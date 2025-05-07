ADVERTISEMENT

The Kardashian-Jenners first burst into the spotlight with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the E! reality show from 2007 to 2021. They quickly turned that fame into fortune, with each sister branching into her entrepreneurial ventures.

In 2022, the family took their reality TV empire to Hulu with The Kardashians, continuing to dominate pop culture. However, reality TV is no longer their main income stream. They’ve mastered social media, amassing millions of followers and building brands that rake in serious cash.

Kylie, the youngest of the clan, is the second wealthiest sibling. By 27, the mom of two has launched multiple brands and built a massive fortune, transforming from a bubbly tween on reality TV into a global business mogul.

What Is Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth in 2025?

Share icon Image credits: schiaparelli.com

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner’s estimated net worth is $710 million. She is the second richest member of her family, preceded only by her older sister, Kim Kardashian, who is worth $1.7 billion and featured on the Forbes list of The World’s Celebrity Billionaires 2025.

Interestingly, Forbes declared Jenner the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire in March 2019. However, they revoked the title in May 2020 after investigating her deal from January 2019, when she sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to publicly traded Coty, Inc. for $600 million.

Share icon Image credits: forbes.com

The reality TV star pocketed $540 million, pretax, and still owns a 44% stake in Kylie Cosmetics. Forbes alleged that her business was “smaller and less profitable” than reported, recalculating Kylie Jenner’s net worth to be just under $900 million.

The publication revealed that the family went to “unusual lengths” to present their youngest member as much wealthier than she was. In response, the mom of two took to X, writing, “I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Kylie Jenner had also faced criticism from the public for the “self-made” title. She seemed to agree with those views, telling The New York Times in 2019, “I can’t say I’ve done it by myself.”

The following year, Jenner was placed at the number one spot on Forbes‘ list of The World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities and was the youngest person to be featured. She was also named number 47 on the Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2024, with a net worth of $590 million.

From Reality TV Star to Business Mogul

Share icon Image credits: schiaparelli.com

While calling Kylie Jenner self-made may be a stretch, there’s no denying that the mom of two skillfully turned her reality TV and social media fame into a series of successful business ventures. Early in her rise, Jenner dabbled in various projects, from co-writing a book with her sister Kendall to trying her hand at rapping.

Share icon Image credits: @kyliejenner

The sisters also landed several hosting gigs thanks to their reality TV fame and even appeared alongside mom Kris Jenner on America’s Next Top Model in 2012.

The Birth and Rise of Kylie Cosmetics

Things took a significant turn for Kylie Jenner financially when she got her lips done in a May 2015 episode of KUWTK; the mom admitted to getting her lips done, which gained widespread publicity.

Share icon Image credits: kyliecosmetics.com

Before the episode was released, Jenner denied claims of getting filler and stated that she achieved the effect simply by overlining her lips. She seized the moment and launched her first lipstick line under Kylie Lip Kit, a liquid lipstick and lip liner set (per E!News).

She was only 18 when she came up with the idea for her lipstick business, which she founded with her mom, Kris Jenner, in partnership with Seed Beauty (per Shopify).

The reality TV star funded the venture with her modeling earnings, releasing 15,000 lip kits produced by Seed Beauty for $250,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics)

In 2016, the company was renamed Kylie Cosmetics, and production rapidly increased to 500,000 kits, eventually leading to the company’s total revenue crossing $300 million.

In 2017, Jenner made her debut appearance on a Forbes list, featuring in their World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities list with a net worth of $41 million. At the time, she was the youngest person featured on the list, at age 19.

Expanding Kylie Cosmetics

Share icon Image credits: kyliecosmetics.com

The reality TV star grew her brand by partnering with Topshop and Ulta. Over the years, Kylie Jenner amplified her marketing, releasing multiple collections featuring collaborations with her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner (per Glamour).

Additionally, she released limited edition collections, which amplified sales (per Kylie Cosmetics). Her decision to sell 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to publicly traded Coty, Inc., was a significant financial turning point for Jenner.

Share icon Image credits: kyliecosmetics.com

The reality TV star retained a 49% stake and continued to lead the company’s creative development, solidifying her as a force to be reckoned with in the beauty industry.

Jenner also sells her Cosmic and Cosmic 2.0 fragrances under the brand. In February 2025, WWD reported that Cosmic 2.0 earned Kylie Cosmetics $3.1 million in media impact value in just one week.

Kylie Jenner’s Ventures

Kylie Jenner expanded her empire by launching her skincare line Kylie Skin in 2019. The brand focuses on cruelty-free and vegan skincare products.

Share icon Image credits: kyliecosmetics.com

In 2021, the reality TV star launched two more ventures. These include Kylie Baby, which offers skincare and haircare products specifically formulated for babies, and Kylie Swim, Jenner’s swimwear line.

Unfortunately, the swimwear line was dragged online for its low quality and sheer material, eventually leading to the brand’s demise (per Substack).

Jenner followed the same pattern she adopted with her cosmetics brand for Kylie Baby and Kylie Skin by launching multiple collaborations and limited edition collections with her sisters and other brands.

Share icon Image credits: kyliecosmetics.com

While her baby care line didn’t gain traction, the reality TV star’s skincare line has grown steadily.

In February 2025, she collaborated with See’s Candy to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin’s new Toasted Marshmallow Lip Butter (per PR Newswire).

Share icon Image credits: kyliecosmetics.com

Kendall + Kylie

Kylie and Kendall Jenner entered the fashion world in 2012 with their brand, Kendall + Kylie, which offers a wide range of products, including apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Share icon Image credits: thekendallkylie.com

The brand’s collections are sold through major retailers like Forever 21, Walmart, and Revolve, among others, and are designed to reflect the sisters’ distinct personal styles (per Kendall + Kylie).

Khy

Kylie Jenner launched her own fashion brand, Khy, in 2024. People exclusively reported that the brand had hit $1 million in sales within the first hour of its release.

The brand was made in partnership with Kris Jenner and Culture’s Jens and Emma Grede. Jenner told WSJ Magazine that the Khy collections will reflect her changing moods and collaborations with guest designers.

Share icon Image credits: khy.com

The brand debuted with a collection made in collaboration with Berlin-based gender-neutral brand Namilia, founded by Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl. The collection included black faux-leather pieces and nylon-and-elastane base layers (per Teen Vogue).

Sprinter

Share icon Image credits: drinksprinter.com

Kylie Jenner stepped onto the beverage bandwagon and launched her canned vodka soda brand, Sprinter, in 2024. The 100-calorie vodka soda seltzer was launched with four fruit flavors: Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit, and Lime.

Kylie Jenner Boasts Multiple Revenue Streams

Share icon Image credits: elle.com

In addition to her many business ventures, Kylie Jenner brings in income from several sources, including reality TV earnings, social media partnerships, and an impressive real estate portfolio.

Reality TV Earnings

Reality TV gave Kylie Jenner wings, making her a renowned public figure and exposing her to a large audience. Apart from the fame and fanfare, the mom of two earned a handsome salary for every season of KUWTK and The Kardashians.

Prestige reported that Jenner earned $4.5 million per season of KUWTK. Surely, the shift to Hulu would’ve also bumped her reality TV salary.

In 2024, Style Caster revealed that the reality TV star makes between $7.5 million and $8.3 million per season of The Kardashians.

Social Media Earnings

Kylie Jenner is one of the most highly paid social media influencers. She is the second most followed woman on Instagram with over 393 million followers.

Share icon Image credits: @kyliejenner

According to BBC, she made $1.2 million per post in 2019. This amount has since escalated with Jenner earning $2,386,000 per post (per Roster).

Brand Partnerships and Endorsement Deals

Like most celebrities and A-listers, Kylie Jenner is a brand ambassador for several brands and has lucrative brand sponsorships, including Balmain, Beats Headphones, Calvin Klein, Acne Studios, Glow, Alo, PacSun, and Topshop.

Share icon Image credits: acnestudios.com

She is also an Adidas brand ambassador. In 2016, Forbes estimated that nearly 20 percent of her $18 million earnings came from her brand deals.

Real Estate Portfolio

Being as wealthy as she is, it’s no surprise that Kylie Jenner has an impressive real estate portfolio. Architectural Digest reported in 2025 that her real estate properties are valued at $80 million.

Jenner purchased her first home, a Tuscan-style mansion in Calabasas, for $2.7 million in 2015. The following year, she put the 4,851-square-foot property back on the market for $3.9 million and sold it for $3.2 million in 2017.

The reality TV star bought her starter home in 2016, a $6 million 7,000-square-foot Cape Cod–style mansion in Hidden Hills. There, she became neighbors with her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kim Kardashian. She sold the property in 2018 for $6.7 million.

In 2017, the mom of two made a second purchase in Hidden Hills. She bought a house next door for $4.5 million, which served as an office, but she sold the property for $5.3 million the following year.

Kylie Jenner continued her Hidden Hills property shopping spree, nabbing another Cape Cod–style mansion for $12 million in October 2016. She still owns this home.

In 2017, Jenner bought a 1.37-acre plot of land next to one of her Hidden Hills mansions for $5 million but let it go a year later for $5.5 million.

Share icon Image credits: @kyliejenner

In 2018, Kylie Jenner purchased a $13.5 million Beverly Hills home with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. They put the property on the market amid their tumultuous relationship as co-owners.

In 2019, Kylie Jenner dropped $3.25 million for an undeveloped plot of land in La Quinta’s exclusive Madison Club community in Palm Springs. She built a 15,500-square-foot mansion on the property, constructed from scratch.

In April 2020, she diversified her real estate portfolio by shelling out $36.5 million for a brand-new compound in Holmby Hills. The same year, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul purchased a vacant five-acre lot in Hidden Hills for $15 million, with the dwelling reportedly still under construction.

Given her continued focus on real estate, we’ll be watching closely to see if Kylie Jenner’s budding relationship with Timothée Chalamet leads to any future joint property ventures.

