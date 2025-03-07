“Naughty Shape”: Fans Think Kylie Jenner’s New Perfume Bottle Looks Like An X-Rated Toy

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner has launched her second fragrance, and while her fans reacted with excitement over the new product, many couldn’t help but focus on one aspect of it: the “unusual” design of the perfume bottle.

“That’s a naughty shape,” one user wrote, comparing theCosmic 2.0flask to a specific type of adult toy.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul uploaded a series of photos where she’s seen modeling alongside a torso-sized version of the product. Flaunting a low-cut black leotard, the model provided a good contrast for the silver-colored bottle.

Highlights Fans mock Kylie Jenner's perfume bottle, claiming it resembles an adult toy.

Cosmic 2.0 is inspired by oriental flowers with notes of pear, pink pepper, and vanilla orchid.

Both versions of Cosmic faced criticism for their bottle design.

The fragrance is the latest in Jenner’s ever-growing beauty empire and follows the release of her new Natural Blur Powder Foundation.

RELATED:

Kylie Jenner’s latest fragrance, Cosmic 2.0 , was met with mockery by a segment of viewers who likened it to an adult toy

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

Jenner’s fans congratulated her on the release, which claims to be a fragrance inspired by oriental flowers. It’s described as having notes of pear, pink pepper, vanilla orchid, and lavender.

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

Perfume review site Fragantica tested the product, noting its main accords as sweet, amber, and floral.

ADVERTISEMENT

The site praised the fragrance for offering a good value relative to its longevity, being listed at $50-$80 per bottle on Kylie Jenner’s official store.

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

The fragrance left a good impression on customers as well, who compared it to Ariana Grande’s Cloud Intense but with a slightly warmer quality to it.

“This opens with a juicy fresh pear, then the lavender and sandalwood come in, and the slightest bit of amber in the back. It’s quite a fresh fragrance with mild sweetness but in a mysterious way,” one review read.

“It’s very similar to Cloud Intense,” another pointed out. “You don’t need both.”

The first version of Cosmic faced similar criticism, with detractors criticizing both its shape and creator

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

On the other hand, a handful of netizens took to Jenner’s comment section not to give their impressions on the product’s smell but to mock its bottle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is a MASSIVE b— plug,” one user bluntly remarked, while others questioned Jenner’s team’s choice of shape for the flask.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics)

The fragrance’s previous version, Cosmic, was similarly criticized. In fact, both versions of the product share the same bottle shape, with the only difference being their color and transparency.

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

According to Jenner, the asymmetrical bottle was designed to fit comfortably in the palm of the consumer’s hand. Despite this, some negative comments kept appearing.

“What’s the scent description?” one user asked, to which another replied, “Botox, with a subtle smell of fillers.”

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

Jenner’s fans expressed their disappointment with the negative comments. “Much like other celebrity fragrances, people here simply hate because of the name attached to them.”

“Y’all haters are miserable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The b–t plug collection.” While Jenner’s fans celebrated the release, her detractors poked fun at the bottle’s design

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon