ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber finally broke his silence after immense speculation about him using illicit substances.

For months, the rumor mill relentlessly claimed that hard, illegal substances have been contributing to his seemingly unhappy and unhealthy look.

However, a rep for the singer set the record straight and claimed that it’s only fatherhood and creating new music that is keeping him up at night.

RELATED:

Justin Bieber set the record straight after rampant rumors about him using illicit substances

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

A rep for the singer said the past year has been “very transformative” for Justin, who entered parenthood with his wife Hailey Bieber. The couple welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber in August.

“He ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him,” the source told TMZ.

Cutting out unwanted connections was part of his aim to support his wife and son, the source said.

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

As he prioritizes his own health and focuses on creating music that he’s passionate about, the narrative about him being unwell has been “exhausting and pitiful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It “shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” the source added.

The singer’s rep said he is currently focused on fatherhood and creating music that he is passionate about

Share icon

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

In recent months, fan speculation has been rampant about the singer going through turbulent times.

Many assumed he and Hailey were headed for divorce, especially after eagle-eyed fans noticed that his Instagram account had briefly unfollowed her in January.

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he wrote in an Instagram story at the time.

“Sh** is getting suss out here,” he added.

Recent photos of the singer have triggered widespread speculation about his health

Share icon

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Recent pictures of him in New York City also triggered widespread speculation about his health and whether he was on illicit substances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bro Grew Old Before Us,” read one comment on the singer’s recent appearance. “From a pop icon to looking like your grandpa’s friend—what happened, Justin?”

“Justin Bieber appears frail and unrecognizable, sparking concerns for his health,” another fan recently said.

What’s wrong with Justin Bieber ?? pic.twitter.com/xllPk0W12H — Val (@TrumpsHurricane) February 23, 2025

However, sources told TMZ that his red eyes and dark circles were the outcome of being in a recording studio all night. Around that time, he was also taking care of his son, who was having trouble falling asleep.

The statement from Justin’s rep came days after sources claimed Hailey was “really concerned” about his strange behavior at her Rhode Skin pop-up store in Los Angeles last week.

One video from the event had fans questioning his behavior while interacting with a fan. Another video captured him staring straight into the camera with a blank expression.

In recent months, fans relentlessly claimed that the singer and his wife were headed for divorce

Share icon

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is so hard to watch. Someone help him,” a social media user commented on one of the videos.

“So uncomfortable,” read a second comment, while a third said, “Why is he smiling like that I’m scared.”

Following Hailey’s event, sources claimed the beauty mogul was worried about her husband and “isn’t sure how to manage things at this point.”

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

“Justin is going through a hard time and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the source claimed to Page Six last week.

“Hailey loves Justin with all her heart but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy,” the insider added.

The Biebers are “very mature for their age” and have a great family life, one insider said

Share icon

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The Love Yourself singer has been open about his addiction to illicit substances in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

After getting hooked on marijuana from a young age, Justin said he began abusing stronger substances as a “numbing agent.”

He said in an interview with GQ that he still felt sadness and pain despite reaping immense success from his music career.

“I thought all the success was going to make everything good,” he said. “And so, for me, the dr*gs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through.”

Sources claimed Hailey was “really concerned” about Justin’s strange behavior at her recent Rhode Skin event



Share icon

Image credits: minazibayibeauty

The Grammy winner has reportedly been sober from drugs since 2014 but continues to drink socially.

Amid intense fan speculation about the Biebers heading for divorce, an insider said they are “fine” but “quite sad” about the constant split rumors.

“Anyone who spends a lot of time with them can tell how in love they are and also how super focused they are on their marriage,” a source told People last month.

“Why is he smiling like that I’m scared,” a social media user commented on his recent interaction with a fan

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Match (@parismatch)

“They are both very mature for their age and so in it together,” the source added. “It’s [a] very special marriage.”

The insider said the couple has a “great family life” together, and they encourage each other to pursue their own passions.

Hailey is happy that the singer is stepping back into music.

“She loves his creative and artistic side,” the source told the outlet.

“Lie all you want Bieber,” one social media user said following his rep’s statement

ADVERTISEMENT