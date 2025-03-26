Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Prince Harry Quits Charity He Founded Amid Accusations Of “Bullying, Harassment, Misogyny”
Celebrities, News

Prince Harry Quits Charity He Founded Amid Accusations Of “Bullying, Harassment, Misogyny”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Harry has stepped down from a charity he co-founded after the relationship between the trustees and the chair of its board “broke down beyond repair.” Now, the chair has spoken out, alleging various issues within the charity, including bullying, misogyny, and racism.

The Duke of Sussex founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, to help people in Lesotho and Botswana living with HIV and AIDS.

Highlights
  • Prince Harry has quit Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in 2006, following a row between the trustees and the chair of its board.
  • The trustees opposed Sophie Chandauka’s decisions and asked her to step down, but she took legal action.
  • After Dr. Chandauka retained her position, she made a series of allegations against charity members, accusing them of racism and misogyny.

His decision to resign came on Tuesday (March 25) in solidarity with his co-founder and the entire board of trustees following a row with the chair of the board, Zimbabwe-born lawyer Sophie Chandauka.

RELATED:

    Prince Harry stepped down from Sentebale, a charity he co-founded in 2006, due to a conflict between the board of trustees and its chair, Sophie Chandauka

    Man in a suit walking on a red carpet, near a decorated table, outdoors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale

    A man in a Harvard shirt surrounded by smiling children outdoors in a mountainous area, related to charity and controversy.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale

    The trustees reportedly opposed Dr. Chandauka’s position as chair and asked her to resign, prompting her to take legal action. They claim she was ultimately able to retain her role after blocking their attempt to remove her.

    According to the Daily Mail, the conflict seemingly arose from a decision to move the charity’s fundraising operation to Africa, which led to the resignation of many key figures.

    “I am an African who has had the privilege of a worldclass education and career. I will not be intimidated,” Dr. Chandauka told the outlet.

    “I must stand for something. I stand for those other women who do not have the ways and means.”

    Harry founded the charity in honor of Princess Diana to help those living with HIV and AIDS in Southern Africa

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two men smiling outdoors with greenery and sunset, related to Prince Harry and charity.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale

    “I chose to join Sentebale first and foremost as a proud African who understands that, in the spirit of ubuntu: to whom much is given, much is expected.”

    The lawyer, who has previously worked for Morgan Stanley, Meta, and Virgin Money, said her actions were “in pursuit of the integrity of the organisation, its mission, and the young people we serve.”

    She stated: “My actions are guided by the principles of fairness and equitable treatment for all, regardless of social status or financial means.”

    The trustees opposed Dr. Chandauka’s leadership and attempted to remove her, but claimed she resisted and took legal action to block their efforts

    A woman in a red outfit, looking thoughtful, with braided hair tied back, set against a blurred background.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Without naming anyone specifically, Dr. Chandauka spoke out against those who “mistreat people” and use their power to “harm” others.

    “There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct. 

    “Discerning readers will ask themselves: why would the Chair of the Board report her own Trustees to the Charity Commission? Why would the High Court of England and Wales accept her application to hear the matter at all if the case had no merit? 

    “Well, because beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle.”

    Group of five people smiling at a charity event.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale

    Dr. Chandauka alleged there was a “cover-up” at the charity on issues of  “poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir [discrimination against Black women].”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also emphasized the importance of her fundraising work at Sentebale, especially during a time when “geopolitics is severely impacting funding for development work in Africa.”

    “I will continue to faithfully perform my role as Chair of the Board, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with others who are interested in issues of health, wealth, and climate resilience for young people in Africa,” she concluded.

    Many key figures then resigned, citing “loss in trust and confidence” in the chair

    A group of people standing together in front of a blue door, related to Prince Harry's charity.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale

    In a joint statement published by The Times, Harry and Prince Seeiso wrote: “What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this.

    “Nearly 20 years ago, we founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers. Sentebale means’ forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, the local language of Lesotho, and it’s what we’ve always promised for the young people we’ve served through this charity.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Today is no different. With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.

    “It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation,” they said, adding that they were “truly heartbroken” about their decision.

    Prince in a suit at an event with three women, following charity resignation amid accusations.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale

    Former trustees Timothy Boucher, Mark Dyer, Audrey Kgosidintsi, Dr Kelello Lerotholi, and Damian West described their decision to step down as “nothing short of devastating” for all of them.

    “We see no other path forward as the result of our loss in trust and confidence in the chair of the board,” the group stated.

    “It’s desperately sad the breakdown in relationship escalated to a lawsuit by the chair against the charity, to block us from voting her out after our request for her resignation was rejected.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Chandauka accused charity members of “poor governance, weak executive management, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir”

    Four people in formal attire at a polo event backdrop; SEO keyword: Prince Harry charity accusations.

    Image credits: Yaroslav Sabitov/PA Images

    Two men smiling at an outdoor charity event with a table of items, highlighting a charity background.

    Image credits: Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The former trustees said they acted in what they thought would be the best interests of the charity. 

    “We could not in good conscience allow Sentebale to undertake that legal and financial burden and have been left with no other option but to vacate our positions.

    Image credits: Sunrise

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This was not a choice willingly made, but rather something we felt forced into in order to look after the charity.”

    The Charity Commission said it was “aware of concerns” over Sentebale’s governance, adding, “We are assessing the issues to determine the appropriate regulatory steps.”

    In a joint statement, Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho said the relationship between the trustees and the chair had “broken down beyond repair”

    A group of people, including a man in a cap, posing together outside.

    Image credits: Michelly Rall/WireImage

    Image credits: Sentebale Charity

    Additionally, Sentebale said it was carrying out a “restructuring” of its board and bringing in more experts, “with the capabilities and networks to accelerate Sentebale’s transformation agenda”.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Daily Mail, a Sentebale spokesperson said the charity had not received notice of Harry’s resignation.

    Before becoming chair of the trustees last year, Dr. Chandauka served on the charity’s board from 2009 to 2015.

    While some people sided with Harry and the trustees, others defended the charity chair

    Comment supporting Prince Harry's decision to quit charity amid accusations.

    Comment discussing Prince Harry's decision regarding a charity amid controversy.

    Screenshot of a message regarding Prince Harry and his charity amid bullying accusations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Prince Harry's decision to leave a charity he founded, citing power dynamics and future predictions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Charlotte Le Brun comments on Prince Harry's resignation amid charity accusations in a social media post.

    Comment discussing the resignation of a charity board amid allegations.

    Comment criticizing board actions amid bullying and harassment claims related to Prince Harry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing accusations related to Prince Harry and the Royal Family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text bubble with user Rio Gucci discussing board resignation linked to accusations of bullying and harassment.

    Comment questioning Prince Harry's departure from charity amid bullying accusations.

    Social media comment about Prince Harry's charity exit, referencing allegations of misconduct.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text exchange about Prince Harry leaving his charity amid accusations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment criticizing involvement in charity amid bullying and harassment accusations.

    Comment on a social media post about Prince Harry quitting a charity he founded.

    Text comment on Prince Harry quitting charity amid accusations.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    People Also Ask

    • Who is Sophie Chandauka?

      Sophie Chandauka is a corporate finance attorney with a 20-year global executive career, according to her LinkedIn page. She has worked for various companies, including Meta, Morgan Stanley, the Virgin Group, and Baker & McKenzie. She is also the Executive Chair of Nandi Life Sciences, which provides funding for scientific founders in emerging biotech clusters. In 2021, she was honored by Queen Elizabeth II and awarded an MBE for her extraordinary services to business.

    • What is Sentebale’s mission?

      The charity works with children and young people in Southern Africa and their communities to tackle issues related to health, wealth inequality, and climate change. It provides capital investment for young women’s business startups, supports communities in regenerating landscapes and accessing natural resources, and offers programs for children and young people living with HIV.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As always, while the adults bicker and spend time, effort and money on this, there are children who desperately need help.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares what the royal simps are doing? Oh wait, BP does for some reason. Yes, the royals are mainly dimwitted and selfish, and they have PR to make you think otherwise. Why is anyone surprised by any of this nonsense?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is very sad. I remember when Harry + Prince Seeiso set up this charity.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As always, while the adults bicker and spend time, effort and money on this, there are children who desperately need help.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares what the royal simps are doing? Oh wait, BP does for some reason. Yes, the royals are mainly dimwitted and selfish, and they have PR to make you think otherwise. Why is anyone surprised by any of this nonsense?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is very sad. I remember when Harry + Prince Seeiso set up this charity.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda