“Your Privilege Is Showing”: Kylie Jenner Slammed For Fake Arrest Video Amid ICE Raids
Kylie Jenner’s bringing back her baddest era in beauty, but several fans disapproved of the “out of touch” video amid the current political climate.
For the launch of her latest cosmetic products, Kylie resurrected her “King Kylie” persona, which was what put her on the path to owning a billion-dollar empire.
But some netizens did not appreciate King Kylie 2.0 captured in handcuffs in light of the country’s recent ICE raids.
- Kylie Jenner released “Glosses Part 2: King Kylie Returns” to launch her newest collection of cosmetics.
- The latest teaser saw her in handcuffs, flanked by two police officers.
- “We got you on multiple counts of being the baddest bit** on Earth, slaying 24/7, just being an all-around impressive young lady,” an officer told her in the campaign video.
- Products from her latest "King Kylie" collection will be launching on October 18.
Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner was captured in an Instagram teaser, wearing handcuffs and being escorted off by police officers.
Later, a full clip was released on Snapchat that signaled the beauty mogul’s next era in the business.
She was seen in the video being interrogated by officers for being “the baddest bit** on Earth.”
Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram
“There’s really no way out of this for you,” an officer said.
“We got you on multiple counts of being the baddest bit** on Earth, slaying 24/7, just being an all-around impressive young lady,” he added.
Another officer joined, “Not to mention you completely flipped the entire cosmetics industry on its head. Got anything to say for yourself? Any last glossy words of wisdom?”
Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram
“My lips are sealed,” Kylie simply said.
Meanwhile, her mother Kris Jenner was waiting outside the jail in a Rolls-Royce.
After Kylie was released, the mother and daughter were seen laughing and driving off into the sunset together.
Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram
Image credits: allegr4_perez
The video was meant to be the sequel to Kylie’s 2016 Glosses video, in which she played the role of a getaway driver for a group of bad-girl misfits.
The ad not only launched her new line of lip glosses at the time but also marked her “King Kylie” era, which stretched from her teens to her early 20s.
The era was known for her quirky hair colors, wild antics on Snapchat and publicized romance with rapper Tyga.
“Weird flex when ICE are kidnapping people. Poor taste as usual,” one netizen commented online
Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram
Image credits: safuhhh
Netizens criticized the ad for the new collection of “King Kylie” cosmetics, which will be fully launched on October 18.
“Ooooh so you love ICE ??” one asked, while another quipped, “Is Kim your lawyer?”
ICE raids are actions taken by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE, the federal agency that handles immigration enforcement) to detain and sometimes deport people living in the country without proper legal documentation.
Image credits: Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu
Image credits: yasyasenia
“She is out of touch,” one said about Kylie’s video.
“Such a great time to have this as a promotional video when ICE is literally kidnapping people without cause!!” said another.
One wrote, “The country’s boiling over, citizens being dragged off by rogue badge hungry rent-a-cops, and Kylie Jenner drops a handcuffed hot-pants photoshoot to promote COSMETICS. This isn’t satire; it’s American rot.”
The new video was the sequel to Kylie’s Glosses video, released in 2016
Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram
Image credits: DanRose773
“Timothee, now is the best time to dump her,” another said in a snarky message to Kylie’s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
“Can you use your platform for ONCE to bring awareness to the world you EXPLOIT?” said another, adding, “I hate this world and the billionaires in it.”
The reality TV star launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 with lip kits that included a matte liquid lipstick and a lip liner.
The brand has since grown exponentially and now includes blushes, bronzers, skincare, and more.
Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram
Some felt Kylie’s video was reminiscent of her older sister Kendall Jenner’s controversial appearance in a 2017 Pepsi commercial.
The model seemingly pacified the tension between protesters and the police in the video by offering cops a can of the fizzy drink.
The ad was accused of trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality, forcing the brand to pull down the campaign.
Kendall released a statement at the time, saying she would “never purposely hurt someone.”
“I just feel really, really bad,” she said. “I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended.”
The video reminded some of Kendall Jenner’s controversial appearance in a 2017 Pepsi commercial
Image credits: CBC News
Kylie’s Glosses Part 2 video came in light of her newest, unexpected career move.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that the beauty brand founder bagged her first role in a Hollywood movie, The Moment.
The film was based on an idea by Charli XCX, according to a teaser shared this month.
The upcoming movie is expected to have Charli XCX playing the lead role, where her character makes her way through the complexities of stardom and the pressures of the industry.
Rachel Sennott, Kate Berlant, Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette and Jamie Demetriou are also reportedly part of the cast list.
“Kylie, your privilege is showing,” one netizen commented online
Irrelevant and outdated. Kardashians have been around long enough to become a cringey parody of themselves . The lack of awareness of current events is astounding (but perhaps not surprising). Also, I have fallen for rage-bait and am not proud of it, haha.
