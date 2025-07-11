“Better Off If We Take a Break”: Justin Bieber Opens Up About Marriage And Mental Struggles In New Album ‘SWAG’

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber is laying it all bare in his most vulnerable album yet. The 31-year-old award-winning singer dropped his seventh studio record, Swag, on Friday, delving into his ongoing mental health battles, financial setbacks, and reported relationship strains with wife Hailey.

The 21-track album comes amid a turbulent period for the pop star, who also recently became a father to son Jack Blues.

Justin’s lyrics hint at love, tension, and resilience

Swag arrives four years after Justice and features a long list of collaborators, including Sexyy Red, Gunna, 2 Chainz, and comedian Druski.

But beyond the star-studded lineup, Bieber’s confessional tone has captured netizens’ attention, according to theNew York Post.

In “Walking Away,” Bieber opened up about tension at home: “Girl, we better stop before we say some s—t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break.”

Still, the chorus insisted that he’s committed: “Baby, I ain’t walking away / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise.”

The track “Standing on Business,” which references his recent outburst against paparazzi, also hinted at his new identity as a father and husband.

“I’m a dad. I’m a husband,” he said on the track.

Other songs like “Therapy Session” and “Devotion” further spotlighted his emotional evolution.

The album’s Iceland-inspired track “Zuma House” was reportedly written during a recent trip to the Nordic country, where Bieber went to “vibe out” and finish the album.

Justin had a chaotic year of headlines, healing, and new beginnings

The album drop follows a whirlwind year for the pop icon. After pulling out of his Justice world tour in 2022, Bieber sold his music catalog for $200 million, a move later revealed to be a lifeline amid financial pressure.

A TMZ documentary alleged he was facing “financial collapse,” and owed millions to former manager Scooter Braun, who had helped cover Bieber’s tour debt.

In recent months, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey also faced rumors of marital strain.

Bieber’s erratic social media posts, including a Father’s Day message that read “I’m a dad that’s not to be f—ked with,” raised eyebrows, and fans speculated about Hailey’s silence and solo appearances.

Still, Bieber’s Instagram told a different story. Just days before Swag dropped, he posted tender family photos.

The photos showed Hailey holding their 10-month-old son Jack, Bieber shirtless and smiling, and one sweet snap of their baby standing in a diaper on his lap.

He captioned a photo of him embracing Hailey: “My forever n always.”

The couple, who married in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii in 2024, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

Their son, Jack Blues, was born in August.

Hailey Bieber created a billion-dollar empire while providing quiet support to Justin

While Justin wrestled with personal demons, Hailey has quietly held down the fort. In May, she landed the cover of Vogue and sold her Rhode skincare brand for $1 billion.

Insiders, however, said the success has been bittersweet. “Family issues have clouded her success,” a source toldUs Weekly.

“Justin’s going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get back on track… She’s the stable parent.”

Despite everything, the couple has publicly expressed their love. In Vogue, Justin called marrying Hailey “the smartest thing I’ve ever done,” and praised her style, grace, and strength as a wife and mom.

Hailey, in turn, said Justin has helped her tune out public noise: “He told me, ‘You’re not going to win. There is no winning.'”

Even their friend Kid Laroi hyped up the album, posting: “If you don’t listen to this album when it drops, we can’t be friends.” Bieber reposted the message, replying, “Love you broski.”

From his early days on My World 2.0 to global smashes like “Despacito,” Bieber’s career has never lacked drama or accolades.

He’s taken home Grammys, AMAs, and Billboard awards. But Swag marks something different: it’s not about chasing charts anymore. The album is about survival, maturity, and laying himself bare.

Netizens were quite supportive of Justin and Hailey’s relationship

