Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Better Off If We Take a Break”: Justin Bieber Opens Up About Marriage And Mental Struggles In New Album ‘SWAG’
Justin Bieber wearing headphones in a studio, reflecting on marriage and mental struggles for new album SWAG.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Better Off If We Take a Break”: Justin Bieber Opens Up About Marriage And Mental Struggles In New Album ‘SWAG’

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber is laying it all bare in his most vulnerable album yet. The 31-year-old award-winning singer dropped his seventh studio record, Swag, on Friday, delving into his ongoing mental health battles, financial setbacks, and reported relationship strains with wife Hailey. 

The 21-track album comes amid a turbulent period for the pop star, who also recently became a father to son Jack Blues.

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber's new album Swag addresses marriage tensions and mental health.
  • Lyrics on "Walking Away" reference struggles with his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber.
  • The album arrives amid financial fallout, parenting milestones, and viral moments.
RELATED:

    Justin’s lyrics hint at love, tension, and resilience

    Times Square digital billboard at night displaying promotion for Justin Bieber’s new album SWAG about marriage and mental struggles.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    Swag arrives four years after Justice and features a long list of collaborators, including Sexyy Red, Gunna, 2 Chainz, and comedian Druski.

    But beyond the star-studded lineup, Bieber’s confessional tone has captured netizens’ attention, according to theNew York Post.

    Justin Bieber and a woman hugging outdoors at sunset, reflecting on marriage and mental struggles in new album.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In “Walking Away,” Bieber opened up about tension at home: “Girl, we better stop before we say some s—t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break.”

    Still, the chorus insisted that he’s committed: “Baby, I ain’t walking away / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise.”

    Justin Bieber hugging a woman outdoors at sunset, reflecting on marriage and mental struggles in new album SWAG.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    The track “Standing on Business,” which references his recent outburst against paparazzi, also hinted at his new identity as a father and husband.

    “I’m a dad. I’m a husband,” he said on the track.

    Man in red hoodie smiling at child playing inside cardboard box outdoors, reflecting on marriage and mental struggles.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other songs like “Therapy Session” and “Devotion” further spotlighted his emotional evolution.

    The album’s Iceland-inspired track “Zuma House” was reportedly written during a recent trip to the Nordic country, where Bieber went to “vibe out” and finish the album.

    Justin had a chaotic year of headlines, healing, and new beginnings

    Justin Bieber holding a baby, reflecting on marriage and mental struggles featured in new album SWAG.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    The album drop follows a whirlwind year for the pop icon. After pulling out of his Justice world tour in 2022, Bieber sold his music catalog for $200 million, a move later revealed to be a lifeline amid financial pressure. 

    A TMZ documentary alleged he was facing “financial collapse,” and owed millions to former manager Scooter Braun, who had helped cover Bieber’s tour debt.

    Justin Bieber holding a child by the poolside, reflecting on marriage and mental struggles in new album SWAG.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In recent months, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey also faced rumors of marital strain.

    Bieber’s erratic social media posts, including a Father’s Day message that read “I’m a dad that’s not to be f—ked with,” raised eyebrows, and fans speculated about Hailey’s silence and solo appearances.

    Justin Bieber wearing sunglasses and a cozy hat, reflecting on marriage and mental struggles in new album SWAG.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, Bieber’s Instagram told a different story. Just days before Swag dropped, he posted tender family photos.

    The photos showed Hailey holding their 10-month-old son Jack, Bieber shirtless and smiling, and one sweet snap of their baby standing in a diaper on his lap.

    Justin Bieber kissing a woman, highlighting themes of marriage and mental struggles in his new album.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He captioned a photo of him embracing Hailey: “My forever n always.”

    The couple, who married in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii in 2024, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

    Justin Bieber sitting on a couch with two dogs, reflecting on marriage and mental struggles in new album SWAG.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    Their son, Jack Blues, was born in August.

    Hailey Bieber created a billion-dollar empire while providing quiet support to Justin

    Justin Bieber sitting on couch with two dogs, opening up about marriage and mental struggles in new album.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    While Justin wrestled with personal demons, Hailey has quietly held down the fort. In May, she landed the cover of Vogue and sold her Rhode skincare brand for $1 billion. 

    Insiders, however, said the success has been bittersweet. “Family issues have clouded her success,” a source toldUs Weekly.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Justin Bieber recording in studio with headphones and mic, reflecting on marriage and mental struggles for new album.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    “Justin’s going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get back on track… She’s the stable parent.”

    Despite everything, the couple has publicly expressed their love. In Vogue, Justin called marrying Hailey “the smartest thing I’ve ever done,” and praised her style, grace, and strength as a wife and mom.

    Justin Bieber wearing headphones in a recording studio, focusing on phone while working on new album about marriage and mental struggles.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    Hailey, in turn, said Justin has helped her tune out public noise: “He told me, ‘You’re not going to win. There is no winning.'”

    Even their friend Kid Laroi hyped up the album, posting: “If you don’t listen to this album when it drops, we can’t be friends.” Bieber reposted the message, replying, “Love you broski.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Justin Bieber in a recording studio, wearing headphones and opening up about marriage and mental struggles for new album.

    Image credits: lilbieber/Instagram

    From his early days on My World 2.0 to global smashes like “Despacito,” Bieber’s career has never lacked drama or accolades. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He’s taken home Grammys, AMAs, and Billboard awards. But Swag marks something different: it’s not about chasing charts anymore. The album is about survival, maturity, and laying himself bare.

    Netizens were quite supportive of Justin and Hailey’s relationship

    Comment by Tina McQueen reading stop with the lies he loves his wife so much about Justin Bieber marriage struggles.

    Comment by JoJo K. Little expressing positive vibes about a couple and praising baby Jack-Blues as the prettiest little boy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Shiann Arthurs in black text on light blue background, addressing rumors about marriage and mental struggles.

    Comment from Lori Bellamy discussing marriage and moving on, reflecting on mental struggles and relationships in public conversations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising a loving couple, relating to Justin Bieber’s music and mental struggles.

    Comment from Becky Torres expressing hope for happiness and peace in relationship amid Justin Bieber’s marriage and mental struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Pranisha Dahal reading the biebes are iconic for a reason, discussing Justin Bieber marriage and mental struggles.

    Comment from Diane Quail sharing thoughts on Justin Bieber’s new album and his marriage, reflecting on mental struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan comment praising Justin Bieber's mature new album SWAG, highlighting calmness and no yelling or screaming.

    Comment by Ally Jade expressing fan reactions to Justin Bieber’s new album SWAG discussing marriage and mental struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Raven A. Gaines discussing public opinions on relationships, related to Justin Bieber's marriage and mental struggles.

    Comment from Steph Batty asking if it is obvious that someone's husband hates them, discussing mental struggles and relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing feelings in a relationship connected to Justin Bieber's marriage and mental struggles.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Gwendolyn White stating "They’re both obnoxious," reacting to Justin Bieber's discussion on marriage and mental struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Justin Bieber’s marriage and mental struggles related to his new album SWAG.

    Social media comment from Dee Stevenson discussing personal struggles, related to Justin Bieber's marriage and mental health themes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Hailey Bieber, related to Justin Bieber’s marriage and mental struggles discussion.

    Comment by Leah Schwering expressing skepticism about the publicity stunt related to Justin Bieber's mental struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Caprice Thompson referencing a video with emotional tone related to marriage and mental struggles.

    Comment by Dawid Watorowski expressing doubts about a relationship, related to Justin Bieber's marriage and mental struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    0

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT