We are assessing the issues to determine the appropriate regulatory steps.”

In a joint statement, Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho said the relationship between the trustees and the chair had “broken down beyond repair”

Additionally, Sentebale said it was carrying out a “restructuring” of its board and bringing in more experts, “with the capabilities and networks to accelerate Sentebale’s transformation agenda”.

According to the Daily Mail, a Sentebale spokesperson said the charity had not received notice of Harry’s resignation.

Before becoming chair of the trustees last year, Dr. Chandauka served on the charity’s board from 2009 to 2015.

While some people sided with Harry and the trustees, others defended the charity chair

People Also Ask Who is Sophie Chandauka? Sophie Chandauka is a corporate finance attorney with a 20-year global executive career, according to her LinkedIn page. She has worked for various companies, including Meta, Morgan Stanley, the Virgin Group, and Baker & McKenzie. She is also the Executive Chair of Nandi Life Sciences, which provides funding for scientific founders in emerging biotech clusters. In 2021, she was honored by Queen Elizabeth II and awarded an MBE for her extraordinary services to business.

What is Sentebale’s mission? The charity works with children and young people in Southern Africa and their communities to tackle issues related to health, wealth inequality, and climate change. It provides capital investment for young women’s business startups, supports communities in regenerating landscapes and accessing natural resources, and offers programs for children and young people living with HIV.