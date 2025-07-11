“Better Off If We Take a Break”: Justin Bieber Opens Up About Marriage And Mental Struggles In New Album ‘SWAG’
Justin Bieber is laying it all bare in his most vulnerable album yet. The 31-year-old award-winning singer dropped his seventh studio record, Swag, on Friday, delving into his ongoing mental health battles, financial setbacks, and reported relationship strains with wife Hailey.
The 21-track album comes amid a turbulent period for the pop star, who also recently became a father to son Jack Blues.
- Justin Bieber's new album Swag addresses marriage tensions and mental health.
- Lyrics on "Walking Away" reference struggles with his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber.
- The album arrives amid financial fallout, parenting milestones, and viral moments.
Justin’s lyrics hint at love, tension, and resilience
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
Swag arrives four years after Justice and features a long list of collaborators, including Sexyy Red, Gunna, 2 Chainz, and comedian Druski.
But beyond the star-studded lineup, Bieber’s confessional tone has captured netizens’ attention, according to theNew York Post.
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
In “Walking Away,” Bieber opened up about tension at home: “Girl, we better stop before we say some s—t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break.”
Still, the chorus insisted that he’s committed: “Baby, I ain’t walking away / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise.”
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
The track “Standing on Business,” which references his recent outburst against paparazzi, also hinted at his new identity as a father and husband.
“I’m a dad. I’m a husband,” he said on the track.
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
Other songs like “Therapy Session” and “Devotion” further spotlighted his emotional evolution.
The album’s Iceland-inspired track “Zuma House” was reportedly written during a recent trip to the Nordic country, where Bieber went to “vibe out” and finish the album.
Justin had a chaotic year of headlines, healing, and new beginnings
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
The album drop follows a whirlwind year for the pop icon. After pulling out of his Justice world tour in 2022, Bieber sold his music catalog for $200 million, a move later revealed to be a lifeline amid financial pressure.
A TMZ documentary alleged he was facing “financial collapse,” and owed millions to former manager Scooter Braun, who had helped cover Bieber’s tour debt.
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
In recent months, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey also faced rumors of marital strain.
Bieber’s erratic social media posts, including a Father’s Day message that read “I’m a dad that’s not to be f—ked with,” raised eyebrows, and fans speculated about Hailey’s silence and solo appearances.
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
Still, Bieber’s Instagram told a different story. Just days before Swag dropped, he posted tender family photos.
The photos showed Hailey holding their 10-month-old son Jack, Bieber shirtless and smiling, and one sweet snap of their baby standing in a diaper on his lap.
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
He captioned a photo of him embracing Hailey: “My forever n always.”
The couple, who married in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii in 2024, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
Their son, Jack Blues, was born in August.
Hailey Bieber created a billion-dollar empire while providing quiet support to Justin
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
While Justin wrestled with personal demons, Hailey has quietly held down the fort. In May, she landed the cover of Vogue and sold her Rhode skincare brand for $1 billion.
Insiders, however, said the success has been bittersweet. “Family issues have clouded her success,” a source toldUs Weekly.
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
“Justin’s going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get back on track… She’s the stable parent.”
Despite everything, the couple has publicly expressed their love. In Vogue, Justin called marrying Hailey “the smartest thing I’ve ever done,” and praised her style, grace, and strength as a wife and mom.
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
Hailey, in turn, said Justin has helped her tune out public noise: “He told me, ‘You’re not going to win. There is no winning.'”
Even their friend Kid Laroi hyped up the album, posting: “If you don’t listen to this album when it drops, we can’t be friends.” Bieber reposted the message, replying, “Love you broski.”
Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram
From his early days on My World 2.0 to global smashes like “Despacito,” Bieber’s career has never lacked drama or accolades.
He’s taken home Grammys, AMAs, and Billboard awards. But Swag marks something different: it’s not about chasing charts anymore. The album is about survival, maturity, and laying himself bare.
21
0