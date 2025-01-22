ADVERTISEMENT

Fan speculation is on the high as Justin and Hailey Bieber went back to casually posting photos of each other just hours after his Instagram account mysteriously showed he was no longer following his wife.

Several netizens felt the 30-year-old pop star was “doing damage control” by posting pictures of her after the unfollow drama.

“He is doing damage control,” said one. Another agreed by saying, “This feels like damage control, but it’s somehow making things even more suspicious?”

RELATED:

Rumors about trouble in paradise continue to surround Hailey and Justin Bieber after the recent unfollow drama

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

The unfollow drama began last week when the internet noticed that the Intentions hitmaker was no longer following Hailey, her father Stephen Baldwin, former mentor Usher, former manager Scooter Braun, and Ryan Good, who was the best man at his wedding.

Netizens believed the unfollowing was the result of strain on his marriage to Hailey.

“Maybe he wants a divorce and doesn’t want to deal with Hailey’s dad?” said one user. “That way, he doesn’t have to deal with him when the divorce happens.”

“I don’t know why anyone would be surprised by this. I don’t know Justin, but just looking at him, I mean, it doesn’t look good. That guy has a lot of problems,” another said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

The Baby singer later shared an Instagram Story and claimed he wasn’t the one who hit the unfollow button on the Rhode Skin founder’s account.

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he wrote. “S— is getting suss out here.”

But not all fans were convinced by his explanation, and some even felt the photos he later posted were “staged.”

“lol, he’s doing this for damage control. He probably had a petty fight with her, or cause he’s releasing soon wanted people talking. The finger slip response is just nonsense and weeks ago they were posting those weird music stories,” said one Reddit user.

Fans noticed that the pop star’s Instagram account no longer appeared to follow Hailey and her father, Stephen Baldwin

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: justinbieber

“Pic two is sooo staged it hurts,” another said.

One defended the singer and said, “It was so obviously a mistake.”

“I think it was probably an error,” another agreed. “Maybe an annoyed intern.”

Among other theories, one said: “Simplest explanation: he smoked a lot of weed, while high fought, while high unfollowed her, whoops, didn’t mean that!, no longer high, refollows her.”

“People are saying it’s his former management who tried to set him up but, I don’t understand what they would get from unfollowing just Hailey and while knowing he’d follow her right back?” read a theory offered online.

“sooo staged it hurts,” a social media user said after the Baby singer shared the following picture in his latest Instagram carousel

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

“Like if they were trying to create bad press, they could have done something way more effective? Like, I don’t know, posting old clips of Justin being racist or planting serious rumors in the press,” the Redditor continued.

“Or even just following a bunch of problematic ppl like trump or famous abusers. Just something way more effective than just unfollowing his wife? Cause to me, the only thing this did was make ppl talk about him, and not really in a negative way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

One went as far as accusing Hailey of getting pregnant just to avoid a divorce. “They were going thru a ton of divorce rumors like a ton and then she pops up pregnant,” read one comment on Facebook. “Imagine that. Personally, I don’t trust her far [sic] as I can throw her, and I think she saw a broken man and pounced.”

The Grammy winner has been posting pictures from his time in Aspen, Colorado, over the last few days

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: justinbieber

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

The couple, who welcomed their son Jack in August, have been sharing pictures of their time in Aspen, Colorado over the last few days.

A close friend of the pair said things seemed “normal” between them and “noticed no issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They each talked about each other as though everything was just normal,” the friend told the New York Post.

Earlier this month, a source claimed that Justin and Hailey have experienced a “shift” in their marriage and shared a “renewed bond” since going from spouses to parents.

The baby has “truly brought them so much happiness and a renewed bond,” a source recently claimed

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

“There has been a total shift in their marriage since renewing their vows [in May 2024] and welcoming baby Jack,” a source told Us Weekly this month. “He’s truly brought them so much happiness and a renewed bond.”

The insider also said the Peaches singer is “obsessed” with his baby and is a “really good dad,” while Hailey’s “main priority is being a mom right now.”

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

Over the last few days, both Justin and Hailey have been sharing seemingly regular posts, some of which included each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The greatest woman I have and will ever know,” Justin said as he shared an Instagram Story of the beauty mogul hours before the unfollow.

After the unfollow drama, Hailey shared an Instagram Carousel as well, including pictures of her Rhode products and one of Justin with his eyes closed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The couple tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in 2018 and have regularly been hit with divorce rumors over the years.

“They laugh at the constant divorce rumors,” an insider told People last November. “It’s annoying but just noise.”

Sources also claimed that the Biebers have been in a “happy bubble” since welcoming their baby last year.

“They seem even more in love since the baby arrived,” a source said in August. “[Justin’s] been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey has addressed the toll it takes on her when she sees the rampant divorce speculation about her marriage online. She also admitted to working with a therapist to “compartmentalize” the negative scrutiny she faces on a daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,’” she told W Magazine in July 2024.

“It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she went on to say. “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Netizens had plenty of theories over what could have led to Hailey no longer being listed as Justin’s follower on Instagram f

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon