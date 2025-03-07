Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Naughty Shape”: Fans Think Kylie Jenner’s New Perfume Bottle Looks Like An X-Rated Toy
Celebrities, News

“Naughty Shape”: Fans Think Kylie Jenner’s New Perfume Bottle Looks Like An X-Rated Toy

Kylie Jenner has launched her second fragrance, and while her fans reacted with excitement over the new product, many couldn’t help but focus on one aspect of it: the “unusual” design of the perfume bottle.

“That’s a naughty shape,” one user wrote, comparing theCosmic 2.0flask to a specific type of adult toy.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul uploaded a series of photos where she’s seen modeling alongside a torso-sized version of the product. Flaunting a low-cut black leotard, the model provided a good contrast for the silver-colored bottle.

Highlights
  • Fans mock Kylie Jenner's perfume bottle, claiming it resembles an adult toy.
  • Cosmic 2.0 is inspired by oriental flowers with notes of pear, pink pepper, and vanilla orchid.
  • Both versions of Cosmic faced criticism for their bottle design.

The fragrance is the latest in Jenner’s ever-growing beauty empire and follows the release of her new Natural Blur Powder Foundation.

    Kylie Jenner’s latest fragrance, Cosmic 2.0, was met with mockery by a segment of viewers who likened it to an adult toy

    A woman with dark hair resting her chin on her hand, related to Kylie Jenner's new perfume bottle shape controversy.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Jenner’s fans congratulated her on the release, which claims to be a fragrance inspired by oriental flowers. It’s described as having notes of pear, pink pepper, vanilla orchid, and lavender.

    Kylie Jenner holding a large, glossy perfume bottle with a unique shape.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Perfume review site Fragantica tested the product, noting its main accords as sweet, amber, and floral.

    The site praised the fragrance for offering a good value relative to its longevity, being listed at $50-$80 per bottle on Kylie Jenner’s official store.

    Woman holding perfume bottle with a unique shape, sparking discussion among fans.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    The fragrance left a good impression on customers as well, who compared it to Ariana Grande’s Cloud Intense but with a slightly warmer quality to it.

    “This opens with a juicy fresh pear, then the lavender and sandalwood come in, and the slightest bit of amber in the back. It’s quite a fresh fragrance with mild sweetness but in a mysterious way,” one review read.

    “It’s very similar to Cloud Intense,” another pointed out. “You don’t need both.”

    The first version of Cosmic faced similar criticism, with detractors criticizing both its shape and creator

    A person holding a shiny perfume bottle with a unique, curvy shape.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    On the other hand, a handful of netizens took to Jenner’s comment section not to give their impressions on the product’s smell but to mock its bottle.

    “That is a MASSIVE b— plug,” one user bluntly remarked, while others questioned Jenner’s team’s choice of shape for the flask.

    The fragrance’s previous version, Cosmic, was similarly criticized. In fact, both versions of the product share the same bottle shape, with the only difference being their color and transparency.

    Woman posing with perfume bottles resembling naughty shapes, wearing a black top against a neutral background.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    According to Jenner, the asymmetrical bottle was designed to fit comfortably in the palm of the consumer’s hand. Despite this, some negative comments kept appearing.

    “What’s the scent description?” one user asked, to which another replied, “Botox, with a subtle smell of fillers.”

    Woman in a fluffy coat taking a mirror selfie, related to Kylie Jenner's new perfume bottle debate.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Jenner’s fans expressed their disappointment with the negative comments. “Much like other celebrity fragrances, people here simply hate because of the name attached to them.”

    “Y’all haters are miserable.”

    “The b–t plug collection.” While Jenner’s fans celebrated the release, her detractors poked fun at the bottle’s design

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
