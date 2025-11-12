“The Most Annoying”: Kris Jenner’s Family Photo Sparks Debate About Who Her “Least Favorite” Is

ADVERTISEMENT

A family photo posted by Kris Jenner after her 70th birthday bash has set tongues wagging on social media.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch posed with her five daughters at the glitzy event, held last Saturday (November 8) at Jeff Bezos’ mansion.

The soirée featured a star-studded guest list, including Beyoncé, Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Highlights Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday with a star-studded party hosted at Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion.

A photo of the “momager” posing with her five daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie at the party quickly went viral.

Fans are analyzing the family photo, claiming it reveals Kris’s “favorite” and “least favorite” children.

Kris Jenner in a red dress holding a rose in her mouth, posing playfully in a dimly lit setting with red roses behind.

Image credits: krisjenner

But of all the celebrity photos from the night, one in particular drew the most attention.

In the viral image, the mom stands at the center in a red Givenchy dress, with her eldest daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian on her left, and her youngest, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, on her right.

Analyzing the photo, one user on X/Twitter wrote, “You can tell who her least favorite is.”

Kris Jenner’s family in glamorous gowns posing at a formal event, sparking debate about her least favorite family member.

Image credits: krisjenner

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kris Jenner’s family photo sparking debate about her least favorite family member.

Image credits: Scope360Journal

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 6.5 million views and thousands of likes. Users soon began theorizing who that might be, analyzing body language, poses, and who was left out of the photo.

“Obviously Kourtney,” suggested one user, while another agreed, “The one wearing black.”

Fans believe the family photo reveals the matriarch’s “least favorite” child

Woman in a black satin dress with long gloves posing indoors, related to Kris Jenner family photo and most annoying debates.

Image credits: kourtneykardash

Social media debate about Kris Jenner's family photo sparks discussion on who is viewed as the most annoying relative.

Image credits: austing170

Commenters argued that Kourtney, the eldest daughter, was the least favorite because she didn’t look “photo-ready” in the picture her mom posted to her millions of followers.

While her sisters were all facing the camera, the 46-year-old appeared to be adjusting her hair and was caught in the photo with her eyes closed.

“They want to exclude Kourtney because she exposes what they really look like without surgery,” another user joked, suggesting that the Lemme founder was the most natural of all the sisters.



Kris Jenner smiling with son at birthday party, photo sparking debate about her least favorite family member.

Image credits: Denise Truscello

Twitter reply reading The Rob erasure, sparking debate about Kris Jenner's family photo and her most annoying family member.

Image credits: HiltonOCNV

Others, however, argued that Kris’ “least favorite” might be her only son, Robert Kardashian, who does not appear in the family photo.

“It’s her son.. those who watched the show would know,” one person commented. “The son?? cause where is he,” echoed another.



The 38-year-old rarely appears on the family’s Hulu reality show The Kardashians and is known for being the most private member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Some argued that the eldest, Kourtney, was “excluded,” while others pointed to Rob and Khloé

Kris Jenner family photo with women in elegant gowns sparking debate about the most annoying family member.

Image credits: krisjenner

In July, Rob told sister Khloé on an episode of her podcast that he’s “not comfortable” in his skin.

“Why would I wanna go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in? That’s not what I wanna do,” he explained.

After a nine-year hiatus from the show, Rob returned to the series last month, joining his sisters and mom to say goodbye to their beloved family home.

Woman in a sparkling silver dress with long hair posing outdoors, related to Kris Jenner family photo debate on most annoying.

Image credits: khloekardashian

Meanwhile, others shared different theories, claiming that model Kendall Jenner, whom Kris shares with Caitlyn Jenner, was last on the list, while some pointed to Khloé.

“Kendall looks distant from them,” one commenter noted.

“Kris posed like she’s ranking them in real time,” said someone else.

“Khloé remains on the side, just kind of there as she’s always been (unfairly),” wrote one netizen.

Someone else concluded, “Parents who have favorite kids are demonic.”

Kris previously sparked controversy after giving a direct answer when asked who her favorite child is

Young woman with long dark hair applying lip liner, reflecting Kris Jenner family photo debate on most annoying family member.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Tweet discussing Kris Jenner’s family photo igniting debate about her least favorite and most loved children.

Image credits: yaboyricha

As it turns out, Kris has actually answered the question in the past.

During a skit on The Late Show with James Corden, the mom was strapped to a lie detector test and named her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, as her favorite.

Last year, she played a game of “this or that” on the Instagram account of Khy, Kylie’s clothing brand. The 28-year-old asked her mom to choose between different pairs, like “heels or flats” and “dark nails or neutral nails.” When Kylie asked “Kim or Kylie?” her mom quickly replied, “Kylie.”

Kris Jenner in a red dress posing with family members at an event, sparking debate on her least favorite.

Image credits: krisjenner

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Khloé said her mom’s answer changes depending on which child is “doing the most” and who’s asking the question.

“If she was here, she’d say me because I’m here. But it always goes between Kim and Kylie,” she said. “It doesn’t bother me, cause I’m also like, ‘Girl, you’re the one that calls me for everything,’ so we’re good.”

Kris manages all of her children’s careers, though she has admitted they’ve each tried to fire her at some point

Kris Jenner's family photo with daughters Kendall, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kris posing in black outfits.

Image credits: Hulu

The billionaire family became world-famous when their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, premiered on E! in 2007.

While the surname was already well-known, as their late father, Robert Kardashian, was a defense attorney during O.J. Simpson’s 1995 trial, the show turned every member of the blended family into a superstar.

The Kardashians rose to fame after their E! reality show premiered nearly two decades ago

Kris Jenner’s family photo with daughters sparks debate about the most annoying and least favorite family members.

Image credits: MimiMillionss

Today, each of the six children runs their own business in industries ranging from clothing and beauty to wellness and food. Their manager, or “momager” as she’s known by fans of the show, is the family matriarch, Kris.

Speaking with WSJ Magazine, the 70-year-old revealed that all of her children have tried to fire her at least once.

Kris Jenner with family members dressed in elegant gowns posing indoors, sparking debate about her least favorite.

Image credits: krisjenner

“Kourtney probably three or four times, and that’s just a day,” she joked.

“I think when it’s your child you go over and above anything that would be required of you if you were just a proper person getting a typical paycheck.

“So I think for me I’ve got the advantage of just being totally dedicated to the kids and wanting the best for them and really going the extra mile and spending the extra time.”

People shared their thoughts on the “least favorite child” theory

Kris Jenner and family posing for a photo that sparked debate about her least favorite member.

Image credits: kbriancox

Tweet about Kris Jenner’s family photo sparking debate on who her least favorite child might be.

Image credits: cocoharris00

Tweet from user TheChi replying I know it's Kourtney, discussing Kris Jenner's family photo and debate about her least favorite family member.

Image credits: UgochiEze_

Kris Jenner with family members in a casual setting sparking debate about her least favorite family member.

Image credits: troyesivanmf

Twitter user replying to a debate about Kris Jenner's family photo and speculation on her least favorite family member.

Image credits: troyesivanmf

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning the most annoying family member, sparking debate about Kris Jenner's least favorite.

Image credits: eternalmayh3m

Twitter reply discussing Kris Jenner's family photo sparking debate about her least favorite and most annoying member.

Image credits: itsaramuat

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning surgery, related to Kris Jenner's family photo sparking debate on her least favorite.

Image credits: hunger400029010

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kris Jenner's family photo and the debate about her least favorite family member.

Image credits: blondiexaspen