“The Most Annoying”: Kris Jenner’s Family Photo Sparks Debate About Who Her “Least Favorite” Is
Kris Jenner family photo with daughters Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, and Kendall sparking debate on most annoying and least favorite.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“The Most Annoying”: Kris Jenner’s Family Photo Sparks Debate About Who Her “Least Favorite” Is

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A family photo posted by Kris Jenner after her 70th birthday bash has set tongues wagging on social media.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch posed with her five daughters at the glitzy event, held last Saturday (November 8) at Jeff Bezos’ mansion.

The soirée featured a star-studded guest list, including Beyoncé, Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Highlights
  • Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday with a star-studded party hosted at Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion.
  • A photo of the “momager” posing with her five daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie at the party quickly went viral.
  • Fans are analyzing the family photo, claiming it reveals Kris’s “favorite” and “least favorite” children.
    Kris Jenner in a red dress holding a rose in her mouth, posing playfully in a dimly lit setting with red roses behind.

    Kris Jenner posed with her five famous daughters at her star-studded 70th birthday party
    Kris Jenner in a red dress holding a rose in her mouth, posing playfully in a dimly lit setting with red roses behind.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    But of all the celebrity photos from the night, one in particular drew the most attention.

    In the viral image, the mom stands at the center in a red Givenchy dress, with her eldest daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian on her left, and her youngest, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, on her right.

    Analyzing the photo, one user on X/Twitter wrote, “You can tell who her least favorite is.”

    Kris Jenner’s family in glamorous gowns posing at a formal event, sparking debate about her least favorite family member.

    Kris Jenner’s family in glamorous gowns posing at a formal event, sparking debate about her least favorite family member.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kris Jenner’s family photo sparking debate about her least favorite family member.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kris Jenner’s family photo sparking debate about her least favorite family member.

    Image credits: Scope360Journal

    The post quickly went viral, amassing over 6.5 million views and thousands of likes. Users soon began theorizing who that might be, analyzing body language, poses, and who was left out of the photo.

    “Obviously Kourtney,” suggested one user, while another agreed, “The one wearing black.”

    Fans believe the family photo reveals the matriarch’s “least favorite” child

    Woman in a black satin dress with long gloves posing indoors, related to Kris Jenner family photo and most annoying debates.

    Woman in a black satin dress with long gloves posing indoors, related to Kris Jenner family photo and most annoying debates.

    Image credits: kourtneykardash

    Social media debate about Kris Jenner's family photo sparks discussion on who is viewed as the most annoying relative.

    Social media debate about Kris Jenner's family photo sparks discussion on who is viewed as the most annoying relative.

    Image credits: austing170

    Commenters argued that Kourtney, the eldest daughter, was the least favorite because she didn’t look “photo-ready” in the picture her mom posted to her millions of followers.

    While her sisters were all facing the camera, the 46-year-old appeared to be adjusting her hair and was caught in the photo with her eyes closed.

    “They want to exclude Kourtney because she exposes what they really look like without surgery,” another user joked, suggesting that the Lemme founder was the most natural of all the sisters.

    Kris Jenner smiling with son at birthday party, photo sparking debate about her least favorite family member.

    Image credits: Denise Truscello

    Twitter reply reading The Rob erasure, sparking debate about Kris Jenner's family photo and her most annoying family member.

    Twitter reply reading The Rob erasure, sparking debate about Kris Jenner's family photo and her most annoying family member.

    Image credits: HiltonOCNV

    Others, however, argued that Kris’ “least favorite” might be her only son, Robert Kardashian, who does not appear in the family photo.

    “It’s her son.. those who watched the show would know,” one person commented. “The son?? cause where is he,” echoed another.

    The 38-year-old rarely appears on the family’s Hulu reality show The Kardashians and is known for being the most private member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

    Some argued that the eldest, Kourtney, was “excluded,” while others pointed to Rob and Khloé

    Kris Jenner family photo with women in elegant gowns sparking debate about the most annoying family member.

    Kris Jenner family photo with women in elegant gowns sparking debate about the most annoying family member.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    In July, Rob told sister Khloé on an episode of her podcast that he’s “not comfortable” in his skin.

    “Why would I wanna go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in? That’s not what I wanna do,” he explained.

    After a nine-year hiatus from the show, Rob returned to the series last month, joining his sisters and mom to say goodbye to their beloved family home.

    Woman in a sparkling silver dress with long hair posing outdoors, related to Kris Jenner family photo debate on most annoying.

    Woman in a sparkling silver dress with long hair posing outdoors, related to Kris Jenner family photo debate on most annoying.

    Image credits: khloekardashian

    Meanwhile, others shared different theories, claiming that model Kendall Jenner, whom Kris shares with Caitlyn Jenner, was last on the list, while some pointed to Khloé.

    “Kendall looks distant from them,” one commenter noted.

    “Kris posed like she’s ranking them in real time,” said someone else.

    “Khloé remains on the side, just kind of there as she’s always been (unfairly),” wrote one netizen.

    Someone else concluded, “Parents who have favorite kids are demonic.”

    Kris previously sparked controversy after giving a direct answer when asked who her favorite child is

    Young woman with long dark hair applying lip liner, reflecting Kris Jenner family photo debate on most annoying family member.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Tweet discussing Kris Jenner’s family photo igniting debate about her least favorite and most loved children.

    Tweet discussing Kris Jenner’s family photo igniting debate about her least favorite and most loved children.

    Image credits: yaboyricha

    As it turns out, Kris has actually answered the question in the past.

    During a skit on The Late Show with James Corden, the mom was strapped to a lie detector test and named her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, as her favorite.

    Last year, she played a game of “this or that” on the Instagram account of Khy, Kylie’s clothing brand. The 28-year-old asked her mom to choose between different pairs, like “heels or flats” and “dark nails or neutral nails.” When Kylie asked “Kim or Kylie?” her mom quickly replied, “Kylie.”

    Kris Jenner in a red dress posing with family members at an event, sparking debate on her least favorite.

    Kris Jenner in a red dress posing with family members at an event, sparking debate on her least favorite.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Khloé said her mom’s answer changes depending on which child is “doing the most” and who’s asking the question.

    “If she was here, she’d say me because I’m here. But it always goes between Kim and Kylie,” she said. “It doesn’t bother me, cause I’m also like, ‘Girl, you’re the one that calls me for everything,’ so we’re good.”

    Kris manages all of her children’s careers, though she has admitted they’ve each tried to fire her at some point

    @dramanetworkx5 Who do you think it is? #kardashians#callherdaddy#khloekardashian#fyp#foryou#foryoupage#alexcooper♬ original sound – dramanetworkx5

    Kris Jenner's family photo with daughters Kendall, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kris posing in black outfits.

    Kris Jenner's family photo with daughters Kendall, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kris posing in black outfits.

    Image credits: Hulu

    The billionaire family became world-famous when their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, premiered on E! in 2007.

    While the surname was already well-known, as their late father, Robert Kardashian, was a defense attorney during O.J. Simpson’s 1995 trial, the show turned every member of the blended family into a superstar.

    The Kardashians rose to fame after their E! reality show premiered nearly two decades ago

    Kris Jenner’s family photo with daughters sparks debate about the most annoying and least favorite family members.

    Kris Jenner’s family photo with daughters sparks debate about the most annoying and least favorite family members.

    Image credits: MimiMillionss

    Today, each of the six children runs their own business in industries ranging from clothing and beauty to wellness and food. Their manager, or “momager” as she’s known by fans of the show, is the family matriarch, Kris.

    Speaking with WSJ Magazine, the 70-year-old revealed that all of her children have tried to fire her at least once.

    Kris Jenner with family members dressed in elegant gowns posing indoors, sparking debate about her least favorite.

    Kris Jenner with family members dressed in elegant gowns posing indoors, sparking debate about her least favorite.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    “Kourtney probably three or four times, and that’s just a day,” she joked.

    “I think when it’s your child you go over and above anything that would be required of you if you were just a proper person getting a typical paycheck.

    “So I think for me I’ve got the advantage of just being totally dedicated to the kids and wanting the best for them and really going the extra mile and spending the extra time.”

    People shared their thoughts on the “least favorite child” theory

    Kris Jenner and family posing for a photo that sparked debate about her least favorite member.

    Kris Jenner and family posing for a photo that sparked debate about her least favorite member.

    Image credits: kbriancox

    Tweet about Kris Jenner’s family photo sparking debate on who her least favorite child might be.

    Tweet about Kris Jenner’s family photo sparking debate on who her least favorite child might be.

    Image credits: cocoharris00

    Tweet from user TheChi replying I know it's Kourtney, discussing Kris Jenner's family photo and debate about her least favorite family member.

    Tweet from user TheChi replying I know it's Kourtney, discussing Kris Jenner's family photo and debate about her least favorite family member.

    Image credits: UgochiEze_

    Kris Jenner with family members in a casual setting sparking debate about her least favorite family member.

    Kris Jenner with family members in a casual setting sparking debate about her least favorite family member.

    Image credits: troyesivanmf

    Twitter user replying to a debate about Kris Jenner's family photo and speculation on her least favorite family member.

    Twitter user replying to a debate about Kris Jenner's family photo and speculation on her least favorite family member.

    Image credits: troyesivanmf

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning the most annoying family member, sparking debate about Kris Jenner's least favorite.

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning the most annoying family member, sparking debate about Kris Jenner's least favorite.

    Image credits: eternalmayh3m

    Twitter reply discussing Kris Jenner's family photo sparking debate about her least favorite and most annoying member.

    Twitter reply discussing Kris Jenner's family photo sparking debate about her least favorite and most annoying member.

    Image credits: itsaramuat

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning surgery, related to Kris Jenner's family photo sparking debate on her least favorite.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning surgery, related to Kris Jenner's family photo sparking debate on her least favorite.

    Image credits: hunger400029010

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kris Jenner's family photo and the debate about her least favorite family member.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kris Jenner's family photo and the debate about her least favorite family member.

    Image credits: blondiexaspen

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
