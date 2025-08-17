Justin Bieber Sparks Buzz With Kendall Jenner Dive Bar Pic As Hailey’s Comment Steals The Show

ADVERTISEMENT

In Justin Bieber’s recent photo dump, he posted a picture of himself with Kendall Jenner at a down-to-earth dive bar in Southern California, drawing responses en masse from the public—and one from his wife, Hailey.

Kendall (29) and Justin’s (31) relationship predates his marriage to Hailey (28) in 2018, when the two spent so much time together that it sparked dating rumors.

Highlights Hailey reacted lightheartedly to Justin’s pic with Kendall, which went viral almost instantly.

Netizens drew parallels to Justin’s past with Selena Gomez, fueling speculation.

Justin followed up with affectionate snaps with Hailey, seemingly putting rumors to rest.

As if to keep the record straight, the Baby hitmaker posted photos with a few other friends, and one with his wife later.

Hailey’s reaction to the post drew “400 likes in 25 seconds”

Image credits: lilbieber

The now-famous photo, which has since garnered close to 200,000 likes, depicts Justin in a wife-beater scowling with concentration as Jenner leans against the wall, apparently describing something in great detail while gesticulating with her hands.

Hailey, as can be seen by her reaction: “It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands,” is aware of the photo.

Image credits: lilbieber

This comment, as one of her fans observed, drew “400 likes in 25 seconds.”

Another netizen, representing the terminally suspicious faction of the internet, warned: “let’s pray [that Jenner is telling a story] only with her hands.”

The internet is suspicious of the photo

Image credits: lilbieber

Jenner, as can be seen from her reaction to the comment thread, has also been paying attention.

She defended her handsy way of raconteuring, saying: “God forbid I’m a visual storyteller.”

But netizens were not convinced that this was all there was to it, and one person wrote suggestively: “Like you all used to do with him while he was with his ex?”

The barb cast a spotlight on Justin’s past relationship with Selena Gomez

Image credits: lilbieber

Prior to his marriage to Hailey, Justin was dating Selena Gomez on and off between 2011 and 2018. But both were young and inexperienced at keeping their drama out of the spotlight.

One day in 2016, it spilled out into a public fray on social media, per the LA Times, with them accusing each other of cheating.

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Both parties seem to have buried the hatchet, but like her statement to NPR in 2020 (“I do feel I was a victim to certain a**se”), Gomez has time and again doubled down on accusations against her old paramour.

Also, it appears that Justin has become more careful about sending the wrong message, thanks to more than a decade of parrying the spotlight.

Justin Bieber was sure to post a picture with his wife

Image credits: kendalljenner

Three hours after Justin’s photo with Kendall he posted a slide show with Hailey to which she responded playfully: “secrets out, we’re dating.”

The sight made fans swoon with one seeing the significance of the photo in the wake of his snap with Kendall and interpreted it as him saying: “You guys can shut up I LOVE my wife.”

Image credits: Gotham/Getty

“You and Hailey are the best Hollywood Couple,” wrote another. “I love the new album and I can’t wait until you perform the new songs live on your Comeback Tour next year.”

Said new album, SWAG, has also drawn a string of negative speculation to the singer.

The sighting comes just over a month after his song Walking Away sparked separation rumors

Image credits: lilbieber

In the track Walking Away, Justin sings: “Girl, we better stop before we say some s—t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break.”

In the chorus, Bored Pandareported on July 11, the track he walks back the statement with “Baby, I ain’t walking away / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise.”

Image credits: lilbieber

The track followed an earlier disagreement with the paparazzi outside a private club, during which he accused photographers of trying to provoke him into a meltdown so that they could portray him in a negative light.

Seemingly out of context, he told them: “I’m a real man with a real family.” He later emphasized the statement with a photo dump of him and his son, Jack Blues, on Instagram.

The Internet had plenty to say about Justin and Kendall’s peculiar snapshot

